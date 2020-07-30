First Carbon XPRIZE team arrives at Gillette carbon capture test center
In June, the Wyoming Integrated Test Center in Gillette welcomed the first team of finalists competing for the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE.
The CO2Concrete team includes researchers from UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and experienced professionals in energy and environmental sectors. Professor Gaurav Sant leads the team’s efforts toward the industrial realization of CO2Concrete, a process for CO2 utilization by manufacturing a low-carbon concrete-equivalent material.
Gabriel Falzone, Ph.D., and Iman Mehdipour, Ph.D., are responsible for technology development, including aspects of CO2 processing and product performance. Ed Mueller and Stephen Raab provide their expertise in commercialization, economic analysis, strategy and business development.
To learn more about CO2Concrete, go online to https://carbon.xprize.org/prizes/carbon/teams/co2concrete.
Additional teams competing for the Carbon XPRIZE will be arriving for testing at the ITC in the coming months.
Wyoming, JCOAL and Kawasaki sign MOU for carbon capture test project
The state of Wyoming, Japan Coal Energy Center (JCOAL) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance a carbon capture test project to be conducted at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center in Gillette.
The MOU signals Wyoming’s intent to work with JCOAL and KHI on a joint project to test their novel solid sorbent capture technology at the ITC. KHI has been in the planning and design phases for this test since 2018, which included multiple trips to Wyoming. The project is now moving into the construction phase, with KHI expected to be on site at the ITC in 2021.
The state of Wyoming and JCOAL have been working together since 2016, when former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead and Osamu Tsukamoto, president of JCOAL, signed an initial MOU committing to cooperation in coal research, and development of technologies and coal trade.
JCOAL operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and is supported by more than 120 member coal-related businesses, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Nippon Steel and Toshiba. The organization works to promote overall coal activities, from coal mining to the field of coal utilization, toward a stable energy supply, sustainable economic growth and the reduction of the global environment emissions.
Wyoming Council for Women names 2020 Woman Entrepreneur Award winner
The Wyoming Council for Women recently announced that Alexis “Lexie” Garrett has been awarded the 2020 Woman Entrepreneur Award.
Garrett owns and operates Cheyenne-based Alexis Drake, a design company which creates affordable and customizable luxury handbags and accessories.
“The benefits to owning a business as a woman in Wyoming include our amazing sense of community and how, in our ‘small town’ of Wyoming, we support each other,” Garrett said in a news release. “It is an honor to be part of such an amazing group of nominees. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Wyoming business community – the support, encouragement and love has been incredible.”
The Woman Entrepreneur Award recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming, and is designed to increase the attention to and recognition of the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming’s economy. Each year has seen an increase in the number of applicants.
A Cheyenne Central graduate, Garrett earned an undergraduate degree in Studio Art from the University of Arizona. She started Alexis Drake in 2003, and since that time, has been building the brand while teaching art, obtaining her master’s degree, raising two children and working out of her garage. She taught elementary school art full time in Cheyenne until 2016. Shortly thereafter, Garrett moved Alexis Drake into her manufacturing and retail location in downtown Cheyenne. She employs seven people, and her products can be found online and in shops across the state.
Garrett believes in giving back and building the future of our communities. Through her business, she has supported many Wyoming nonprofits and initiatives, including CLIMB Wyoming, Wyoming Children’s Society, Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cheyenne lawyer appointed to ABA Professional Regulation Committee
Cheyenne lawyer Mark W. Gifford has been appointed to the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Professional Regulation by ABA President-Elect Patricia L. Refo, according to a news release.
Refo will assume the role of president in August. Gifford currently serves as Bar Counsel for the Wyoming State Bar.
The Professional Regulation Committee is the entity in the ABA responsible for developing, promoting, coordinating, and strengthening professional disciplinary and regulatory programs and procedures throughout the nation, including developing and promoting ABA activities relating to professional discipline, model rules for disciplinary enforcement and standards for the imposition of sanctions, the release said.
Gifford will serve a three-year term alongside other prominent figures in the lawyer regulation field, including Justice Dan Crothers of the North Dakota Supreme Court and Judge Dolores Dorsainvil, a Maryland District Court judge who acts as chair of the committee.
Gifford is a Wyoming native who received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming in 1978 and his law degree from Stanford University in 1981. After 30 years of practice as a trial lawyer and mediator, Gifford took the position of Bar Counsel on a part-time basis in 2011 and became full-time in October 2013.
In addition to attorney discipline, Gifford’s responsibilities include Unauthorized Practice of Law, Fee Dispute Resolution and Client Protection Fund. He also serves as general counsel to the Wyoming State Bar. Gifford was also instrumental in getting Wyoming’s Lawyer Assistance Program launched in 2014.
BBB Serving Northern Colo., Wyo. announces new board members
Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming has announced it has added two members to its board of directors with industry expertise in auto sales/service and banking, according to a news release.
New board members include:
- Carrie Baumgart, CEO of Markley Motors
- Nathan Ewert, regional vice president for First National Bank
Cindy Alexander, business director for Pinnacol Assurance, will serve as chairman, while Connie Dohn, chief financial officer of Dohn Construction, will serve as treasurer of the BBB Board of Directors for 2020-21. Michael Shirazi, benefits adviser for Shirazi Benefits and chair of the BBB Foundation Board of Advisors, as well as Zach Wilson with the Wilson Law Firm, complete the board’s executive committee.
Additional BBB board members are:
- Stephen M. Laine, owner, MKO Financial
- Laurie Macomber, owner, Blue Skies Marketing
- Mike O’Connell, director, Larimer County Small Business Development Center
- Rayno Seaser, president, The Egg & I
- Jeannine Truswell, president/CEO, United Way of Weld County
- Beth Walker, dean, Colorado State University College of Business
- Evan Hyatt, director of Marketing and Communications for Care Synergy, serves as an ex-officio member as a business leader and member of our community.
The BBB Board of Directors determines BBB policies and performance as governed by the bylaws, and are also responsible for approval or revocation of BBB Accredited Businesses, the release said.
For more information, visit bbb.org.
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union earns Diamond Awards for outstanding marketing
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union was recently honored with five prestigious Diamond Awards, which recognize outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry, according to a news release.
Meridian Trust’s in-house marketing department is comprised of Chief Experience Officer Ed Beckmann, Assistant Marketing Manager Shannon Helmuth and Graphics Designer Yinan Wang.
The awards were presented by the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union won an award for the category of “Cutting Edge,” which is presented to the credit union that best demonstrates and executes a one-of-a-kind, innovative marketing idea that generates impactful results and for thinking outside the box.
Meridian Trust won another award for the category of “Multifaceted,” which is presented to the credit union that reflects a creative approach to marketing. And the department won three separate awards for the category of “Events,” which is presented to the credit union that creates and executes a special one-time event.
MoFi receives $3M Grow With Google Small Business Fund loan
Business owners across the northern Rockies now have additional access to flexible, responsible capital to help them weather the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. Opportunity Finance Network announced that MoFi is one of five Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) in the first round of Grow with Google Small Business Fund loans, according to a news release.
The CDFI will deploy its $3 million loan award to small businesses in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming that have been hurt by the economic impact of COVID-19.
Launched in March, the Grow with Google Small Business Fund delivers financing to CDFIs, like MoFi, that are supporting the short-term recovery and long-term financing needs of America’s small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19. At the same time, Google.org made a $5 million grant to OFN to enable OFN’s member CDFIs to improve access to capital for the most marginalized communities. The unrestricted grants can support operations, loan capital, loan loss reserve, capacity building or any other purpose.
For more information about MoFi or to apply for a loan, visit www.mofi.org or call 844-728-9234.
Microsoft and gener8tor announce Wyoming Startup Accelerator Program
Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor and Microsoft TechSpark have expanded their partnership beyond northeast Wisconsin and Detroit to bring gener8tor’s gBETA program to startups in Wyoming.
gBETA is a free, seven-week accelerator program for local, early stage companies, currently offered in 21 markets across the US.
Starting in this fall, the gBETA program will be offered twice a year, co-located with the Array School of Technology and Design. Each program will include free one-on-one office hours and public Lunch & Learn sessions for the Cheyenne entrepreneurial community. More information about the program is available at www.gbetastartups.com/cheyenne.
gBETA is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea, according to a news release. It will also help establish and execute on metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment. Participants receive intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.
gBETA Cheyenne is held twice per year, with only five Wyoming-based companies accepted per cohort to ensure a high level of individualized attention. gBETA works with companies across all industries and business models. The gener8tor team will be hiring a director to lead the program, and interested candidates can apply at www.gener8tor.com/careers.
Wyoming employers to receive Workers' Compensation premium credits
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will be issuing premium credits to eligible Wyoming employers enrolled in the Workers’ Compensation program.
There are two one-time premium credits – one passed in the 2020 legislative session, as well as Senate File 1002, passed during the recent special session of the Legislature. The second premium credit is intended to help address the financial and economic strain on businesses in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These Workers’ Compensation premium credits come at a good time for Wyoming businesses,” DWS Workforce Standards Administrator Jason Wolfe said in a statement. “The credits will effectively give two months’ worth of Workers’ Compensation premium payments back to the employers, and these savings will be tremendously helpful during these difficult times.”
Each premium credit is an 8.33% credit, for a total of 16.66%, which can be used by employers toward their workers’ compensation premium starting July 1, and applied toward premium payments until June 30. If not used during that time frame, the opportunity to apply the credit toward the premium will expire on June 30, 2021.
The Workers’ Compensation Division has mailed qualified employers a letter detailing the credit amounts and instructions on how to utilize those credits. If you have any questions as to your qualification for the 2020 premium credit or financial balance, contact the Workers’ Compensation Division at 307-777-6763.
Wyoming Business Alliance supports school reopening guidance
The Wyoming Business Alliance expressed its support recently for the state’s Smart Start Guidance for fall school reopenings.
Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation, issued the following statement:
“Opening schools in a safe, sensible manner will allow Wyoming students to learn and grow. We support State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow’s thoughtful guidance for our communities to decide how to reopen schools safely. Prolonged school closures are harmful to our children, especially younger and lower-income students, and our state’s economy.
“Above all else, we want our kids, teachers and school staff to be safe, but a second priority must be that our kids don’t fall too far behind. This blueprint for reopening our schools strikes the right balance between safety and ensuring that our children will have access to quality education this fall.”
The guidance provides school districts with a blueprint to prepare for three tiers of operation: fully open facilities, fully closed facilities and a hybrid model somewhere in between. Each school district will be required to submit their plan to the Wyoming Department of Education by Aug. 3. The document is available at https://edu.wyoming.gov/educators/covid-19-resources/.
COVID-19 Interruption Fund closes as demand exceeds expectations
Wyoming small business owners’ demand for COVID-19 Business Relief Interruption funding has far exceeded initial expectations, but the Wyoming Business Council will be able to pay all eligible requests with the recent infusion of $50 million by Gov. Mark Gordon.
About 4,211 applications totaling $104.6 million have been submitted for the Interruption Fund since June 8. The Interruption Fund is one of the three COVID-19 Business Relief Programs, administered by the Wyoming Business Council, that the Wyoming Legislature created in May to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding.
The legislation gave the governor the ability to quickly pivot funds within the overall Business Relief Programs to address unexpected needs. The original funding allocated for the Interruption Fund was $50 million. On June 29, the governor moved an additional $50 million into the Interruption Fund, bringing the total amount available to $100 million. The Business Council is working with the governor’s office to transfer additional funds to cover all eligible applications.
Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell called the Interruption Fund both a success and a learning process.
“After Gov. Mark Gordon signed the legislation into law on May 20, we were able to quickly develop rules and execute a program to help those businesses hit hardest during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic response,” Dorrell said in a statement. “This initial $100 million infusion will help keep small businesses open and workers employed, bolstering Wyoming’s overall economy.”
So far, 2,082 small businesses in Wyoming have received $49.01 million from the Interruption Fund, which stopped receiving applications at 11:59 p.m. July 2. More than 90% of applications came from businesses with 10 or fewer employees.
The 10 counties with the highest number of applicants also have the state’s highest GDPs. Those counties are Natrona, Teton, Laramie, Campbell, Fremont, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Albany and Lincoln.
While the Interruption Fund has closed, the Business Council expects to open the Ongoing Relief Fund to eligible businesses with 100 or fewer employees and nonprofits in mid-July. For more information, contact your Business Council regional director at https://wyomingbusiness.org/contactus.
Moving scams cause financial, emotional nightmares – study
Allowing someone you don’t know drive away with your belongings is among the many stressful aspects of a long-distance move, especially if that move is complicated or may be prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, some consumers find their stress compounded by fraudulent movers who charge them many times the amount quoted, subject them to unreasonably long delivery windows, hold their items hostage for additional undisclosed fees and leave them with damaged goods.
An in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau finds that scams are widespread in the moving industry, particularly when it comes to interstate moves. BBB receives an average of 13,000 complaints and negative reviews about movers each year, with many complaints describing how experiences with dishonest moving companies have turned into financial and emotional nightmares.
The investigative study – Know Your Mover: BBB Study Reveals Scammers Price Gouge, Taking Belongings Hostage and Destroy Goods – highlights the risk to consumers who do not do careful research before hiring a mover. Read the full study online at https://tinyurl.com/movingscamsreport.
Colorado Society of Association Executives honors Visit Cheyenne's Jim Walter
At the annual meeting of the Colorado Society of Association Executives (CSAE), the organization named Visit Cheyenne’s vice president and director of sales and marketing, Jim Walter, its associate of the year.
Walter has been a member of CSAE for six years, and was honored for his support of the organization though his expertise, sponsorship and willingness to help where needed, according to a release from CSAE. He has led the sales efforts of Visit Cheyenne for the past seven years.
Visit Cheyenne plays an active role in CSAE to create relationships with associations who call Colorado home.
“We find that many Rocky Mountain associations, which Wyoming residents are involved with, are located in Colorado,” Walter said in a news release. “Over the past six years, we have worked hard to create professional relationships with many of those organizations, leading to meetings being held in Cheyenne. It is humbling to be recognized by such a vibrant organization that I have had a lot of fun being a member of. The people I have met and the business relationships I have formed mean a lot to me. I am honored to be recognized.”
Visit Cheyenne is the official Destination Marketing Organization for Laramie County, and is the leader in developing, promoting and protecting the Cheyenne area’s travel industry. In 2019, the Visit Cheyenne sales team helped in booking more than 10,000 room nights at local hotels with an estimated economic impact of more than $3.6 million to the Cheyenne economy.
State Advocates in Leadership adds Gonzales as new board member
The Board of Directors for Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership, a statewide disability advocacy organization, has announced that Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce staff member Esther Gonzales has been added as the nonprofit’s newest board member.
Since arriving in Cheyenne from North Carolina, Gonzales, the Chamber’s business development specialist, has become deeply involved in Cheyenne’s civic efforts. Working with the Downtown Development Authority as the committee chair for the façade improvement program, Gonzales has also donated her time to the Fill the Gaps program, which provides tours along the 17th Avenue corridor in order to spark development opportunities. As a planter programmer, she has worked with the Master Gardners group of the DDA in order to streamline its operations.
Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership seeks to develop leaders with developmental disabilities to learn skills and teach others with developmental disabilities to stand up for their rights, choices and address ideas in a productive way.
Green House Data announces initiative to align with Zerto
Green House Data, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and managed IT services, recently announced a strategic alignment with Zerto to accelerate digital transformation initiatives centered around hybrid cloud resilience and multi-cloud application migration.
Zerto is an industry-leading software solution that replaces legacy solutions with a single platform to enable disaster recovery, data protection and workload mobility across hyperscale clouds, hosted services and on-premise data centers. All of which reduces risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption, according to a news release.
Together, the two organizations help enterprises architect, test, migrate and protect critical applications and data, even within complex interdependent hybrid environments.
As more IT environments span across on-premise data centers, service provider partners, and hyperscale cloud platforms like Azure and AWS, workload portability and agility have become vital. Meanwhile, enterprise technology faces expectations of 100% continuous availability.
Green House Data has leveraged the Zerto IT Resilience Platform to facilitate digital transformation in numerous customer engagements, including zero-downtime cloud migrations and ongoing business continuity with near real-time recovery time objective requirements.
Cheyenne-based Green House Data is focused on helping customers advance their digital transformation goals by modernizing business applications, migrating solutions to the cloud, designing hybrid cloud solutions, and applying agile and DevOps engineering practices to build new, innovative solutions.
Wyoming State Energy Program transfers to Wyoming Energy Authority
In an effort to streamline resources and enhance efficiencies, the State Energy Program has transferred from the Wyoming Business Council to the newly launched Wyoming Energy Authority.
The organizations have been working on the transition for the previous year to ensure a smooth process, with no disruption to the current grantees.
“The State Energy Program has enjoyed stand-alone success in helping public and private entities reduce energy costs and improve efficiencies,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said in a news release. “This next logical step of combining those efforts with the newly created Wyoming Energy Authority will provide future applicants greater access to expertise directly focused on energy.”
The Wyoming Energy Authority is releasing the programs’ competitive federal grant funds for Wyoming local governments, K-12 public schools and small businesses seeking to improve their buildings while reducing utility costs. These competitive grants are now open, and applications are due by Aug. 28.
More information and online applications are available at wyoenergy.org.
Melvin Brewing welcomes new CEO, new management direction to Alpine team
Melvin Brewing welcomed summer with a new management structure and new faces at its Alpine headquarters. The award-winning Wyoming brewing company introduces Frank Magazine as its new chief executive officer. Magazine joins founder Jeremy Tofte in leading the company to provide the highest quality, cutting edge beers available. Magazine has been involved in the beverage industry for more than 35 years, including a significant time specializing in water treatment and process additives for the brewing industry.
Melvin’s new management direction also brings the following people to its team: Director of Brewing Operations Ian Fuller has been part of the brewing industry for more than 17 years. Sales Director Bryan Giddens’ 25 years in the beer industry includes work at the wholesale level with suppliers such as Pyramid and, most recently, Elysian as its sales director for five years. National Key Account Manager John Zagajeski is a 20-year beer industry professional who has done everything from merchandising and driving to beer route/territory sales. Administrative Assistant Ann Gruenwald earned a degree in business management from the University of Ottawa, Wisconsin, and moved to Thayne six years ago from Wisconsin.
Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009, when Tofte decided to bring beers from the future to Jackson. A 20-gallon brew system quickly grew into a three-barrel system, and award-winning beers like Melvin IPA, 2x4 Double IPA and Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb were served alongside Asian street food, classic kung fu films and old school hip-hop. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at Great American Beer Festival in 2015, a 30-barrel production facility was opened in Alpine, population 750. Shortly thereafter, Melvin started shipping beer across the U.S. and went on to win Brewery Group of the Year at GABF in 2017.
Black Hills Energy releases report on 2019 community impact in Wyoming
Black Hills Energy recently released its 2019 community impact report, which outlines the many ways the company works to support the communities that employees work and live in.
In 2019, the direct economic impact of Black Hills Energy in Wyoming totaled $144 million. This included compensation for employees, charitable giving, payments to suppliers, and property, sales and use taxes paid to communities.
As part of this, charitable impact totaled $345,000, including financial support for nonprofits, economic development, low-income energy assistance, investments in trees and support for United Ways.
Giving back is more than just writing checks. Black Hills Energy also supported communities in 2019 in other ways, including:
- More than 2,400 customers participated in energy efficiency programs; saving energy costs.
- More than 65 families received energy assistance funds as part of the Black Hills Cares program.
- More than 50 community organizations benefited from volunteer time shared by 40 employees.
- more than 25 first responders learned emergency response techniques around natural gas and electrical lines.
“At Black Hills Energy we believe strong communities help make for strong companies. If our communities are not strong, we won’t be either,” Linn Evans, president and chief executive officer at Black Hills Energy, said in a news release. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically. In addition to our community impact initiatives, as the pandemic became a reality in our hometowns this spring, we partnered with our communities to help fill basic needs by designating $375,000 for immediate relief efforts. And we stand ready to partner with our communities as they emerge from the impact of coronavirus.”
To learn more about the ways Black Hills Energy is supporting communities, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/community.
Online business garners complaints and negative customer reviews
Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming is warning consumers that it has received 161 complaints and 17 negative customer reviews on The Cooler Place, an online business purportedly located in Wyoming.
In addition to the complaints and customer reviews, BBB has received more than 2,400 inquiries on its BBB Business Profile in 2020.
According to consumers, The Cooler Place operates several websites, including https://www.boutiquebuzznow.com; https://spendsavers.com; and https://trysugarfever.com.
Consumers have reported purchasing products advertised as “Free,” with the understanding that they would only pay a minimal shipping and handling fee. Consumers allege they were later charged a substantial amount ($60-$85) for enrollment in an “Annual Membership Plan” they had no prior knowledge of.
Consumers also allege general customer service issues, such as difficulties reaching business representatives and being refused a refund despite the statement on the business’s website that reads, “Dissatisfied with your purchase? We'll take it back! We guarantee your satisfaction 100%.”
The business has responded to and resolved a number of the complaints filed; however, they have not responded to BBB’s requests for information regarding their business practices, structure and location. BBB has also attempted to contact the business about their advertising – specifically in regards to their pricing claims and Negative Option Plan.
The business did not respond to BBB’s advertising concerns.
The company currently has an “F” rating based on complaint volume, its failure to respond to several complaints, BBB’s concerns about its advertising, as well as its failure to be transparent about its location, products, services and business ownership.
EOG Resources, employees donate more than $822,000 to local food banks, pantries
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people throughout the country are struggling to put food on their table. To show its support and commitment to the communities where it operates, EOG Resources and its employees have committed more than $822,000 to more than 40 different food banks.
The funds were the result of a company-wide, unlimited two-for-one matching gifts program that ran through the month of June.
“EOG’s culture is the key to our success,” EOG CEO Bill Thomas said in a news release. “During uncertain times such as these, we rely on our employee culture to help our business stay resilient, consistently innovate, and find ways to give back to our communities in meaningful ways.”
Among the recipients of the donation drive was the Food Bank of the Rockies and the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, which received a combined $101,577 and $6,750, respectively, from EOG and employees.
Additionally, EOG partnered with Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon’s Hunger Initiative, which is focused on childhood hunger across the state.
Wyoming Main Street heralds 12 accredited and affiliated communities
Wyoming Main Street, a program of the Wyoming Business Council, is proud to announce its eight accredited communities for 2020.
Each year, Wyoming Main Street evaluates, selects and recommends qualifying Wyoming communities to Main Street America. Communities must meet 10 rigorous standards to qualify for accredited status, the top tier of recognition. Accredited Main Street communities have a proven track record of comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts, fostering strong public-private partnerships and actively preserving historic buildings, among meeting other standards.
The eight accredited Wyoming Main Street communities are: Cheyenne, Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Laramie, Rawlins, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
In addition, four Wyoming communities received affiliate status. Affiliate communities have demonstrated a commitment to revitalization and are on the pathway toward meaningful improvements in their downtown districts.
The four affiliate Wyoming Main Street communities are: Douglas, Platte County, Sundance and Thermopolis.
In fiscal year 2020, 57 net new businesses and 186 net new jobs were created in these downtown districts.
Nationwide in 2019, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new jobs were created and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in National Main Street Center communities.