Wyoming Business Council announces additions, changes to team
The Wyoming Business Council recently announced new team members and a new role for one of its own.
- John Wendling has been with the WBC’s Investments Team since March 2020 and has accepted a new position as manager of WBC’s diverse loan portfolio. He grew up in Rock Springs and earned degrees in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Wyoming.
- Gordon Finnegan joins the WBC as equity portfolio manager. He grew up in Alta and lived and worked in Jackson after graduating from St. Olaf College, where he studied economics and finance with a concentration in Nordic Studies. He completed his MBA last year from Leeds School of Business, CU Boulder, with concentrations in finance and marketing.
- Drew Dietrich joins the WBC as East Central regional director. He is from Charlotte, North Carolina, but has been looking for an opportunity to move his family to the Cowboy State for some time. He met his wife, a Wyoming native, in Jackson, and they were married on the Snake River. He comes to the WBC with broad experience in business recruitment and retention and other relevant economic development activities.
Spectrum donates $4,000 and 15 laptops to benefit Wyoming educators
Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom held an event with Spectrum on Feb. 13 at the Wyoming State Museum, where WAIC was presented with a $4,000 donation, along with 15 new Acer 311 Chromebook laptops. The laptops will be donated to second- to fifth-grade Wyoming educators who teach a Wyoming Stewardship Project Unit in their classrooms.
The Wyoming Stewardship Project is aligned to the Wyoming Content & Performance Standards, focusing on science and social studies. The project has three units for each grade level: Agriculture, Minerals & Energy, and Outdoor Recreation & Tourism.
To learn more about the Wyoming Stewardship Project, visit wyaitc.org/curriculum.
Wyoming 211 awarded $65,000 through COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant
Wyoming 211 has been awarded $65,000 from the Addressing Basic Needs and Social Determinants of Health Program, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program.
Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant.
The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming 211 plans to use this reimbursable grant to develop a mobile search engine app. A mobile app listing all services in the Wyoming 211 database would add another avenue for individuals across Wyoming to access resources.
UW Extension offers new Rural Entrepreneurship Center website
University of Wyoming Extension’s new Rural Entrepreneurship Center website is now live at wyoextension.org/ruralentrepreneurship.
The new online resource site is funded by the Wyoming Community Navigator Program to provide resources to rural entrepreneurs across the state as they look to grow or start an agriculture, food or youth-based venture. The Wyoming Community Navigator Program provides small business resources and advising to traditionally underserved individuals, including rural and agribusiness entrepreneurs.
The website provides information on agricultural topics such as raising chickens, direct marketing beef, lamb marketing and bee-keeping tips.
Food entrepreneurs will find guidelines related to inspection requirements, cottage food laws in Wyoming, manufacturing practices and in-home kitchen guidelines.
The youth entrepreneurship section of the site includes information on starting a youth enterprise, choosing a small business structure, searching for financing opportunities, and getting started as a small producer.
UW School of Energy Resources submits letter for Air Capture Hub
The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, together with the Wyoming Business Council, has submitted a Letter of Intent to submit a proposal for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Four Regional Clean Direct Air Capture Hubs program, part of the Investment in Infrastructure and Jobs Act.
The Letter of Intent outlines a deliberate and market-driven approach to understanding the feasibility of a Wyoming Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub Pilot-Center; the application is intended to pursue the most conservative timeline made available by the DOE.
The direct air capture industry represents an opportunity to help solve pressing economic challenges in Wyoming while utilizing the state’s all-of-the-above energy mix, including hydrocarbon and renewable resources and extensive energy infrastructure, according to a news release. Last November, SER and WBC released a Request for Expression of Interest to solicit input from key stakeholders on direct air capture activities and initiatives in Wyoming.
This process informed the interagency collaborative to pursue a Topic Area-1 (TA-1) Feasibility track to address several challenges to enable DAC industry growth, including clean energy, early technology readiness, long-term market uncertainty and community integration.
The proposed project aims to derisk commercial projects in Wyoming in the direct air capture market. By providing important regional information and investing in longer-term projects, SER and WBC’s proposal complements more accelerated projects and DAC activities in the area.
The Wyoming team plans to work with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to complete deliverables under the award.
The full proposal is due to the DOE by March 13, at which point it will be available to read.
Wyoming PTAC changes its name to APEX Accelerator
The Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is the state’s expert in government contracting assistance. Over the years, PTAC has helped Wyoming small businesses secure hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, state and local government contracts. PTAC, under the direction of its new federal funding partner, the Department of Defense (DoD), is changing its name to APEX Accelerator.
Wyoming APEX Accelerator, along with over 95 other government contracting assistance centers nationwide, is now under the management of DoD’s Office of Small Business Programs. In addition to federal funding, Wyoming APEX Accelerator is also supported by the Wyoming Business Council, is a program within the Wyoming SBDC Network and a component of the University of Wyoming’s Business Resource Network.
As the PTAC name sunsets in 2023, a transition to implement the program’s new name and branding will take place.
Serving the entire state, the Wyoming APEX Accelerator has and will continue to support small businesses looking to enter the government contracting market. The new brand reflects the program’s focus on driving innovation, and the program will continue to offer its no-cost resources and guidance on the procurement process to help small businesses thrive.
Find out more at wyomingsbdc.org/apexaccelerator.
CyberWyoming listed as top cyber startup by national business magazine
Despite being a nonprofit organization, CyberWyoming was recently listed by Best Startup business magazine as a top cyber startup in Wyoming. Members and sponsors of CyberWyoming and Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Business also made the list including K2 Technologies, Capitol Communications, and Wyoming Manufacturing Works.
The top startups included companies that were innovative, exhibited exceptional growth or growth strategies, showed top management, and impacted society. The full article can be read here: beststartup.us/22-best-wyoming-cyber-security-companies-and-startups.
“We definitely hit the innovative and impact to society categories with Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Business. It is the only program in the nation and we are using a grant from the Gula Tech Foundation to expand it,” said Laura Baker, executive director for CyberWyoming.
In its sixth year, Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Competition for Small Business outcomes dramatically increase confidence in data handling and security risk management.
Wyoming Humanities welcomes new board members
At Wyoming Humanities’ annual meeting in February, five new board members were appointed to the organization. The new members are:
- Sheila Bush, Cheyenne
- Chad Banks, Rock Springs
- Kari Cooper, Jackson
- Stacy Stebner, Lander
- Dave Wills, Sheridan
“We’re thrilled to have such a thoughtful group of new board members, each with a strong background of helping their communities and our state,” Executive Director Shawn Reese said in a news release. “This group will only improve the great work of Wyoming Humanities across the area.”
Leaving board members for this cycle were Warren Murphy of Cody, Sarah Jo Sinclair of Sheridan and Isabel Zumel of Jackson.
Wyoming Humanities is now represented by a 15-person board, including two ex-officio members. Milward Simpson currently serves as the board’s chair.
For more information, visit thinkwy.org.
New members join board of nonprofit My Front Door
Housing nonprofit My Front Door has seated six new members of its governing board.
Linda Klink, Bryan Thomas, Allen Harrolle, Steve Borin, Andrea Arenas and Katelyn Hardee all became members of the board of directors in January.
“These community leaders are ready to put their skills to work, building on the incredible vision of My Front Door,” Brenda Birkle, executive director since 2018, said in a news release.
The organization’s plan to increase community impact is supported by the move into the Williams Center last fall and the addition of new staff.
They join current board members Terry Williams, Josh Morris, Crystal Meisner Mancera, Kali Collins, Wendy Fanning and Logan Graves.
Morris was elected the new chair of the board, Mancera was elected vice chair, and Thomas was installed as the new treasurer.
Members of the board serve three-year terms, and officers serve one-year terms.
The board oversees My Front Door’s mission to provide real housing solutions for Wyoming, helping low- and moderate-income families in Laramie and Albany counties become first-time homeowners. Importantly, it also provides them with a five-year period of financial tutoring to help ensure that they are successful.
More information about My Front Door can be found at myfrontdoor.org.
Women’s Business Center, GeekPack partner for training
The Wyoming Women’s Business Center was founded in 1999 through a grant awarded by the SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership. For over 20 years, the WWBC has connected micro-entrepreneurs to resources and educational opportunities that help them excel in their pursuits, regardless of their income, education, business ownership experience or Wyoming location.
Throughout 2023, GeekPack will offer its community-supported skills training to teach WWBC clients how to succeed with digital marketing.
WWBC will provide all qualified clients with a six-week membership to GeekPack. During that time, WWBC clients will have access to a robust library of online coursework and live facilitators. The course catalog includes topics on Google My Business, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Copywriting, SEO and more.
Milestones
A Laramie County Community College coach and instructor was recognized recently as an outstanding leader by the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization. Morgan Pennington, equine instructor and Ranch Horse & Equestrian Team coach, was selected for the 2023 American Quarter Horse Association Emerging Leader Award. The award celebrates the accomplishments of the association’s exceptional members ages 21-35, recognizing a variety of categories, including leadership, service, science, education and more.
***
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced Jackie Byam as the Wyoming State Conservationist. She will begin serving in this position on Feb. 26.
Byam follows Astrid Martinez, who served as Wyoming State Conservationist for 10 years. Martinez accepted a new position within NRCS on July 18, 2022. Upon Martinez’s departure, Andi Neugebauer has acted as Wyoming’s State Conservationist over the past eight months.
Byam has worked with NRCS for 18 years. She has served in several NRCS field offices in Minnesota, and in leadership positions with NRCS in Maryland, Illinois, South Dakota and Kansas.