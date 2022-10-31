2 Wyoming companies are BBB ethics award candidates
Simon Contractors Inc., based in Cheyenne, is among the dozen candidate companies and nonprofit organizations to be considered for the 25th annual Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics, the regional business organization has announced. Also headquartered in Wyoming, Donells Candies Inc. from Casper is on the list of business candidates.
These two companies are among the organizations from Northern Colorado and Wyoming that have been named as candidates for the 2023 version of the award. It will be presented by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation.
"Business and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues and customers during the spring and summer of 2022," the regional BBB noted in an email announcement on Sept. 30. "Interested nominees were invited to complete a short candidate questionnaire."
These entities this fall will work "with a member of the fourth class of BBB Ethics Scholars interns from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Wyoming to prepare the award application based on BBB's four-point Torch Awards criteria," the announcement said. Those criteria are character, culture, customers and community.
Winners will be picked in December by a panel of judges. Winning organizations will be recognized during an event scheduled for April 27 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, Colorado.
Gov. Gordon names Schoenfel as WIP head
Gov. Mark Gordon is appointing Lauren Schoenfeld as the executive director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, it was announced last month.
The new hire was most recently the organizational change management lead for J.R. Simplot. She has been on the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners since 2019.
According to the governor’s office announcement, the state Legislature created and funded this job for two years. Schoenfeld is a member of Gordon’s policy staff.
“Schoenfeld’s position will work closely with WIP institutions and partners to develop new or further develop existing relationships with businesses, policy leaders and lawmakers,” the news release stated. In the release, Gordon cited Schoenfeld’s “experience in organizational management and knowledge of Wyoming,” which will help her “coordinate a wide array of stakeholders and move the state ahead.”
Gordon previously created WIP for workforce and economic development efforts. It works with community colleges and the University of Wyoming, among others.
Wyoming college gets federal money for mining safety training
A local college in the state is getting federal money for mining safety training, it was announced.
An Oct. 5 news release from the U.S. Department of Labor announced the awarding of $10.5 million in grants to organizations in 43 states, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. The goal, DOL said, is "to provide safety and health training designed to reduce and prevent mining workers’ injuries and illnesses."
A table accompanying the announcement said the North Wyoming Community College was receiving $308,279. The government's news release did not disclose further details, and a DOL spokesperson had no comment.
North Wyoming Community College describes itself as a "multi-campus community college serving Sheridan, Campbell and Johnson counties." The college did not answer questions.
According to DOL, "states and territories apply for the grants, which are awarded to state mine inspectors’ offices, state departments of labor, and state-supported colleges and universities. Recipients tailor their training programs based on the needs of mines and miners in their areas, including mining conditions and hazards miners may encounter."
The federal agency's Mine Safety and Health Administration is the entity that awarded the money, according to the department.
Part of Wyoming electric vehicle plan gets federal OK
Wyoming’s electric vehicle plan got one step closer to reality when the first round of funding was approved in late September.
The $4 million will set the stage for the years-long project, which outlines the installment of EV charging stations throughout the state. With another $5 million expected in the near term, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said it could complete the first stage of the plan. This entails building seven EV charging stations.
The stations will be located off of Interstate 90 in Sundance, Buffalo and Sheridan, off of I-25 in Wheatland and Douglas, and off of I-80 in Pine Bluffs and Laramie, WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said in an interview with the Laramie Boomerang, which is affiliated with the Wyoming Business Report. Each station will include four chargers.
Where exactly these chargers are located and who will build them remains to be seen, Reiner said. Some 80% of the money will come from NEVI, and the remaining 20% from private entities. Reiner predicted construction on the stations would start in the fall of 2023.
By the time the entire project is completed, there will be EV charging stations available along each of the main interstate corridors in the state. There may also be stations available near popular tourist destinations like Yellowstone National Park.
“I hope that it would encourage tourists who have electric vehicles to drive through Wyoming,” Reiner said.
WYDOT officials have recognized that while EVs are not popular among Wyoming residents, they could strategically place the stations where they would best attract tourists. Statistics from earlier this year show 400-plus EVs were registered in the state.
There is one wrinkle with the state of Wyoming’s plan: The funding requires that the charging stations are located within one mile of an interstate exit and within 50 miles of one another. This could mean having stations in remote locations.
WYDOT officials requested an exception to these rules in 11 locations.
The federal government granted exceptions to the one-mile rule near I-25 in Cheyenne and I-80 in Rawlins, along with an exception to the 50-mile rule along I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette. It rejected the remaining eight requests due “insufficient justification,” according to a federal announcement.
Few details were provided in a letter on Sept. 27 to Reiner from the Federal Highway Administration.
“FHWA and the Joint Office will continue to provide technical assistance to the Wyoming DOT to further develop plans to analyze and address these areas,” said the letter signed by Gloria Shepherd, associate administrator for the Office of Planning, Environment and Realty. The goal of the U.S. project is to put the country “on a path to a nationwide network of EV chargers that can ensure a convenient, affordable, reliable and equitable charging experience for all users,” she wrote.
WYDOT plans to bring in revenue by taxing the electricity used from the chargers, akin to fuel taxes. Wyoming EV owners already pay an extra $200 to register their vehicles, Reiner said.
New apartment complex coming to Cheyenne
A new 104-unit Class A multi-family garden-style apartment complex is coming to Cheyenne.
Last month, Summit Capital Management LLC said it completed bank financing on what a news release called an “upscale, market rate” apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood. SCM’s project will have three-story buildings, with one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 710 square feet to 1,204 square feet.
“The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the city of Cheyenne and the surrounding area,” according to the news release that was distributed via an email from the city.
“This is SCM’s first development in Cheyenne,” said Andrew Cronin and Karl Nembach, managing partners of the firm that was launched in 2021. “Cheyenne is poised to continue to grow significantly over the next decade. Demand for Class A multifamily is strong, and very much needed.”
In the written announcement, Mayor Patrick Collins said that “it has been my hope to find a solution to our housing shortage, and Summit Capital Management has answered our prayers.”
“Construction is already underway, with anticipated delivery starting August/September of 2023,” per the release. It said First Interstate Bank provided financing.
The Saddle Ridge Apartments will be located at 6838 Countryside Ave., Nembach wrote in an email to the Wyoming Business Report.
Saddle Ridge Apartments Phase 2 is “also in the works for next year,” the announcement attributed Cronin and Nembach as saying. They said this next phase will have an additional 116 multiple-dwelling units.
UW President Seidel adds Kyne in chief-of-staff-type role
Kelsey Kyne is joining University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel’s leadership team later this month.
Kyne, who will become a special assistant to the president, is a former leader at various universities in the U.S. South.
Seidel created Kyne’s position to replace the UW chief of staff position, which was used by previous presidents, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin told the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Business Report.
“I’ve been fortunate to be able to work in many areas in colleges and universities,” Kyne said in an interview. “(I) saw the confluence coming together in this role … that was extremely attractive to me. I felt from the moment I read the job description that I have the skillset to help the university.”
In her new position at UW, Kyne will focus on supporting Seidel in working toward his plans to modernize the university and to make the school more digital, entrepreneurial, inclusive and interdisciplinary.
Kyne will not propose changes immediately, and will take time to listen to stakeholders to understand what challenges they are facing and how she can help, she said. “I recognize that I’m a bit of an outsider at this point, and one of the best things I can do for my and the university’s long-term success is to spend time learning and listening."
(For a longer report by the Boomerang's Abby Vander Graaff, who covers UW, go to WyomingNews.com/users/profile/avandergraaff.)
Wyoming law firm helps expunge criminal records
Trying to expunge a criminal record can be a confusing, expensive process. According to one attorney, it doesn’t have to be.
Alex Freeburg, with Jackson-based Freeburg Law LLC, has a free tool some people may be able to use to seal their criminal records. Individuals can find the documents for free online, rather than hiring an attorney. For $1,100, the law firm says you can hire it for this job.
“On the one hand, there’s some legal nuance some of the time. On the other hand, it’s pretty dang close to filling out a form,” Freeburg said in an interview in late September with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, an affiliate of the Wyoming Business Report. “And so I was like, ‘Well, we can solve that with software.’”
Expungement can have a profound impact on a person, as having a criminal history can make it harder to find employment or housing, along with other opportunities, according to Equal Justice Wyoming.
Although it’s a politically conservative state, Wyoming is “actually pretty liberal” when it comes to record expungement “if enough time has passed,” Freeburg said.
Because the law can be complicated, some people will need a lawyer to expunge their records. Freeburg said people with relatively simple cases, such as a single misdemeanor, can easily complete the forms.
The law firm launched the tool in mid-August. Since then, at least one person has used it and submitted paperwork to the courts, Freeburg said. Several have started the process. If all goes well, Freeburg said, the firm may do something similar with protection orders.
Freeburg Law also has offices in Cheyenne and Rock Springs.
'Potato dig' generates almost 11,000 pounds to donate
Almost 11,000 pounds of potatoes have been harvested and put into bags to be donated to people in Wyoming who do not have enough food, it was announced in early October. This is some 3,000 more pounds than was collected in a similar manner last year.
The most recent gathering of this food took place on Sept. 24 at the University of Wyoming-affiliated Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle, according to a recent news release. In what is called a "potato dig," the food was donated to the Food Bank of Wyoming, that organization said.
"Potatoes are a great produce for a project like this, as their shelf life is longer than many other fresh produce items. Fresh, local produce is always favorable when feeding communities, as they provide higher nutritional value than processed foods," said the release.
The potatoes are "currently in Food Bank of Wyoming trucks, bound for distribution to partners and plates across Wyoming," the written statement said. “We are so thankful for all the volunteers who came out to help bag potatoes and are thrilled to have surpassed our goal,” said Kali McCrackin Goodenough, the manager of the Cent$ible Nutrition Program. This program is also affiliated with UW.
"With higher inflation and fuel prices, many families are seeking food assistance for the first time, so these potatoes will be a welcome addition," said Rachel Bailey, the executive director of the Food Bank of Wyoming, in the written statement.
Food banks throughout the state have been grappling with higher prices, making changes to their menus and other adjustments, it was previously reported by the Wyoming Business Report.
Snowy Elk Coffee gets industry honors
Snowy Elk Coffee Co. has received acknowledgment at what the Cheyenne-based company described as the world's largest coffee roasting competition.
Those Golden Bean honors are, according to a news release dated Sept. 21 from the coffee retailer: a silver medal for Guatemalan Natural Swiss Water Decaf (in the competition's decaffeinated category); a bronze for Howlin' Wolf Espresso Blend (milk-based latte category); bronze for Vedauwoo Moon dark roast (also in the milk-based latte category); and a bronze for Morning Bugle light roast (pour-over/filter category).
To read a recent story about Snowy Elk written by a publication affiliated with the Wyoming Business Report, go to WBR's website at WyomingNews.com/WyomingBusinessReport.
Milestones
Kai Schon, who has been an elections official in the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office, says he is not leaving right away. In a previous LinkedIn post, he had suggested he was looking to leave the office. At least one other official had also exited in the wake of the primary election win by state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who had voiced concern about election integrity.
In a more recent post, Schon wrote to thank "everyone for your support and the numerous opportunities you've shared with me already. My plan is to stay onboard through the general election, and then I'll be more aggressive in my search. Please continue to keep me in mind as you become aware of other opportunities where I could make a difference."
On Sept. 30, Secretary of State's Office Election Division Director Schon noted he plans to "be out of the office by January 3rd, 2023 at the latest," writing in an email to the Wyoming Business Report. Jan. 3 is when Gray is likely to take over.
Kris Mitchell has been named the Wyoming State Fair's assistant general manager, the organization has announced. "Growing up in rodeo and ranching, Kris has dipped her toes into every corner of the rodeo and ranch pool."
On Sept. 16, Mitchell started her new position, the fair said in late September. Previously the exhibits supervisor, Mitchell has worked there for three years and was described as having had "her first public relations job in the rodeo industry in 1990."
Now, she will help oversee sponsorships, contracting, hiring judges and year-round events, the organization said. "Her goal in the new position is to help showcase youth exhibitors in the Wyoming State Fair."
The fair organization will seek to fill her last post as exhibit supervisor, Mitchell wrote to the Wyoming Business Report, in an email on Sept. 30. She was promoted to her current job after she went through an application process to get that position, according to Mitchell.
Anna Reeves Olson was recently elected as president-elect of the Wyoming State Bar, and she will be president in 2023-24.
She succeeds Christopher H. Hawks of Jackson, who is now the president of the state bar. The period of time during which Olson will be president of the association is September 2023 to September 2024.
Olson is a partner at Park Street Law Office, according to the bar’s announcement in September. “She has a varied practice and focuses on civil litigation involving professional malpractice defense, health care law, contract and real estate disputes and family law.”
A provider of cable television, broadband and other services in Wyoming has named a new corporate leader, it disclosed Sept. 21.
Charter Communications said Chris Winfrey was promoted to president and CEO of the company, which does business under the Spectrum brand name. The move is effective Dec. 1 for Winfrey, who was named the cable operator’s chief operating officer about a year ago, following a decade-plus as Charter’s chief financial officer.
Tom Rutledge, “who announced his plans to retire as CEO after” a “50-year career beginning as a technician,” will be the executive chairman of the company and its board of directors through the end of his contract in November 2023, the telecommunications provider said. “Mr. Rutledge will maintain oversight of Charter’s Government Affairs during that time and provide his guidance and expertise to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”
Winfrey leads the telecom company’s rural construction, including spending $5 billion to make super-fast 1 Gbps “broadband connectivity available to more than a million currently unserved locations,” Charter says.
In Wyoming, the company serves the Cheyenne area, plus its website lists available services in Casper, Laramie and other cities. According to a website a company spokesperson pointed out to the Wyoming Business Report, it has 127,000 customers in the state and 169 employees.