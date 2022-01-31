Wyoming applies for federal SBCI funds to help support small businesses
The Wyoming Business Council recently submitted the initial application to the U.S. Treasury for the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) on behalf of the state of Wyoming.
This federal program was originally developed in 2010 and ran from 2011 through 2017. It was renewed with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Wyoming’s current allocation is just over $58 million, which can be distributed to Wyoming businesses throughout the nine-year program.
The intent of the program is to disperse allocated funds through various financial partners to Wyoming businesses that have had challenges getting funding through current debt and equity options. Some of these financial partners may include banks, credit unions, Community Development Financial Institutions, venture capital funds or similar partners.
This funding will not be dispersed in the form of grants; rather, it will be in the form of debt and equity assistance.
WBC will submit the final SSBCI application in February and provide more program details once Wyoming has an approved application.
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed The American Rescue Plan Act, which provided $10 billion to fund the State Small Business Credit Initiative. SSBCI will fund state, territory, and Tribal government small business credit support and investment programs.
In the original SSBCI program, 80% of all SSBCI loans and investments went to businesses with 10 or fewer employees, and 42% went to businesses in low- and moderate-income communities. More than 16,900 small businesses in the U.S. received financial support from SSBCI, resulting in the creation or retention of 190,000 American jobs, according to a news release.
2022 Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses begins Feb. 1
On Feb 1, the 2022 Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses officially begins with five early entrants across the state.
The competition targets small businesses who do not have information technology help and want free, one-on-one, on-the-job, human-based training to manage their security risks.
Registration continues through May 15, but statistically those that enter early have a better chance of winning and can work the project at a more leisurely pace. Judging reports are due Aug. 15, and participants are judged on the categories of problem solving/innovation, information security, culture/learning, planning, progress, thoroughness and presentation.
In 2021, Bighorn Airways and Frontier Asset Management won first and second place, respectively while the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne and Wyo Support tied for third. All spoke at Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Conference in October. Individuals representing their companies were a mixture of financial officers, general managers, and some IT providers.
The most coveted prize is speaking at Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Conference as a top winner. In 2022, Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Conference will be combined with the University of Wyoming Blockchain Stampede and WyoHackathon in September. The Stampede touts 800 in-person attendees and 5,000 worldwide electronically.
To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should contact info@cyberwyoming.org to get a copy of the intent to participate form and make an appointment to discuss how to become cyber secure. CyberWyoming is responsible for monitoring efforts to meet best practices and helping the business owners document their progress. The final step is submitting the documentation to the judges, chosen by local economic development agencies.
Information about Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses can be found at www.cyberwyoming.org/competition.
High Plains Surgery Center first in Wyo. with robotic technology in an outpatient center
High Plains Surgery Center recently became the first ambulatory surgery center in Wyoming to offer the newest generation of minimally invasive robotic surgery in an outpatient setting.
The da Vinci X system can be used on a wide range of outpatient procedures benefiting patients through smaller incisions, greater precision, fewer complications and greater satisfaction, according to a news release.
“The new technology builds on our tradition of advancing patient care and quality outcomes through innovation,” said Dr. Jeremy D. Gates, the surgeon partner who oversaw the clinical requirements needed to bring the da Vinci X system to the High Plains Surgery Center.
The system is designed to interpret a surgeon’s hand movements at the console in real-time by bending and rotating. “The da Vinci X moves like a human hand, but has a greater range of motion,” Gates said. “The system also features highly magnified, high-definition views of the surgical area. The instrument size makes it possible for surgeons to operate through one or just a few small incisions.”
The robotics-assisted technology will be used to complete general procedures, including hernia repairs, hysterectomies and laparoscopic cholecystectomies.
Tucker Fagan tapped as executive director of CFD Foundation
Cheyenne Frontier Days has named Tucker Fagan to its newly created executive director position for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation.
Fagan spent 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Nuclear Section. In this position, he prepared the “football” for President Reagan, and taught the president the plan’s procedures, timing and options. Fagan was also Strategic Air Command, Wing Commander and Vice Commander of 20th Air Force.
Upon retirement, Fagan was immediately hired as director of the Wyoming Department of Commerce, where he restructured it into the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. Within the year, Fagan moved into the role of Wyoming Business Council CEO, where he stayed for eight years. Fagan then helped Cynthia Lummis with her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives. Lummis won, and he continued as her chief of staff through her eight years in the House.
He is no stranger to the Cheyenne Frontier Days organization. Fagan has served on the General Committee, board of directors, as president of the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund and was inducted into the CFD Hall of Fame in 2013.
Fagan is currently on the board of ALIGN, CFD Foundation Board, CFD Building Authority, city of Cheyenne and Laramie County Joint Powers Board-Frontier Park Improvements, and the Air Force Chief of Staff Civic Leader Group.
Fagan said of his new role, “The Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation has been instituted to preserve and promote the legacy of the West. The Western heritage personified by rodeo exemplifies community involvement, willingness to help a neighbor and dedication to doing what is right. Highlighting this spirit and fostering it is an objective of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the recently created Foundation. I am honored to work for Cheyenne Frontier Days and to help make the Foundation an integral part of the rodeo family and the agricultural community.”
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation was established in 2015 to support the charitable and educational aspects of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Foundation is a 501©(3) and can receive cash, real estate and other properties, with the goal of providing support to charitable and educational CFD activities.
UW names Fisher Innovation Launchpad winners
Three student-led teams from the University of Wyoming that recently pitched their business concepts to a panel of independent judges have received funding from UW’s Fisher Innovation Launchpad.
These entrepreneurs received advising from IMPACT 307 business counselors to start and grow their business concepts, and then pitch their business models for a chance to receive seed funding. This business startup competition is hosted by UW’s network of innovation-driven incubators, IMPACT 307, and made possible by a generous gift from Donne and Sue Fisher.
The three finalist teams that presented to the judges panel all offer unique solutions to real-world problems, and each has worked diligently to expand business endeavors over the last few months.
This year’s finalists receiving funding are:
- Bedrock Outdoors, a company providing educational programming to encourage individuals to become more involved outdoors in a safe and sustainable way. Targeting international tourists, Bedrock Outdoors is working to ensure that those adventuring in Wyoming are getting the most out of their experience and doing so responsibly. Emma Dixon, an environmental systems science, and outdoor recreation and tourism management double-major from Lawrence, Kansas, founded the company.
- InsurXcel, a business that has developed software to provide insurance companies with current industry trends to better market themselves. Focusing on property and casualty insurance, InsurXcel provides a technology service emphasizing efficiency and cybersecurity. Finley McIlwaine and Kegan McIlwaine, both computer science graduate students from Cheyenne, founded the company, along with UW graduate Eric Edelfelt and Berney Bradley, an experienced insurance entrepreneur.
- GigaChar, a business that has developed a strategy to lower atmospheric carbon dioxide through the use of engineered biochar. With more and more corporations committing to net-zero emissions, GigaChar has devised a large-scale solution that provides these corporations with another carbon dioxide removal option for their portfolios. GigaChar was founded by Alexandra Howell, a Ph.D. candidate in mechanical engineering from Morrill, Nebraska, and Erica Belmont, an associate professor and head of the UW Department of Mechanical Engineering.
Meridian Trust announces merger with Nebraska credit union
Members of Western Heritage Federal Credit Union – with branches located in both Alliance and Scottsbluff, Nebraska – voted overwhelmingly in favor of a merger with Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. The two credit unions will merge under the banner of the Meridian Trust name effective Jan. 1.
Western Heritage, with $65 million in assets and more than 8,000 members, will combine with Meridian Trust’s $583 million in assets and more than 31,000 members.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Meridian Trust because of what this means for our membership,” said Western Heritage CEO Cindy Baker in a news release. “Western Heritage FCU has honored and served our membership for 85 years. This will ensure that we can continue to meet our members’ growing financial needs, while providing them with top-level service. Meridian Trust has a wide array of offerings that our members will love.”
Kim Withers, Meridian Trust CEO, said, “We’re very excited to welcome Western Heritage members and employees into the Meridian Trust family. We’ve witnessed firsthand the outstanding service they provide and the great loyalty of their members. We look at this as an opportunity that will benefit members of both credit unions.”
No layoffs will result from the merger. Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has the distinction of being named the “Best Credit Union” in the state according to Forbes; and was recently named “Credit Union of the Year” for 2021 by the Mountain West Credit Union Association.
White Pine Ski Resort sold
PINEDALE (WNE) — The owners of White Pine Ski and Summer Resort have reached an agreement to sell all assets of White Pine Resort to the owners of Lakeside Lodge, subject to certain conditions.
The agreement was announced on Jan. 10, and is dependent on conditions like the new U.S. Forest Service permit being issued to Audrey and Kyle Odermann to operate White Pine.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are excited for the opportunity and privilege to operate such an important recreational destination for the surrounding community,” Audrey Odermann said in a release. “White Pine is an important part of our winter operations, and we have enjoyed our partnership with Alan (Blackburn, majority owner of White Pine) and his team since our first days at Lakeside. The purchase is a natural extension of our business strategy to provide recreational opportunities in the area.”
Audrey is currently the managing partner at Lakeside Lodge and will operate in a similar advisory role at White Pine. She noted different synergies between the two operations, which offer different outdoor recreational opportunities north of Pinedale. She said that she’s excited about integrating the White Pine team with existing staff at Lakeside Lodge and work together to find the best practices for each operation.
Blackburn and Katie Lane, general manager at White Pine, will continue to manage operations at the resort through the end of the current ski season, as well as through the process of obtaining U.S. Forest Service approvals associated with the transfer and issuance of permits.
Beef Checkoff Federation to have opening for Wyoming director
One of the priorities of the Wyoming Beef Council is to increase beef demand nationally and internationally for the benefit of Wyoming beef producers. This goal is largely accomplished through contribution to the Federation of State Beef Councils.
The Federation is comprised of 44 Qualified State Beef Councils that collect the $1 per-head beef checkoff. Funds contributed by the states are invested in national checkoff programs. In this way, the Federation is part of a unified state-national checkoff partnership to enhance beef demand-building efforts throughout the country. Producers, selected by states, make up the Federation board. This structure ensures that producer interests and opinions flow from the grassroots up for national consideration.
Currently, Wyoming has three producer representatives serving on the Federation of State Beef Councils. One of these directors is serving a term that will expire February 28: Spencer Ellis of Lovell. Ellis has served two consecutive terms as a Federation Director and is not eligible for reappointment.
Eligibility requirements include ownership of cattle, residence in Wyoming and basic knowledge of state and national checkoff programs. Interviews and an appointment to a three-year term will be made by WBC members at the winter meeting which will occur no later than June 30, with the specific date and time to be determined.
The application and position description can be obtained online at wybeef.com or by contacting Ann Wittmann, WBC executive director. Applications are due to the WBC office no later than March 31. Wittmann may be contacted at 307-777-6399; via email to ann.wittmann@wyo.gov, or P.O. Box 1243, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
Wyoming Beef Council seeks producer leaders
The Wyoming Beef Council has one existing vacancy and two upcoming vacancies for producer leadership.
The terms for Timmery Hellyer, feeder, and Leslie Hendry, producer of range cattle, will expire June 30. These positions are open to any Wyoming cattle feeder and producer of range cattle. The WBC also has an existing vacancy for a dairy member.
These positions will be filled by appointment made by Gov. Mark Gordon, who will select a producer of range cattle, a cattle feeder and a diary producer from applications received no later than May 1. Letters of recommendation and support are encouraged. Terms for the producer of range cattle and feeder vacancy will begin July 1. The dairy appointment will begin immediately and will expire June 30, 2024. All terms are eligible for reappointment to a second three-year term.
The mission of the WBC is to benefit Wyoming's beef community and economy by heightening domestic and international beef demand. Council members ensure responsible and effective allocation of checkoff funds to improve the marketing climate for beef and beef products. Members serve without compensation, but are reimbursed for actual mileage and lodging expenses incurred during the course of council business.
The application and position description can be found online at wybeef.com or by contacting Ann Wittmann, WBC executive director, at 307-777-6399 or ann.wittmann@wyo.gov.
Milestones
The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announced the promotion of Lindsi Duncan as a District Manager for District 1. In her new role, Duncan will oversee field staff and Probation and Parole offices in Laramie and Goshen counties. Duncan earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in social work and has nearly 15 years of experience working in the field of corrections and case management. She has worked as a probation and parole agent, a case manager at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, a social services case worker for the Department of Family Services, and, most recently, as the Victim Services and Prison Rape Elimination Coordinator in the WDOC central office.
n
The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced the promotion of Seth Norris to serve as the deputy warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, effective Dec. 21. Norris was hired by the Wyoming Department of Corrections as a correctional officer in 2006. He has held positions as a correctional corporal, correctional sergeant, correctional lieutenant, correctional major, and, most recently, as the assistant warden at the Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp in Newcastle.
n
Holland & Hart LLP announced the election of 16 partners effective Jan. 1. Two Wyoming-based attorneys have been elected to the firm’s partnership: Brad Flynt and Jeffrey Pope.
Flynt, who is based in Jackson, focuses on real estate, development and finance. He represents developers and owners in all aspects of complex commercial real estate transactions, including sales and acquisitions, financing, land use and development, and leasing. He also regularly advises renewable energy clients regarding complex diligence and real estate matters associated with utility-scale renewable energy projects.
Pope, who is based in Cheyenne, specializes in environmental and natural resources litigation. He represents mining, oil and gas, refining, pipeline and other businesses in complex litigation before state and federal courts. Pope provides strategic counsel to Wyoming clients developing large-scale industrial facilities to navigate the industrial siting permitting process including wind, solar and carbon-capture facilities.
n
The director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections has appointed Ashley Miller as chief financial officer for the department effective Feb. 7. Miller is returning having previously held positions within the Department of Corrections to include accountant, business manager and departmental fiscal manager from 2009 to 2018. Miller has a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in business administration. She is a Wyoming native.
n
Erik Hess and John Blankenship are the newest members of Taco John’s International’s Board of Directors.
Hess joins Taco John’s board with 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry. As an accomplished senior executive, he brings extensive global leadership experience in a wide variety of roles at McDonald’s Corporation. Hess also most recently served as Focus Brands’ President of the Restaurant Category, where he led Moe’s Southwest Grill, McAlister’s Deli and Schlotzky’s brands, a portfolio consisting of 1,600 locations.
Blankenship’s 43-year experience spans both the corporate and franchise sides. He began working for Wendy’s International as an assistant manager in 1976 and worked his way up into various leadership roles such as area supervisor, regional franchise director and franchise area director. Most recently, Blankenship solely owned 15 Wendy’s restaurants as a franchisee for Wendco of Western PA, LLC.
n
The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announce the promotion of Kayla Opdahl to the position of Deputy Administrator of Programs in the Prison Division effective Jan. 3. In this capacity, Opdahl will oversee the offender medical services, the substance use disorder and sex offender treatment contracts, the religious services contracts, as well as incarcerated case management.
Opdahl was hired by the department in 2009 as field service agent. She has also held positions as reentry coordinator and policy and planning manager for the department and has distinguished herself as a key management team member. She holds a bachelor of science degree in political science and a master’s of public administration, both from the University of Wyoming.
n
Rock Springs native Kandi Pendleton was announced as the new executive director of the Sweetwater Events Complex following Larry Lloyd’s retirement. Pendleton started her position on Jan. 1. Pendleton is a fifth-generation Rock Springs native and has been involved with the Sweetwater Events Complex since she was a young girl. Growing up in north Rock Springs, Pendleton spent countless hours as a child and teen participating in 4-H, rodeo queen contests and high school rodeo at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
n
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has announced the addition of Affie Ellis as a shareholder in the firm’s Cheyenne office. Ellis adds experience with tribal, state and federal governments as the firm continues to build its Cheyenne presence. A respected adviser on federal Indian law and policy, Ellis is a member of the Navajo Nation and serves on the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises Board of Directors. Ellis earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming and her J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law.
n
Laramie County Library System’s Business Services Coordinator Rachael Svoboda received the Wyoming Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Librarian Award. Given to an individual who utilizes innovative thinking and planning to implement special projects and makes significant contributions to the library and wider community, the award acknowledges a Wyoming library employee who has gone above and beyond in providing services and resources to the community. Svoboda received nine nominations for the award, and was acknowledged not only for her work in starting the Wyoming Library to Business program with a Libraries Build Business grant from the American Library Association, but also for her work with the Wyoming Library Leadership Institute, her dedication to library users, the successful application of a Community Navigator grant from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center, being named as one of six national Libraries Build Business coaches, and her tireless commitment to expanding and growing Laramie County Library System’s own business resources, including the recent addition of a video recording studio.
n
Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Bill Vajda as the Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services. He replaces Information Services Administrator Timothy Sheehan, who has served as interim director since May. Vajda brings an extensive background in cybersecurity and communications to Wyoming. He spent three years as Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Department of Interior and two years as CIO for the State of Alaska. He previously served as Chief Administrative Officer and City Manager for the city of Marquette, Michigan, for five years and spent time as a White House Senior Advisor and CIO for the U.S. Department of Education.