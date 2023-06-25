Western Design Exhibit + Sale taps into universal appeal

While Western design may be having a pop-culture moment, thanks to the popularity of TV’s “Yellowstone” and its multiple spinoffs, Allison Merritt, executive director of the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) in Jackson Hole, sees something deeper in the universal appeal of the Western lifestyle and design.

Airstream

The gathering of Airstream enthusiasts in the Sweetwater area is estimated to have an expected economic impact of more than $2.6 million in spending during the 10-day rally.
Kali McCrackin Goodenough

