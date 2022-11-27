Wyoming adds jobs, still not at full COVID-19 pandemic recovery
Wyoming continues adding jobs, just not enough to completely recover from losses incurred during a much earlier period of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, recently released state figures show.
From the second quarter of last year to 2022's same quarter, Wyoming added 5,118 jobs, a gain of 1.9% to a total of more than 272,000, one of the newly posted online charts shows. Payrolls rose by a much greater portion, up 8.3% to some $3.7 billion.
"Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels," noted an email on Nov. 4 from the Department of Workforce Services' Research and Planning office. "Total employment in second quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,300 jobs from second quarter 2019."
What Wyoming employers paid their staff grew by a much larger portion than total employment, amid high inflation and other factors.
"I think inflation is clearly part of the answer" to the gap between the jobs and payroll gains, wrote senior economist David Bullard in an email to the Wyoming Business Report. "Another part is strong growth in the mining industry (including oil & gas)."
From April through June, the mining, oil and gas sector added some 1,594 positions, an 11% gain to a total of just over 16,000, per the newly issued data contained in another online chart. That is down from close to 20,000 mining workers in the first quarter of 2020, mostly before the pandemic started drastically impacting the U.S.; the last quarter of 2019 had more than 20,000.
Other big gainers of employees year-over-year in the second quarter were leisure and hospitality, a 4.1% increase; retail trade, up 2.8%, and "professional & business services," for a 3.8% rise. Retail trade employed some 30,000-plus people in the state, a gain of about 7% from the first quarter of 2020.
In his email to WBR, Bullard noted some specific sectors had rising payrolls. The mining/energy industry also "was the largest contributor to total payroll growth," he pointed out. And "the largest job growth was in mining (a very high-paying sector). So, we are adding jobs in a very high paying part of the economy and this raises the overall payroll."
Some government and related employers had fewer workers in this year's second quarter than they had a year earlier. State government shed 2.7% of its positions, for just over 12,000 people total, for instance. Local government, including public schools, colleges and hospitals, lost fewer than 1% of posts, falling to a recent total of some 45,000.
Even though the county shed positions, its total payroll rose by 5.5%, the agency's news release said:
"The largest job losses occurred in administrative and waste services (-383 jobs), and employment also fell in state government, construction, federal government, and transportation & warehousing. Job gains were seen in accommodation & food services, professional & technical services, wholesale trade, and finance & insurance."
New program to recognize Wyoming businesses that hire veterans
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has announced that the Wyoming Employers Hire Vets (WE Hire Vets) program will launch in January.
The program is designed to recognize employers who make efforts to hire and retain veterans in their businesses.
All businesses legally operating within the state of Wyoming that hire or continue to employ a veteran during any given year are eligible for the program. Businesses may apply for the recognition each calendar year they hire or employ a veteran. Participating businesses will receive a window sticker, digital materials, and consideration for annual awards for employers who go above and beyond in their employment of veterans.
Participation in the WE Hire Vets program is simple:
- Have a veteran employee on staff.
- Fill out the DWS online form, available Jan. 1.
- DWS may verify the information.
- If approved, DWS will send out the window sticker and digital package.
The annual award qualifications for small, medium and large business awards match the federal Department of Labor HIRE Vets Medallion gold award level for the appropriate business size. More information on the WE Hire Vets program is available on the DWS website, https://dws.wyo.gov/dws-division/workforce-center-program-operations/programs/we-hire-vets/.
New U.S. broadband money includes funds for Wyoming
Wyoming is among the approximately two-dozen states with telecommunications and other entities getting federal help to provide fast internet access service, the federal government announced this past week.
A $6.3 million grant under the program name of ReConnect is going to Silver Star Telephone Co., to provide these services "to underserved areas in western Wyoming," per a Nov. 1 news release. "The expanded network is estimated to connect 475 people, 15 businesses, two agricultural operations and two public schools."
Many have spoken about the importance of broadband.
“Access to reliable high-speed internet is more important than ever. Our rural communities cannot sustain without it," said USDA State Director Glenn Pauley, in the written statement.
The announcement noted the USDA's Rural Development organization had previously disclosed a $9.59 million ReConnect grant for Tri County Telephone Association Inc. Over up to five years, TCT will lay fiber-telecom lines for super-fast broadband service, and the provider itself plans to pay about $3 million, its CEO previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The WTE is affiliated with the Wyoming Business Report.
Overall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, USDA is making 49 awards, with some "$759 million in loans and grants." Some of this is going to places in states near to Wyoming: Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Oklahoma and South Dakota. Specifically in Wyoming, the money is set to be used to serve some areas in Lincoln and Teton counties.
Transportation Commission awards $56M in contracts
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $56-plus million in contracts to companies in the state for several Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects, during the panel’s business meeting in mid-October.
All of these projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.
An $8.76 million bid goes to Sundance-based Croell Inc. for milling, paving, bridge rehabilitation and other such work on about six miles of Interstate 90 in Campbell County. Meanwhile, Mountain Construction Co., based in Lovell, was awarded a $5.94 million bid for paving, grading, milling and other such work on five miles of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in Park County.
Cheyenne-based Knife River got a $5.02 million contract for paving, milling, chip seal and such on almost 10 miles of U.S. Highway 30 in Albany County.
Some $4.95 million could be paid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC. This is for paving, milling, bridge rehabilitation, chip seal, sidewalk work, curb and gutter work along some six miles of U.S. 26 and 287 and Wyoming 789 in Fremont County.
Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. in Sheridan was awarded $186,719 for work on a short stretch of U.S. 191 in Sublette County.
For all of the above plans, the contracted completion date is Oct. 31, 2023, according to an announcement from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Another firm headquartered in Cheyenne, Reiman Corp., stands to get $10.61 million. The project is for “structure replacement, concrete surfacing, grading, paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter and other work” at the Curtis Street interchange of Interstate 80 in Albany County.
The commission gave a $5.58 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, bridge rehabilitation, grading and milling on some four miles of Wyoming 70 and 789 in Carbon County. Both this and Reiman’s project are due to be wrapped up by June 30, 2024.
Croell could receive $15.17 million for paving, grading, bridge rehabilitation and other work on 5 miles of I-90 in Crook County. The completion date is set for Oct. 31, 2024.
WYDOT projects typically go to the lowest bidder. This particular meeting saw an average of about 2 1/2 bids per project.
Yellowstone National Park visits fell in September
Yellowstone National Park reported having 567,587 recreational visits in September, 36% less than September 2021.
However, last year had “the most-visited September on record,” according to an Oct. 17 news release from the oldest U.S. national park. “So far in 2022, the park has hosted 3,014,569 recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.”
According to data from the National Park Service that the Wyoming Business Report accessed online, Yellowstone had a total of 741,690 visits last month. That represents a year-over-year decline of 28%.
On June 13, all entrances were closed due to historic flooding, and all visitors were evacuated, the park noted. “The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September.”
Indeed, the NPS data reports zeroes in its “special use data” category for statistics on each of the North and Northeast gates at the park over the month of September.
Soda ash producer plans project in southwest Wyoming
A company that calls itself the largest natural soda ash producer said it plans a project in southwest Wyoming.
The project is near the business’ Pacific Soda project, according to an October announcement from WE Soda Ltd. The new project will “be powered utilizing available renewable energy investment opportunities.” It mentioned plans to use solar, wind and solar steam energy sources.
The site was described as being export focused in nature and “targeting production before 2030.” Speaking by phone with the Wyoming Business Report, representatives described the location as being near Green River.
Oguz Erkan is the CEO of Ciner US, which is affiliated with WE Soda, and he spoke with WBR on Oct. 14. He estimated the forthcoming operations could eventually employ some 300 people in permanent jobs. He said the company could invest between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in the operation.
It will use “a closed system for extraction using recycled water, and an already permitted port terminal for product exportation,” Erkan said in the written statement. Also in the release, Erkan said “WE Soda will enable and improve Wyoming’s natural soda ash to compete on a global scale that to date has been unrealized.”
Speaking by phone, the executive said the project is some 10 miles southwest of the city of Green River and about 15 miles south of Granger.
Alabama-based real estate firm expands into Cheyenne
An Alabama-headquartered real estate firm has purchased Onsite Property Management Services of Fort Collins, Colorado, it was announced last month.
The Birmingham-based acquirer, a firm called Evernest, announced the transaction in October. Its news release said the deal adds some 500 homes to the buyer’s Fort Collins and northern Colorado portfolio of properties, giving it more than 12,000 residences managed in the U.S.
“This purchase also includes the association management contracts of the roughly 7,000 homes across Colorado and Wyoming that are part of Onsite Property Management Services’ HOA division,” the firm said. “The acquisition also represents Evernest’s first foray into the Cheyenne” market, it added.
“Our goal is to build a full-service real estate business throughout the Front Range, and this acquisition is a significant step toward that,” said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest’s founder and CEO, in the written statement.
Onsite Property Management Services’ co-owners are Ryan Williamson and AJ Jones.
LIV Health Mental Health Urgent Care available statewide
LIV Health has announced the opening of its new Mental Health Urgent Care. Services are available for people 5 and older experiencing a mental health crisis statewide, in person at 2500 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne, or virtually.
Mental health experts provide immediate and same-day therapeutic care. Following the urgent visit, the LIV Health team will provide aftercare and short-term mental health care until the patient's provider has availability, according to a news release.
Crisis can look like many different things to different people. It can include anxiety, stress, trouble sleeping, bipolar disorders, thoughts of hurting oneself or other people and other emotional and behavioral changes. The LIV Health crisis team hopes to offer stabilization, support and education to reduce any potential hospitalizations and have the client return safely to the community.
For more information, call 307-630-4729 or visit livhealth.org.
Lummis among GOP senators writing FTC with privacy regulatory concerns
Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming, along with two fellow GOP U.S. senators, has written to a federal regulator with concerns about a privacy-related rule making that she says could hurt businesses in her state.
Along with Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota's Kevin Cramer, Lummis wrote a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan with concerns over the proceeding on commercial surveillance and data security. The Nov. 3 correspondence noted five states already have data privacy laws. They include Colorado and Utah.
"Bureaucratic rulemaking like this from the FTC would put undue burdens on Wyoming businesses, and the privacy of people in Wyoming would be better protected by a consistent national standard," said a Nov. 4 news release from Lummis' office. Privacy has been in the news in recent years, with high-profile data breaches and with consumers' increasing use of devices, technologies and services that can track them.
In her written statement to the media that accompanied the letter, Lummis said, “Congress needs to draft and enact legislation" that would "not stifle innovation or create unreasonable barriers for small businesses while still protecting consumers. The FTC should not attempt to add confusing rulemaking on top of already incomplete data privacy regulations.”
The three lawmakers' four-page letter said they oppose the FTC's Aug. 22 advanced notice of proposed rulemaking. Parts of that document, they wrote, seek "feedback on whether rules should impose requirements for purpose limitation and transparency. This is a major component of multiple state laws and leads us to believe that the FTC intends to issue rules which could overlap with them."
The FTC had comment on the senators' letter.
Milestones
Anthony Ornelas of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate has been named the temporary director of the OCA. This follows longtime state consumer advocate Bryce Freeman having previously retired.
Ornelas was appointed as the office’s interim administrator, he said in an interview with the Wyoming Business Report. His permanent job title has been deputy administrator.
Gov. Mark Gordon had not yet nominated anyone to succeed Freeman on a permanent basis, Ornelas said, and a spokesperson for the governor confirmed this on Oct. 21. They both said that the state Senate would need to approve such a nomination.
The appointment of Ornelas as interim administrator was made in September, and Freeman’s last day in the permanent job was Sept. 2, said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s spokesperson.
n
Wyoming Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto has been elected by members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture as NASDA’s 2022-23 president, his own agency has noted.
The association said Miyamoto will host the group’s 2023 annual meeting, which next year will be in Cheyenne.
Miyamoto was elected at NASDA’s 2022 annual meeting, held in late September in Saratoga Springs, New York.
The next annual meeting, to be in Cheyenne, is likely to be on Sept. 10-14 at Little America’s local property, a spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture told Wyoming Business Report.
No venue or specific location in Cheyenne had been listed on NASDA’s website for its 2023 meeting. (An online description indicated that gathering may extend until Sept. 14 instead of ending on Sept. 13 and that the event could start on Sept. 10, not the 11th.)
NASDA did not provide further details to WBR.
n
Mark Kocer has been hired by Taco John’s as the company’s chief operations officer, the fast/casual-food restaurant owner and franchiser announced last month.
The COO joins the Cheyenne-based company from Arby’s, where he was a division vice president. However, he will not be working primarily in Cheyenne.
Kocer instead will be based out of the Taco John’s Restaurant Support Center in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The company recently opened this location “to transition its operating, marketing and finance functions to the Twin Cities,” noted a news release.
The newly hired executive “will oversee Taco John’s day-to-day operations, assist with its expansion plans and technological upgrades and serve as a mentor,” according to the announcement.
n
One ex-state lawmaker and two current legislators are getting awards for ethics, it was disclosed on Sept. 28.
Former Sen. Eli Bebout will get the Bill Daniels Ethical Leadership Award and current Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, will both receive the newly created Legislator of the Year awards. All three were to have gotten the nod at a banquet in their honor during the 2022 Governor’s Business Forum, in Laramie on Nov. 16.
Created in 2016, the award “recognizes Wyoming citizens who embody the ethical leadership principles exhibited by Bill Daniels, a cable television pioneer who started his professional career in Casper,” according to the Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation, in a news release distributed by email. It said the award is a joint venture between the Wyoming Business Alliance, the University of Wyoming College of Business and the Daniels Fund.
Bebout, of Riverton, was picked, in part, due to his tenure in the House and the Senate. “Whether he was agreed with or not, Bebout was honest about his decisions and the reasons behind them,” the email said. “In addition to being a ‘go to’ in the legislature, Bebout led the Wyoming Senate through some very difficult days of budget shortfalls. Always the ‘penny pincher,’ he brought people together and found solutions.”
Nethercott’s “leadership style is thorough and direct,” the groups said. “She is a business woman who has worked tirelessly to protect Wyoming’s business climate.” She is also a lawyer for Crowley Fleck PLLP.
“Leading the House of Representatives through a pandemic was no easy task,” the announcement said of Barlow. “However, having preg-checked half a million cows as a veterinarian, he was more than qualified to meet the challenge.”
n
Andrea Grave has joined Holland & Hart’s environmental practice in Cheyenne. She assists energy and natural resources clients on a variety of regulatory, litigation and enforcement issues in Wyoming.
Grave assists with permitting, licensing and compliance. She represents energy clients in litigation issues including surface access, environmental, and commercial and operational disputes.
Grave received her law degree from the University of Wyoming.
n
Afﬁe Ellis, Bruce Thomson, Mike Williams and Martha Wilson, all from Cheyenne, are all new to the board of directors of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council, the organization said. They recently met with other new and existing members at the Cheyenne Country Club.
Ellis, a Republican representing Cheyenne, is a Wyoming state senator. She is also a shareholder at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm.
Thomson is founder and CEO of Bruce Thomson Public Relations. Williams is an executive vice president for Jonah Bank of Wyoming.
And Wilson works as a field representative for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
The board also added another several members, from various places in Wyoming and one from Washington, D.C.
Among those who also are with WCCA’s board are Pat Thomas as president; Bob Tarantola is the vice president; Kelly Pascal Gould is treasurer; and Michelle Butler is the organization’s secretary.
Some 39 years ago, the Wyoming Congressional Award Council began, the group said. “Since then, Wyoming youth have earned 437 gold medals, 611 silver medals and 1,025 bronze medals.” It said Wyoming is “the only council that remains in the” U.S.
n
Megan McGuffey Skinner is rejoining Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program, this time as CNP's assistant director, the University of Wyoming announced. It described CNP as "a hands-on cooking, nutrition and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families" statewide.
A registered dietitian, McGuffey Skinner first worked with the program as a UW student. Between 2015 and 2018, she was the manager of CNP, and then became director of the UW Didactic Program in Nutrition and Dietetics.
McGuffey Skinner's appointment was effective Nov. 1, which is when her appointment was announced.
n
Paul Hickey has been recognized by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne for his 44 years as general counsel for the diocese, the organization announced in late October.
"Beginning in 1978, Hickey offered services, dedicating countless hours of his time, and providing counsel during the terms of four bishops. Hickey is retiring from public service and from his work for the diocese this year," according to an announcement from the diocese.
Bishop Steven Biegler has given Hickey the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross. It is described as "a papal honor designated for people who have shown long and outstanding service to the Catholic Church and to the Pope."
n
Born and raised in Cheyenne, spending 10 years working in higher education and intercollegiate athletics around the country, Andrew Joannides is now back in Cheyenne. He joined the Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom team as executive director on Oct. 17.
Founded in 1985, the nonprofit WAIC develops curriculum to increase students’ understanding of Wyoming’s resources so that they become informed citizens capable of serving as stewards for the state’s future. They do this through the Wyoming Stewardship Project, Bookmark & Beyond, Educator of the Year, and educator workshops and courses.
n
The new chief of interpretation and visitor services at Fort Laramie National Historic Site is no stranger to Goshen County and southeast Wyoming. Casey Osback, who transferred in August from Badlands National Park (South Dakota) after serving 11 years as chief ranger, is originally from Torrington. Osback will provide leadership and oversight of the park’s interpretation (resource education) and visitor services programs.
n
The Wyoming Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) recently presented Tim Thornell, CEO of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Group, with the senior-level Healthcare Executive Award.
The award recognizes healthcare executives for their leadership; innovative and creative management; promoting their health system’s growth and stature; contributing to the development of other healthcare professionals; participating in civic and community activities; and participating in ACHE activities. Recipients must also be a fellow of the ACHE.
n
Kevin Carman has been appointed to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, representing the state of Wyoming. Carman will join WICHE as one of 48 commissioners from the 15 Western states and the U.S. Pacific Territories and Freely Associated States.
He was appointed as provost and executive vice president of the University of Wyoming in June 2020, overseeing the university’s 10 colleges and schools, graduate studies, information technology, student affairs and the UW Casper campus. Carman also serves as the university’s chief executive officer in the absence of the president.