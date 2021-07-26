Galloway Ranch to be honored with environmental stewardship award
Keith and Laura Galloway of the Galloway Ranch will be honored with the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Award on July 14 in Ten Sleep.
The ranch was nominated by the Washakie County Conservation District for its partnership in utilizing Cost Share Programs and grant funds for several projects, including the installation of an irrigation system for a windbreak, a solar pump system for livestock water on the mountain, and a corral relocation and replacement of a failing septic system, which helped eliminate contaminant runoff and improve water quality on the Nowood River.
The Galloways also are being recognized for the many educational opportunities they have highlighted in Best Management Practices. These include tours with the WyRed range students, a summer camp and competition in which presentations were given on grazing land management. They have also hosted area landowners during district workshops, providing them with a review of a sagebrush mowing project that improved forage for livestock and wildlife that includes a key core area of sage grouse habitat.
Being the recipient of the 2021 award, the Galloway Ranch will become the Wyoming Stock Growers Region V nominee for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Environmental Stewardship competition in 2022.
Former Ford, BlackRock managers coming to Avanti
Avanti Financial Group recently announced the appointment of Neil Schloss, former treasurer of Ford Motor Company; Bob Cullinan, former head of treasury IT at Ford; and Tim Keefe, founding partner of LedgerStat Capital and former managing director at BlackRock, as advisors to the digital asset bank.
Keefe brings to Avanti deep expertise and relationships in both institutional asset management and Bitcoin. Schloss and Cullinan are assisting Avanti’s technology and product structure to meet the needs of corporate treasury customers, using Avanti’s API-based payment systems to solve invoice-to-payment reconciliation problems and improve treasury operations.
“Avanti is building API-based payment solutions to automate U.S. dollar payment processes using software. I see opportunities for companies to use their solutions to solve day-to-day problems by seamlessly integrating payments processes with their treasury cash management systems,” Schloss said in a news release. “I see Avanti’s solutions as potential game changers for corporate treasurers.”
Interested parties and potential customers can contact Avanti at info@avantibank.com.
Nominations open for 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
Nominations are now open for the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.
Since 1999, Wyoming and northern Colorado’s BBB has recognized more than 100 organizations in the region with this award.
For 2022, a change is taking place: The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for all independent local BBBs and sets the standards that local BBBs follow. IABBB recently updated the criteria for the International Torch Awards for Ethics; therefore, the Wyoming and northern Colorado BBB is updating its criteria.
Criteria for the Torch Award includes the following:
- Character – Character focuses on how the CEO, president, owner or executive director's leadership character sets the tone for the entire organization. Leaders must behave intentionally and communicate with their leadership team, employees, customers and stakeholders in a way that is consistent with their beliefs.
- Culture – Culture measures how the organization works toward a culture of trust through clarity of purpose, empowering employees and opportunities for growth.
- Customers – This criteria looks at the internal practices an organization uses to build better customer relationships.
- Community – Community asks candidates to display organizational programs, contributions and activities that return value to and support their community.
For more information about the Torch Awards process, timeline and to watch for news of the 2022 event, visit https://tinyurl.com/rvkwuxcm.
Wyo Deposit & Transfer is Special Purpose Depository Institution for digital assets
Wyoming Deposit & Transfer Corporation was unanimously granted a new bank charter recently by the Wyoming Division of Banking under the regulatory framework of a Special Purpose Depository Institution, according to a WDT news release.
WDT is the third charter of this type to receive approval.
“The new bank charter will enable Wyoming Deposit & Transfer to provide seamless commercial banking, together with custodial services, for a wide range of tokenized assets and digital and fiat currencies, meeting the needs of fiduciary institutions, as well as small and medium=sized blockchain and digital assets ventures, which are the intended audiences for Wyoming’s blockchain legislation,” WDT Chief Executive Officer Julie Fellows said in a news release.
WDT and its leading technology partners intend to provide regulated, secure, certain and transparent custody and transfer solutions that are required for fiduciary institutions to transact in digital assets for their clients, according to the release.
Fellows said WDT executives were committed to understanding the needs of institutional clients and entrepreneurs, and worked with them from the start. Their input helped WDT design product solutions to meet their needs and meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of the Wyoming legislation and support the development of the digital asset ecosystem. WDT also worked with state regulators to ensure compliance.
Nominations open for the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame awards
Nominate a deserving Wyoming business and industry leader who has demonstrated excellence in business for the 2021 Wyoming Business Hall of Fame award by completing the form at wyomingbusinessalliance.com.
To be considered as a Hall of Fame inductee, an individual’s record of business achievement should reflect business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact, enduring accomplishments and an unwavering commitment to ethical leadership. Recipients can be honored posthumously.
Nominees for the award may be Wyomingites by birth or by choice, have attended the University of Wyoming, and/or have business interests within Wyoming. Consideration will be given to any nominee who fulfills one or more of these requirements. Additionally, nominees may have started and built a business and/or have led an established business to significantly greater achievements.
There are two categories of awards for consideration:
- Contemporary/visionary – Up-and-coming emerging businessperson or entrepreneur who has a vision for Wyoming’s future
- Legacy – Someone who has made historic and significant long-term contributions to the business community (can be honored posthumously)
The selection process will be spearheaded by a distinguished group of individuals who will evaluate the nominee’s business career, achievement record and ethical conduct.
The Wyoming Business Hall of Fame Award is a joint venture among the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business, Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.
The recipient of this award will be recognized at the 2021 Governor’s Business Forum Nov. 16-18 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.
Nominations are due Sept. 1. Send completed forms to office@wyoba.com. Questions? Please call Cindy DeLancey at 307-331-2115. For more information, visit wyomingbusinessalliance.com.
Black Hills Energy offers 20-year outlook for meeting customer's power needs
Every three years, Black Hills Energy conducts a comprehensive planning process on behalf of its electric utilities, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power and Black Hills Power, Inc., all serving customers in Wyoming and western South Dakota, according to a company news release.
The 2021 Integrated Resource Plan, submitted recently to the Wyoming Public Service Commission, forecasts the energy resource requirements necessary to provide customers with the safe, reliable and cost-effective energy they depend on to power their homes and businesses.
“Our IRP provides a 20-year road map for meeting our customers’ long-term energy needs through a balanced mix of generation resources including coal, natural gas, wind, solar and battery storage,” said Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming operations, in a news release. “As we plan for the future, Wyoming energy will continue to play a critical role in our generation mix, with opportunities to sensibly achieve a cleaner emissions profile in support of our company’s sustainability goals, which calls for a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2040 based on a 2005 baseline.”
Plan recommendations include:
- Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power – BHE says near-term generation needs are adequate to meet customers’ everyday energy needs and maintain system reliability and flexibility. The company proposes to meet seasonal peak demand capacity needs with market energy purchases. The IRP also identified a potential for customer cost savings to be achieved through the expansion of utility-owned transmission serving Cheyenne Light customers and avoiding steadily rising third-party transmission service fees. Also, BHE intends to evaluate the benefits of adding up to 10 megawatts of battery storage to the Cheyenne Light system.
- Black Hills Power – BHE intends to convert Neil Simpson II, a coal-fired 90 MW power plant to natural gas, since the plant will reach the end of its original engineered life in 2025. This will require regulatory approval. BHE will also explore the addition of 100 MW of new renewable energy resources and evaluate the benefits of adding up to 10 megawatts of battery storage.
The 2021 IRP is based on a planning period of 2021 through 2040 and a near-term need planning period of 2021 to 2026. The recommendations put forth in the company’s 2021 IRP are subject to review and approval by state regulatory commissions. Learn more at https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/irp.
Monetary independence celebrated first DAO filing in Wyoming
The American CryptoFed DAO has been legally recognized by the state of Wyoming as the First Decentralized Autonomous Organization in the United States, according to a company news release.
The mission of the American CryptoFed DAO is to create and sustain a monetary system with zero inflation, zero deflation and zero transaction costs.
On July 1, the American CryptoFED DAO received notice from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office that the newly formed Decentralized Autonomous Organization is the first DAO legally recognized in the United States.
Earlier this year, Wyoming became the first state in the nation to pass legislation into law recognizing DAOs as a distinct form of limited liability companies. The law became effective at midnight July 1.
Marian Orr, CEO of the American CryptoFed DAO, stated, "Wyoming is the leading digital assets jurisdiction in the USA, and now, with this DAO law, Wyoming is arguably the top blockchain jurisdiction in the world. What this means is that creating a true digital currency with mass acceptance is now possible."
The Merchant Advisory Group, representing 165 of the largest merchants in the United States, also expressed its support of the filing.
The American CryptoFed DAO will be governed by its governance tokens, issued pursuant to the token definition described in the Safe Harbor 2.0 Proposal outlined by SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce.
Western Wyoming Community College receives funds for Ellbogen Scholarship
Western Wyoming Community College has been selected by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation board of directors to receive $100,000 to support adult learners with the newly created Ellbogen Opportunity Scholarship: All Students Successful.
The Ellbogen Foundation has committed $800,000 to the scholarship. All community colleges in the state were asked to apply for an amount no larger than $100,000.
The funding is eligible only for students who enroll in courses starting in the fall of 2021 and meet the following qualifications: are 24 years of age or older; have demonstrated Wyoming residency for not less than three years immediately preceding the application; and have completed and filed a free application for federal student aid for the academic year for which they are applying for a scholarship and have an unmet financial need. Preference will also be given to those who have not already earned an associate or higher degree.
Scholarships are limited to no more than $1,500 per student per semester, and may be awarded for up to a maximum of two academic years.
To learn more about this new scholarship at Western, contact David Tate by calling 307-382-1882 or emailing dtate@westernwyoming.edu.
Advance Casper set to bring WYO BIO Innovation Summit to Casper
Advance Casper, the Natrona County Economic Development Organization, recently announced it will host the first WYO BIO Innovation Summit on Aug. 12 and 13 at Casper College in Casper.
The summit, which is expected to become an annual event, is a joint project between the University of Wyoming, Advance Casper, Impact 307 and Casper College, as well as many other partners throughout Wyoming.
The event will include speeches from Wyoming's federal delegation and a keynote by Edie Weiner of The Future Hunters, as well as a robust list of guest speakers, such as Carol Stewart of Tech Parks Arizona and Penelope Shihab, founder of SKINUE and MonoJo Biotech.
The WYO BIO Innovation Summit is designed to provide opportunities to showcase entrepreneurs and introduce them to resources, while also facilitating introductions to investors. In addition, the summit is aligned with the Wyoming Innovation Network’s vision of enabling innovation hubs around the state that support existing and emerging industries. It will serve as an example of how local economic development leaders can partner with the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges to bring industry stakeholders together to advance innovation and entrepreneurial activities that support the state’s economic development agenda.
The WYO BIO Innovation Summit is open to all, with a registration fee of $55. Students will be provided a discounted rate of $25. Rooms are available at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., and the Hampton Inn, 1100 N. Poplar St. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To register, or to see the full schedule of events and speakers, visit WYOBIOSUMMIT.com.
Jackson Chamber of Commerce unveils findings of staffing survey
In speaking with many of its 900 members, the Jackson Hole Area Chamber of Commerce knows that hiring employees is a significant and complex challenge for many businesses. In May, the chamber performed a survey – with input from the Teton County Housing Department – to collect actual data. Some 250 members participated.
The results of the survey reveal some interesting trends:
Staffing
- Over 50% of respondents are considering adjusting their operations due to the staffing shortage, whether through reducing hours or days (32%), adjusting their product (19%), or closing their business entirely (5%). Mentioned in the “other” category often is leaving Teton County, whether it be allowing remote work or moving their office entirely.
- The 250 have approximately 3,000 open positions, two-thirds of which are for FTEs. This indicates that the economy is shifting to more year-round and less seasonal.
- Based on how many applications each business received, there are at most one candidate for every three open positions.
- In response, 85% of employers have increased their wages, 36% offer a referral bonus and 27% offer a sign-on bonus.
Housing
- 80% of area businesses rely on employees who commute from Star Valley or Teton Valley.
- 55% of businesses have had one to five employees lose housing in the last six months.
- 5% of respondents believe housing is at the core of their staffing struggles; 44% assist their employees with housing, whether through a housing stipend, subsidized or on-site housing.
- 81% expressed that the Teton County Housing Department should be funded more significantly, specifically being led by SPET earmarked for housing (64%), private investment partnerships (63%), additional local sales tax/penny tax (60%), real estate transfer tax (59%) and others.
OSHA awards Molson Coors Worland Facility VPP Star Status for commitment to safety
During June, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Occupational Safety and Health Administration honored the Molson Coors' Worland facility with the Voluntary Protection Program Star Status for its commitment to safety during a recognition ceremony in Worland.
“The Voluntary Protection Program is one of OSHA’s top recognitions for business and government entities with outstanding safety and health programs,” Wyoming OSHA Program Manager Karen Godman said in a news release. “Molson Coors began their VPP journey in 2006, and their continued commitment to the health and safety of its employees has become a model of excellence. Several Molson Coors worksites have been awarded VPP Star Status, and I applaud the company for its continued commitment to safety.”
The Voluntary Protection Program is designed to recognize and promote effective workplace safety and health processes, in which management, labor and OSHA establish a cooperative relationship at a work site that has implemented a strong, comprehensive safety and health system.
Star participants, who meet all required elements within the VPP program, are at the top of the VPP recognition ladder, demonstrating exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards and the development, implementation and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.
Molson Coors currently operates and maintains six barley elevators, employing approximately 34 employees across Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Idaho. All six barley elevators have been awarded the STAR VPP program distinction, and two have been awarded OSHA's Decade of Excellence.
Wyoming Whiskey raises more than $120K for National Park Foundation
Wyoming Whiskey recently announced the brand has raised more than $120,000 in partnership with the National Park Foundation.
The brand, which is committed to preserving the natural beauty of America’s wide-open spaces that inspired the whiskey, hosted a virtual auction featuring four beautiful, one-of-a-kind bottles in the Wide Open Spaces – By Air collection, with all proceeds directly benefiting the National Park Foundation.
The first in the brand’s annual production of this limited-edition collection, Wide Open Spaces – By Air, was inspired by the beauty and wonder of Wyoming’s national parks. The collection, curated by Creative Director Harrison Ford, included four artfully crafted, one-of-a-kind bottles of Wyoming Whiskey only available at auction. Each bottle was accompanied by a hand-carved wooden case created by natural materials artist Jamison Sellers.
Original photography from Tuck Fauntleroy is featured on each of the four labels and was accompanied by a framed, large-format print. One of the bespoke bottles, Barrel #5004, inspired by Yellowstone Lake, sold to a lucky winner for a generous $15,000. The auction also included several other items to bid on, such as vacation retreats and custom merchandise, all in support of the National Park Foundation.
In conjunction with the virtual auction, Wyoming Whiskey also launched a new National Parks Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey, available in limited markets and online. With each bottle sold, $5 will be donated to the National Park Foundation.
Learn more at www.wyomingwhiskey.com.
Wyoming Beef Council celebrates 50-year anniversary at June trade show
The Wyoming Beef Council celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show in June in Sheridan.
The event drew almost 250 people, including multiple past board members and ag leaders from across the state.
In 1971, the same year Curt Gowdy State Park was established, the statute authorizing the Wyoming Beef Council was passed by the Wyoming Legislature. The intent of the act was to provide Wyoming cattlemen with the authority to establish a self-financed program to help market, develop, maintain and expand state, national and foreign markets for beef and beef products. Concurrently, individual state beef councils were popping up across the country; by the early 1970s, there were nearly two-dozen state beef councils in existence.
In 1985, the National Cattlemen’s Association took the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 to Congress, and it was passed as an amendment to the 1985 Farm Bill. The beef checkoff program as we know it today was born.
In 1986, the members of the WBC applied to become the Qualified State Beef Council in Wyoming. With approval, the Council began collecting $1 per head as prescribed in the Beef Promotion and Research Act. The act and subsequent order passed referendum in 1988. Eighty-two percent of Wyoming’s eligible voters weighed in and cast a very decisive 77% "yes" vote.
Today, the WBC continues to serve as the promotion, research and education arm of the Wyoming beef industry, and has a mission to benefit Wyoming's beef community and economy by increasing domestic and international beef demand.
Officials break ground on Coal-to-Product ‘Innovation Center’
The Wyoming Innovation Center, a 5,500-square-foot coal commercialization facility, has broken ground in Gillette, owner Energy Capital Economic Development announced in June.
The 9.5-acre site, located in northeast Wyoming’s coal-rich “Carbon Valley” region, will be home to companies and researchers developing commodities like asphalt, graphene, graphite, agricultural char, carbon fiber and more using coal and coal byproducts.
The state-of-the-art WyIC will feature two buildings and seven demonstration sites for pilot plants, for private companies and researchers to advance coal-to-product and rare earth element processes. The region holds 500 billion tons of recoverable coal, making it a desirable testbed for new and proven products made from coal.
WyIC’s first tenant is the National Energy Technology Laboratory, which focuses on applied research for the production and use of clean energy resources.
Construction of the facility is expected to wrap in the fourth quarter of 2021. The completion of the facility will enable NETL’s pilot test to proceed – slated for completion in the third or fourth quarter of 2023.
The WyIC’s 4,000-square-foot building will provide office, lab and workspace for tenants – while a 1,500-square-foot building will be used to handle raw materials. The main draw, however, includes the seven half-acre demonstration sites that function as an open-access platform for tenants to upscale their lab-proven processes from using a few pounds of coal a day to process up to several hundred pounds of coal or coal byproducts daily.
MILESTONES
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality named Suzanne Engels as the new Solid and Hazardous Waste Division Administrator. Engels' previous experience includes 13 years with DEQ, where she worked within SHWD and the Water Quality Division. Additionally, she worked for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, City of Englewood, Colorado, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Wyoming Humanities recently announced that Chloé Flagg has joined the team in the new position of Director of Grants and Programs. Born and raised in Wyoming, Flagg originally hails from Fremont County, though she and her family now call Laramie home. With a master's degree in sociology from the University of Wyoming, Flagg knows the weight and importance of humanities education and programing. For more information about Wyoming Humanities, visit ThinkWY.org.
Avanti Financial Group recently announced new hires in key finance and bank operations roles: Gary Blumenthal will become Senior Advisor, Operations. He comes to Avanti from Grasshopper, a digital bank in New York, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Mike Borges, CPA, will become Chief Financial Officer. Borges joins Avanti from Beneficial State Bank in Oakland, California, where he served as Controller for five years, built its internal controls program and gained expertise in core banking integrations. Mike Coleman will serve as head of Bank Operations. Coleman joins Avanti from FirsTier Bank in Kimball, Nebraska, where he was CFO and was in charge of bank operations and compliance. He has 19 years of banking experience, which saw him serve in a wide range of roles within community banks in the Nebraska/Wyoming region and develop expertise in end-to-end bank operations.
Jonah Energy’s Energy Reclamation Specialist Josh Sorenson was recently named “Reclamationist of the Year” by the American Society of Reclamation Scientists. Sorenson is the first recipient from the oil and gas industry in the 37-year history of the award. The annual award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding accomplishments in the practical application or evaluation of reclamation technology, as well as individuals responsible for implementing innovative practices or designs for new reclamation strategies.
Wyoming Timberline Hospitalities recently announced that Shelby Watson will become its sales and administrator assistant. A true Wyomingite, Watson grew up in Fremont County, and comes to Timberline with the goal to graduate with her bachelor's in communications and minor in marketing from the University of Wyoming within the next year.