Aerospace and Defense Industry Conference to be held in Casper in May
Advance Casper and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., recently announced the Aerospace and Defense Industry Conference will be held May 5-6 at the Clarion Inn in Casper.
The conference will provide tools to Wyoming companies and regional attendees to garner insights, address supply chain issues and more within the aerospace and defense industries. During the two days, many entities – including manufacturers and government offices – will show the growing demand for contractors across the country, while speakers will touch on opportunities for expanding operations in Wyoming.
“Wyoming has the talent and the capacity needed for the future of this industry,” Lummis said in a release. “This conference is the next step in helping ensure that Wyoming and its best and brightest continue to play a role in meeting our nation’s needs, including aerospace and defense."
Lummis is the ranking member of the House Space and Science Subcommittee and is working to promote productive collaboration between federal agencies and key prime contractors in Wyoming and across the Rocky Mountain region.
The conference includes keynote speakers and breakout sessions.
Registration is $150 per person and includes lunch, cocktail networking reception, dinner and breakfast. Advance Casper members receive a discounted rate of $125 per person. Table sponsorships are available for $650. Registration is open at advancecasper.com.
Wyodak Mine near Gillette receives top safety certification
The National Mining Association has recognized Wyodak Resources Development Corp. for achieving CORESafety certification at its Wyodak Mine, located near Gillette. The Wyodak Mine is a subsidiary of Black Hills Corp.
In operation since 1922, Wyodak Resources Development Corp. is the oldest continuously operating surface coal mine in the U.S. and the oldest coal mine in the Powder River Basin. The Wyodak Mine places a high emphasis on safety and environmental compliance, a news release said.
It employs about 60 employees and is permitted to mine approximately 4 millions tons of year, with 180 million tons of coal in reserve. Daily operations at the mine primarily supply coal to power plants at the adjacent Neil Simpson Complex.
LCCC to get $2.3 million in ARPA funds for workforce training center
The Economic Development Administration has announced it is awarding a $2.3 million grant to Laramie County Community College to purchase equipment for its new Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center.
This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.
This grant will provide equipment to allow LCCC to broaden its education and training offerings to produce a skilled workforce in the advanced manufacturing industry. This EDA project will be matched with $578,449 in local funds and is expected to create 2,237 jobs.
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs, according to a news release.
Governor, legislators support energy development manager position
Gov. Mark Gordon announced recently that his office and the Wyoming Legislature will jointly fund an energy development manager, a position that will work collaboratively with companies, policymakers and lawmakers.
“We have seen added interest from the private sector in bringing large-scale projects to Wyoming. These are multi-billion dollar investments, and our goal is to leverage those so we can create the most Wyoming jobs and expand sectors of the economy through better coordination,” Gordon said in a news release. “Our energy partners are bringing innovative new ideas to the table. We need to be ready to support them in any way we can.”
To help recognize new opportunities, coordinate the efforts that are already in Wyoming, and those coming to the state, the energy development manager will act as the go-between with companies, state agencies and policymakers. The position will coordinate with the Wyoming Energy Authority, Wyoming Business Council and University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources. The person will monitor trends in the sector, help eliminate overlap with existing efforts, and work with policy and lawmakers to identify policy or law changes that may need to occur to advance new opportunities. The post and support funding is coming from one-time federal dollars.
The person hired into this position will have a significant amount of private sector management experience. They will develop a strategy and develop areas of focus. Those will include:
- Coal and carbon capture.
- Oil and gas.
- Nuclear energy and uranium.
- Rare earth minerals.
- Hydrogen.
- Renewables.
“What we know is there are a lot of new and exciting opportunities coming at us fast in the energy and tech industries,” said Rep. Don Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins, one of the key legislators that has been pushing for this joint position. “We want to work closely with the Governor’s Office to make sure we are well positioned to adjust laws or create new ones for new industries or technologies if needed. We know companies are shopping for a home, and we want that home to be Wyoming.”
Wyoming, other Mountain West states sign hydrogen hub MOU
Wyoming joined the states of Colorado, New Mexico and Utah to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to coordinate and develop a regional clean hydrogen hub.
Together, the states will work to compete for a portion of the $8 billion allocated in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act toward four or more regional hydrogen hubs.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted the importance of four states working together. “Our coalition represents a shared understanding and vision for the future of hydrogen in the Mountain West region,” he said in a release. “Importantly, it expands the resources beyond what each state has individually and reaffirms Wyoming’s commitment to supply hydrogen to consumers through the Western states.”
“With estimates that Wyoming is home to as much as 25% of the nation’s naturally existing commodity and energy feedstock for the production of hydrogen, and with one of the most established carbon management infrastructure systems in the world, Wyoming is incredibly well-positioned to contribute to this coalition,” said Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority. “Collaborating with our neighboring states only reinforces our commitment to developing a strong hydrogen economy.”
The signatory states will work together in developing a Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub, with supporting facilities in each state, in response to the request for proposals that the U.S. Department of Energy is expected to release in May.
For more information, read the memo in full at https://tinyurl.com/hydrogenMOU.
Cheyenne cattle rancher elected NCBA vice president
Mark Eisele, a cattle rancher from Cheyenne, is the new vice president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
He was elected during the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, held in Houston on Feb. 1-3.
NCBA is the oldest and largest national association of cattle producers, and its vision is to be the trusted leader and definitive voice of the U.S. cattle and beef industry, according to a March 1 news release. As vice president, Eisele will serve as a volunteer officer representing the association and all of its members.
“Cattle ranchers work tirelessly to provide the best care for their cattle and land, and maintain open space and natural ecosystems, allowing the native environment to thrive,” Eisele said in the release. “My goal as an elected officer for NCBA is to continue to share the great story of America’s cattle producers and help my neighbors and colleagues across the country.”
Eisele and his family manage a cow-calf and custom haying operation on the historic King Ranch Company. The King Ranch, which encompasses private/deeded lands, as well as state and federal grazing land leases, was recognized in 2015 with the Leopold Conservation Award and Wyoming Stock Growers Environmental Stewardship Award.
Eisele has been actively involved with the NCBA since 2009, serving on the board of directors, several committees and most recently as chair of the policy division. Eisele is also engaged with local organizations, holding leadership roles with the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Wyoming Livestock Board.
Chenchar tapped to represent state at Leader Fellowship
The International Downtown Association announced recently that Haylee Chenchar, vice president and managing director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, has been selected for the 2022 IDA Emerging Leader Fellowship Program.
Chenchar is the first person to ever be selected from Wyoming as one of 30 urban place management professionals from around the world.
“It’s an incredible honor to be chosen for the 2022 IDA Emerging Leader Fellowship,” Chenchar said. “I am thrilled to represent the Cheyenne DDA, our local community and the entire state as the first professional from Wyoming to be a part of this program. The Cheyenne DDA has made great progress in furthering the economic and community development of downtown Cheyenne, and I’m looking forward building on the organization’s momentum with the skills, knowledge and tools this fellowship opportunity provides.”
The Emerging Leader Fellowship is a week-long experiential program that brings together a cohort of IDA professionals from within the urban district management industry. The fellows learn essential leadership and place management skills and gain practical tools in the areas of place-based economic development, the live-work-play experience, and public-private partnerships.
“We knew it would be critical for the Cheyenne DDA to work with the International Downtown Association as we hit the ground running following the organizational merger between Visit Cheyenne and the Cheyenne DDA, and I am very excited that Haylee was selected for this fellowship program,” said Domenic Bravo, CEO for Visit Cheyenne/Cheyenne DDA. “We know she will bring back invaluable knowledge to add to the strategic direction we are headed.”
Wyoming Malting Co. wins Malt Cup Awards
Wyoming Malting Co. took home Gold and Silver medals at the 2022 Malt Cup Awards Ceremony, medaling in both malt categories they entered.
Their entry in the Pale Malt category placed first (Gold). Additionally, their entry in the Pale Ale category placed second (Silver).
The grains used to create these award-winning malts are locally sourced from farms no more than 30 miles from Pine Bluffs Distillery, the sister company of Wyoming Malting Co., and maker of farm-to-flask whiskey. All Pine Bluffs Distilling’s whiskey is produced with the Pale Ale, silver medal award winning, malt.
“We’ve always known that the malt we use to make our whiskey is what sets us apart,” said Chad Brown, founder and owner of Pine Bluffs Distilling and Wyoming Malting Co., in a news release. “Now we have proof. The grains that go into our malts are high-quality, local and straight from the farmers that grow them. This really is a community award. The farmers that provide the ingredients for our products are involved in the entire process – from the farm to the distillery to the tasting room, our farmers are an integral part of our success.”
The 2022 Malt Cup Award entries were evaluated based on stringent guidelines. Malts passing certificates of authenticity (COAs) provided by the Malt Quality Lab at Montana State University move to the second phase, a sensory analysis performed remotely by qualified malt sensory ambassadors and utilizing the DraughtLab app. The top malts move forward to a final Best of Show judging round, which is performed in person just prior to the 2022 Craft Malt Conference. Final judging includes sensory evaluation and consideration of malt COAs. Best of Show judges are provided style guidelines and anonymously record constructive observations on scorecards which will be provided back to malthouse entrants.
“We are very excited and privileged to receive this award,” said Tim Anderson, shareholder, farmer and producer of barley used in Wyoming Malting Co.’s malts. “As a farmer, I am constantly striving to produce a great product that has high test weight, optimum protein and a plump kernel. Through soil samples and experience from past crops, I determine the inputs needed year to year.”
First National Bank of Omaha completes merger with Western States
First National of Nebraska, with its subsidiary, First National Bank of Omaha (“FNBO”), recently announced it has closed its merger agreement with Western States Bancorporation (“Western States”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Western States Bank, headquartered in Laramie, Wyoming.
With the merger, FNBO expands its footprint to eight states throughout the Midwest and West, adding 10 locations across Northeastern Colorado, Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming, along with $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees.
“This is an exciting and important acquisition for FNBO, as it provides us an opportunity to grow into the thriving communities of Laramie and Cheyenne, while continuing to serve our existing customers in northern Colorado and western Nebraska,” said Clark D. Lauritzen, chairman and president. “Both banks share a strong commitment to the communities we serve and a tradition of dedication to our customers.”
There will be no changes to existing customer accounts at Western States during the conversion to FNBO, which will be completed later this year. During the conversion, Western States will operate as Western States Bank, a division of FNBO. Following conversion, all Western States locations will operate as FNBO, with its suite of products and services.
First National Bank of Omaha is the primary banking subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. With more than $26 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates, FNN and its affiliates provide a full range of business and retail banking, private banking, wealth management and trust services through more than 100 locations in communities in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. FNBO’s website is www.FNBO.com.
WCDA director joins Kansas City Fed bank's council
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City welcomed seven new members to the Community Development Advisory Council (CDAC) in January. One of them was Scott Hoversland, executive director of Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA).
Hoversland noted that while Wyoming is trying to diversify its economy, the lack of affordable housing is hurting its recruitment efforts. All areas of Wyoming are impacted, but areas such as Jackson are particularly hard hit.
“It’s the service industry workers, firefighters, police officers, teachers, and it’s very difficult for them to afford to live there,” Hoversland said in a release. “There’s just one solid string of lights of people driving over the pass to come into work, and at night the red taillights of people going home. It’s 30 to 50 miles one way. In the winter, that’s very dangerous.”
CDAC was established in 2001, and provides insights on community and economic development challenges faces by low- to moderate-income communities.
Hoversland encourages everyone to reach out and voice their concerns or needs and how the Federal can better serve Wyoming and its communities. He can be reached at 307-265-0603 or hoversland@wyomingcda.com.
Lummis unveils new resource for federal grant assistance
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has unveiled a new digital resource guide on her website that highlights the federal grant opportunities funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This law was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of 2021.
“The grant process can be overwhelming,” Lummis said in a news release. “I want to ensure that local communities, organizations and businesses in Wyoming can easily find grants they qualify for and have all the information they need to apply for those funds. My staff has worked tirelessly to comb through every grant made possible by the recently enacted infrastructure law to carefully highlight the ones that are most relevant to Wyoming.”
Lummis’s grant website is broken down by federal agency and highlights available grants that are most relevant to Wyoming communities and organizations. Lummis’ staff are also available to provide further information about the grant process.
The grant website can be found at https://www.lummis.senate.gov/fundingopportunities/.
For additional questions about accessing federal funds, contact Lummis’ director of business outreach, Brendan Ames, at Brendan_Ames@lummis.senate.gov.
Milestones
Residents who live in the eastern half of Cheyenne and Laramie County may have noticed a new game warden in recent months. Garett Blair is the new East Cheyenne senior game warden. In 2021, the Cheyenne game warden district was split into two game warden districts, creating East Cheyenne and West Cheyenne Senior Game Warden districts. This decision was based on the ever-growing workload of the district, which encompasses all of Laramie County. At 2,685 square miles, it is one of the largest game warden districts in the state.
Wyoming PBS has named a former Wyoming newspaper owner as the noncommercial television broadcaster’s public affairs producer. Steve Peck, the former longtime owner-publisher of the Riverton Ranger, succeeds Craig Blumenshine. The last day in that job for Blumenshine was Jan. 13, Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. He also discussed his retirement back in December. He said then that he was going to work for the National Museum of Military Vehicles, working remotely as its director of communications and marketing. Peck will host the weekly “Wyoming Chronicle” and “Capitol Outlook,” which has weekly reports during the Legislature’s session.