Western Design Exhibit + Sale taps into universal appeal
While Western design may be having a pop-culture moment, thanks to the popularity of TV’s “Yellowstone” and its multiple spinoffs, Allison Merritt, executive director of the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) in Jackson Hole, sees something deeper in the universal appeal of the Western lifestyle and design.
“Like a great pair of cowboy boots, Western design, fashion and art is accepted anywhere,” she says. Merritt knows quite a bit about the ubiquitous nature of Western style. Her annual four-day event, returning to the Snow King Events Center in Jackson Sept. 7-10 for its 31st appearance, draws thousands of attendees to view and purchase the one-of-a-kind, handcrafted work of talented makers, this year representing 28 states from across the country.
The five judges who decide which artists take home excellence in design awards in the WDC’s annual juried exhibition come from a wide range of backgrounds and geographic areas, holding fast to a theme of timelessness and reflecting a medley of Western expertise.
Western Design Conference tickets are $30 for an Exhibit + Sale day pass, allowing admission to the Snow King showroom from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and including daily happy hour. VIP early entry at 5:30 p.m. with reserved seating at the Preview Party + Fashion Show is available for $175 per person. General admission for the Preview Party + Fashion Show is $100, 6-10 p.m; both include an open bar and catering.
An itinerary of the four-day event can be seen at westerndesignconference.com/events-schedule/.
Airstream Club International Rally to generate significant economic impact
The 66th Airstream Club International Rally, set for June 24 through July 1 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, is expected to attract 2,800 Airstream enthusiasts from all corners of the globe.
The economic impact of the ACI Rally on the Sweetwater area is expected to be substantial. This robust participation will translate into increased spending on local accommodations, dining, transportation and various goods and services. The expected spending in Sweetwater County during the 10-day rally is $2,632,500, based on Wyoming Travel & Tourism 2022 Economic Impact of Travel Report.
The Sweetwater Events Complex, Airstream Club Team, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Rock Springs worked together to ensure that the rally attendees will visit local restaurants, bars and shops while attending the rally. As part of their rally welcome packet, each rally attendee will receive $15 in Chamber Bucks to spend with local vendors. That’s almost $45,000 in Chamber Bucks that will be spent in the community during their stay.
Cent$ible Nutrition Program manager elected to national leadership team
A member of the University of Wyoming Extension’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program has been elected to a national professional association for nutrition education administrators.
CNP Manager Kali McCrackin Goodenough began her term on the seven-member leadership team of the Association of SNAP Nutrition Education Administrators last month.
CNP is partially funded by SNAP-Ed, the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program education program, and ASNNA is a professional organization for SNAP-Ed nutrition educators and administrators across the country.
McCrackin Goodenough joined ASNNA in 2020, and says the organization offers valuable opportunities to collaborate with colleagues across the country.
“Kali has embraced the SNAP-Ed guidance and has made it a priority in her role as the Cent$ible Nutrition Program manager,” CNP Director Mindy Meuli said in a news release.
To learn more about CNP, visit uwyocnp.org.
PureWest Energy, SOS Well Services donate to support wildlife crossings
PureWest Energy, Wyoming’s largest natural gas producer, has partnered with SOS Well Services to assist in donating a gift of $10,000 to The WYldlife Fund in support of the South Kemmerer HWY189 Wildlife Crossing Project.
In 2019, SOS built a Wildlife Conservation Rig, promising a portion of profits to highway crossings around the state, which was made possible by teaming up with PureWest.
“At PureWest, we work hard to protect and preserve the habitats of the wildlife that live in or pass through our state while producing the energy we all need,” Sam White, PureWest well intervention manager, said in a news release. “We are proud to play a small part in ensuring our roadways also include safe passage for Wyoming’s diverse wildlife population.”
“SOS and PureWest are perfect example of how partners in the gas and oil sector step up to support wildlife time and time again,” WYldlife Fund President Chris McBarnes said in the release. “We appreciate their leading by example and commitment to helping save wildlife and improving safety on Wyoming’s roadways."