Black Hills Energy releases new sustainability report
Black Hills Energy recently announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s environmental, social and governance performance and its progress on major projects and climate goals.
The report also highlights how in 2020 – during a historic and challenging year – the Black Hills Energy team worked together to quickly adapt to the uncertainty of the pandemic, to safely serve its communities and reliably supply essential energy to customers.
Throughout 2020, Black Hills Energy advanced its climate goals, achieving a 30% corporate-wide reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for its electric utility operations and a 33% reduction in natural gas emissions since 2005, according to a news release. The company’s sustainability strategy calls for a 40% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 and 70% by 2040 for its electric operations and a 50% reduction in natural gas emissions by 2035.
State implements short-time compensation to offset reduced work hours
The 66th Wyoming State Legislature recently passed House Bill 9, which created the Short Time Compensation Program. This bill gives Wyoming workers and businesses flexibility during times of economic instability.
“We are pleased to announce that Short Time Compensation is now available,” said Holly McKamey Simoni, the Department of Workforce Services’ Workforce Programs Administrator, in a news release. “STC allows businesses to reduce the hours they provide to workers. Those workers then are able to use Unemployment Insurance benefits to offset the loss of income.”
STC is a benefit for both the worker and the employer, as the worker is eligible for a percentage of his or her UI benefit, still earns some income from the job and retains fringe benefits; and the employer can reduce overhead in order to keep the business from faltering, yet does not have to worry about employees leaving to get new jobs. This prevents businesses from having to find and train new employees when business picks up again.
STC can be used any time an employer experiences a downturn in business. The employer can reduce the hours two or more employees work, thereby saving money on payroll. The employees may file for UI benefits based on the reduction in their weekly income. The employees will receive a percentage of their unrealized wages in UI benefits. The program doesn’t replace all the wages lost, but it is intended to help the employees cover expenses during the downturn without having to find a new job.
Using STC to reduce hours and prevent a total business shutdown does affect an employer’s UI tax rate, but not to the extent fully laying off employees would.
Rocky Mountain Power files 2021 Integrated Resource Plan
Rocky Mountain Power has filed its 2021 Integrated Resource Plan with state utility commissions.
The biennial long-term resource plan maintains Rocky Mountain Power’s strong reliability in delivering power to its customers, according to a news release. New in this plan is the conversion of Jim Bridger plant units 1 and 2 to natural gas peaking units, storage and transmission investments and non-emitting dispatchable resources. including advanced nuclear that can be called upon by the company when needed.
With a plan for new wind generation, transmission and significant new solar and storage resources, Wyoming will see continuing investment from the company. Increased energy efficiency and customer demand-response programs will also help provide reliable service and save customers money, the release said. Developed with comprehensive data analysis and active stakeholder input spanning more than a year-and-a-half, the plan anticipates the company’s adoption of additional lower-cost renewable resources to meet customer needs.
The 20-year Integrated Resource Plan, renewed every other year, outlines PacifiCorp’s vision for the West between now and 2040, and charts a path to achieve reduced greenhouse gas emissions by investing in more renewable resources.
The current plan builds on extensive work the company has completed in recent years, including its $3 billion Energy Vision 2020 wind power and transmission projects, and its most recent Request for Proposals – more than double the size of Energy Vision 2020 – that resulted in a final shortlist of 19 proposed wind, solar and battery storage projects and associated transmission that will be added to the company’s portfolio by 2024.
LCCC IT Program director receives Microsoft Innovation Award
In 2017, Microsoft approached Laramie County Community College with a proposal to develop a Microsoft Datacenter Academy at the college. The Datacenter Technology program started in the fall of 2018 with just 14 students, and now boasts an enrollment of 60 students working to earn their degree.
The datacenter technology credit diploma is now the common first degree within the Information Technology Pathway and leads to advanced credentials in network administrator, systems administrator and cybersecurity.
The growth and popularity of the IT program is a product of high demand, high-wage jobs, and the flexible design and creativity of offerings. The LCCC program stands out due to its innovation and creativity in both the classroom and labs, ensuring student growth and comprehension. That creativity is led by Troy Amick, program director, information technology.
Amick started at LCCC in Jan. 2018, following a donation of equipment from Microsoft, to create a mock datacenter at the college. Amick, utilized the equipment to created 12 mobile datacenter carts allowing students to gain hands-on, real-world application in a unique lab setting.
Due to Amick’s work with the LCCC Datacenter Academy, he was recognized as a 2021 Innovation Award winner at the first Microsoft Datacenter Academy Summit this month. ”
Amick and his team of three faculty continue to create active learning and innovation opportunities, through the design and development of a new hardware lab, Cyber City and Cyber Range. The Cyber City provides a tactile learning environment for students (and even guests to the College) to view the real-world implications of a cyber-attack. The two cyber environments allow students to attack and defend the city as they learn about the various ways cyber-crimes may occur.
Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station earns workplace safety designation
Black Hills Energy has announced that the Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station is the recipient of the “Cowboy Star” Voluntary Protection Program safety award. The achievement is the most prestigious certification offered by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services through its Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
“The Cowboy Star VPP program is all about continuous improvement and challenging ourselves to take outstanding safety policies and procedures and make them even better,” said Jason Hartman, director of power delivery for Black Hills Energy, in a news release. “It takes honesty, openness to change and great discipline to achieve Cowboy Star status. It has taken all of us, working together as a family, to achieve our goal.”
To be considered, employers must apply to OSHA and undergo a rigorous onsite evaluation by teams of safety and health professionals. The Cowboy Star is awarded to employers who demonstrate exemplary achievement in the prevention of occupational safety and health hazards and continuously improve their safety and health management system. The distinction has only been awarded to two other companies in Wyoming’s history.
“After more than four years of working toward this award, we are very honored to receive the Cowboy Star,” said Hartman. “This designation is a testament of the true dedication that Black Hills Energy and our employees have toward safety practices at the Cheyenne Prairie Generating Station. And, while we are excited to achieve the award, we also recognize that it is only the beginning of our ongoing journey to enhance safety management systems at the CPGS through a proactive partnership with Wyoming OSHA.”
The Cheyenne Prairie Generating facility is a 132-megawatt facility containing three gas turbine generators. One is a simple-cycle unit that is wholly owned by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power. The other two are paired in a combined cycle with a steam turbine generator that is jointly owned by CLFP and Black Hills Power.
Spradley Barr Motors unveils renovated Toyota showroom, service center
Spradley Barr Motors, a privately held automotive group, has reopened Spradley Barr Toyota Showroom and Service Center to Cheyenne-area customers following an extensive $4.3 million renovation and expansion of the facility.
The dealership expanded its existing footprint with an additional 14,800 square feet for both its showroom and service center. The new facility offers three times the previous maintenance bay capacity, and features a new express service lane for customers, helping technicians serve more customers and reducing wait times for scheduling oil changes and other routine maintenance services, according to a news release. The larger showroom will also better accommodate Toyota’s evolving vehicle lineup.
In addition to the elevated customer experience, the significant investment in the dealership will help with the ongoing development of Cheyenne’s West Edge District, creating at least a dozen new jobs in the first six months, with the potential of adding more over the next two years.
Spradley Barr Toyota has been an integral part of Cheyenne for the past 23 years. The dealership first opened its doors to customers in 1998 with 58 employees. Today, the dealership operates with 128 full-time employees.
Cowboys Against Cancer gets donation from credit union
To celebrate the merger of Green River Basin Federal Credit Union and WyHy Federal Credit Union, Pam Fredrick, board chair, and Bill Willingham, president and CEO of WyHy FCU, recently presented a check for $2,500 to Terry Warren of Cowboys Against Cancer.
“We are honored to support Cowboys Against Cancer and their wonderful mission to aid local residents fighting cancer,” Willingham said. “We are also thrilled to unite with the great staff and members of Green River Basin FCU. WyHy will continue to serve the current and future WyHy members with the savings and loan products and rates that will benefit their lives. We are a Wyoming-based credit union serving Wyoming people. We’re proud to support our communities and organizations such as Cowboys Against Cancer.”
Established in 1994, Cowboys Against Cancer is a 100% volunteer organization that raises funds through an annual benefit for disbursement to Sweetwater County residents diagnosed with cancer. Volunteers serve with no monetary compensation. Additionally, the group is proud that Cowboys Against Cancer has no paid staff and minimal overhead.
Hirst Applegate attorneys recognized on Best Lawyers list
Best Lawyers recently announced that the Cheyenne law firm of Hirst Applegate, LLP received a Tier 1 ranking in the 2022 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor & Employment, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants, and Trusts & Estates Law. Tier 2 in Real Estate Law and Tier 3 in Corporate Law.
Several firm lawyers received individual honors:
- John J. Metzke was named the Best Lawyers’ 2022 Cheyenne “Lawyer of the Year” in Mergers and Acquisition Law and was also recognized for his work in Business Organizations (including LLC’s and Partnerships), Corporate Law, and Trusts and Estates.
- Richard A. Mincer was named the Best Lawyers’ 2022 Cheyenne “Lawyer of the Year” in Product Liability Litigation – Defendants and was also recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation, and Transportation Law.
- Robert Jarosh was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Education Law, Labor and Employment, and Products Liability Litigation – Defendants.
- Billie Addleman was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law, Professional Malpractice Law, and Real Estate Law.
- Kara L. Ellsbury was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation and Utilities Law.
- Khale Lenhart was recognized in the area of Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers.
U.S. Gold Corp. launches of new website, video for CK Gold Project
U.S. Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, has announced the launch of a website dedicated to its CK Gold Project in Wyoming.
The CK Gold Project is located 20 miles west of Cheyenne. It has been identified as a “project of merit” in the company’s December 2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment by Mine Development Associates, an independent mining consulting firm retained by the company.
Highlights of the PEA covering CK Gold include high-grade mineralization exposed at the surface, with potential for expanding the resource.
Over the past 12 months, U.S. Gold Corp. has proactively reached out to numerous local officials in the greater Cheyenne area, as well as local ranchers, property owners and other interested stakeholders, according to a company news release. In the first half of 2021, company officials have attended more than 40 meetings with over 120 participants in Cheyenne and Laramie. Overall, the reception has been positive and well received, the company says.
The CK Gold Project is anticipated to be an open pit operation, producing a gold, copper concentrate by gravity and flotation. The company is exploring the possibility of using the future open pit as a reservoir for additional water storage, to address anticipated future water needs for the greater Cheyenne area. Additional geotechnical and hydrology studies are underway as part of the 2021 field season activities to support the viability of the open pit as a potential water storage facility.
Meridian Trust awarded Forbes America’s Best-In-State credit union
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has been named the Best Credit Union in Wyoming, according to Forbes, says a news release from the financial institution.
This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
The full list of the best credit unions in the United States can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.
Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers, who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed credit unions in the following areas: trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.
Wyoming DMS seeks nominations sought for workforce awards
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and its partners are accepting nominations for workforce development awards.
The awards will be presented during the 2021 Wyoming Safety and Workforce Summit on Oct. 20. The 2021 Safety and Workforce Summit will be virtual, and there is no charge for attendance.
“The Workforce Summit Awards are a chance to recognize those businesses in Wyoming who demonstrate a strong commitment to their employees and their communities,” said Robin Sessions Cooley, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. “Our businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we want to recognize those who go above and beyond.”
The Wyoming Workforce Development Council will present four workforce development awards this year: Veteran-Friendly Employer of the Year, Youth-Friendly Employer of the Year, Large Employer of the Year and Small Employer of the Year. These awards will honor Wyoming employers for their commitment to developing Wyoming’s workforce.
Cheyenne Regional Health System earns excellence award
The Cheyenne Regional Health System has been awarded an Epic Gold Stars Level 7 for the use and functionality of its electronic medical record (EMR) system.
Level 7 means that Cheyenne Regional has successfully adopted more than 70% of Epic’s Gold Stars features and places the health system in the top 19% of Epic EMR customers worldwide.
“A high-functioning electronic medical record is a critical strategy for providing high-quality care to our patients while also improving employee and provider workflow,” said Dr. Jeffrey Chapman, Cheyenne Regional’s chief medical officer. “The EMR features we deliver create efficiencies, reduce costs, provide best practice tools and help us improve the patient experience.”
The Gold Stars program measures health-care organizations in several key areas, including patient access and experience, clinical quality and safety, population health management, physician productivity, nursing productivity, interoperability, mobile device use, patient flow and value from data. The program also provides a roadmap for improving clinical and financial outcomes.
NextCare continues growth in Wyoming by buying HealthReach
NextCare Urgent Care – the nation’s leading privately held provider of urgent care medicine and occupational health services – is expanding once again and adding another Wyoming location to its roster.
In July, the organization officially acquired HealthReach in Cheyenne, which will bring the total number of NextCare urgent care clinics in the state to two and its total number of clinics nationally to 149.
HealthReach has been a staple of the Cheyenne community for 35 years and is the longest-operating urgent care in the state of Wyoming. Over the past 35 years, HealthReach has provided on-demand patient care in Laramie County and built a strong foundation of patients and a brilliant roster of health-care providers. With the acquisition, NextCare hopes to build on the legacy of great patient care HealthReach is known for and continue to provide the same great care the community has come to know from our other clinic.
“I am pleased to turn over HealthReach to NextCare. After the passing of my husband and the founder of HealthReach, Dr. Don Kougl in 2011, I made the decision to continue to serve the residents of Laramie County, always knowing that this day would arrive,” said Maureen “Mo” Kougl, owner of HealthReach, in a news release. “Our decision in choosing NextCare was made with the residents of this community as our top priority. HealthReach has always focused on quality patient-centered care for our urgent care and occupational health customers. I have every confidence in NextCare’s ability to continue to provide the same level of care we have always provided to our community. The time has come for the Kougl family, after 46 years of services to this community in both emergency medicine and urgent care, to pass the baton.”
The clinic is located at 2030 Blue Grass Circle, and will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Array opens modern coworking space in downtown Cheyenne
A new coworking space for creative and technology professionals and entrepreneurs is now open in downtown Cheyenne. Free tours of the new Array Space are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The space contains private glass offices, an open working space, a stage and a green screen A/V room. In addition, the warm and welcoming environment includes a water-vapor fireplace, 154 living plants and comfortable furniture. It was designed to create a sense of belonging and include community movie nights, workshops on technology and design, rooftop cookouts and special events.
The Array Building is within walking distance of multiple coffee shops, bars and various downtown activities.
In January 2019, Array acquired the 110-year-old former Grier Furniture Building in downtown Cheyenne and has been renovating the building with updated air conditioning and heating, electrical, wireless fiber internet for its staff, students and apprentices. Now, the new Array Building is open to the entire community.
Array offers a free one-day pass for new members and all-inclusive memberships that range from $99/month to $199/month. Private glass offices are available for $999/month.
Wyoming Safety & Workforce Summit set for Oct. 20
Michelle Rozen, one of America’s top experts on leading change, will deliver the keynote address at the 2021 Wyoming Safety and Workforce Summit on Oct. 20.
The theme of this year’s summit is “Agents of Change,” and the summit will be presented virtually. There is no cost to attend this year’s summit.
Rozen’s strategies for leading change have transformed the lives, performance and success of leading brands in all industries. These science-based, easy-to-apply strategies have given leaders the actionable solutions and confidence to lead their teams through change, all the way to off-the-charts results. This is an insights-packed experience, full of humor and audience engagement, that will not only motivate you to lead change with confidence, but will also show you, in the most practical way, exactly how.
“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Michelle delivering the keynote address at this year’s summit,” said Robin Sessions Cooley, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. “As we emerge from the challenges of the past year and a half, we have the opportunity to thrive, rather than simply survive. Dr. Michelle will provide additional inspiration to help us innovate and succeed.”
Milestones
Jonah Bank of Wyoming has been in business for 15 years, and Mark Zaback and Gregg Jones are retiring. Cheyenne’s celebration will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2015 Central Ave. Jonah Bank of Wyoming was established in 2006 and continues to “Build a Better Wyoming” through support of Wyoming small businesses and their employees, with two locations in Casper and two in Cheyenne.
Laramie County Library System Senior Outreach Specialist Susan Parkins was recently announced as the winner of the 2021 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award.
The award, sponsored by the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services and Farber Specialty Vehicles, is given to an individual in recognition of their outstanding contributions and prominent leadership to ABOS.
Parkins has worked in the Laramie County Library System for 32 years, dedicating her career to providing outreach services via the bookmobile and home visits. Her tireless work has ensured that homebound and rural community members still receive the benefits and resources offered by the library. Thanks to Susan’s efforts, the library makes a larger impact throughout Laramie County and reaches those who need it most.
Mike Smith has joined Holland & Hart’s Environmental and Natural Resources practice as Of Counsel in the firm’s Cheyenne office. He helps companies navigate the labyrinth of regulatory, policy and stakeholder relations issues involved in permitting and developing projects.
Clients benefit from Smith’s extensive experience working in regulatory, policy influence, government affairs and legal roles for QEP Resources, a former NYSE-listed oil and gas exploration and production company. Smith has cultivated valuable working relationships with a broad range of energy industry stakeholders, including federal, state and local regulators, Tribal authorities, other energy operators, landowners, trade organizations, and conservation groups in Wyoming and Colorado.
As a registered lobbyist, Smith helps clients anticipate legislative, policy and political developments and develop proactive strategies to protect their business interests. He also helps position clients in the regulatory process through comments on regulatory initiatives and rule-makings. He also advises clients on complex and routine operational and corporate formation.
The Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association has announced that Casper attorney Grant Lawson will serve as the association’s president for 2021-22. Lawson was elected to succeed Immediate Past President Phil Nicholas, from Laramie, during the WTLA annual convention in June.
The High West Energy board of directors has selected Jared Routh to lead the co-op as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. Prior to accepting the CEO position, Routh served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Cooperative Services at Shelby Energy Cooperative in Shelbyville, Kentucky; and in a variety of capacities at Jackson County REMC, an Indiana co-op with more than 20,000 members. Throughout his career, Routh has developed expertise in engineering, operations, construction, cost-of-service billing, finance, information technology, demand-side management and energy efficiency. He holds a bachelor of science degree in building construction management from Purdue University, and a master of business administration from Indiana University Southeast
Eric Nye, professor of English at the University of Wyoming, was reelected as the Western District Senator for the Phi Beta Kappa Society on Aug. 5. The Phi Beta Kappa Society is the nation’s most prestigious academic honor society. It has chapters at 290 colleges and universities in the United States, nearly 50 alumni associations, and more than half a million members worldwide. Noteworthy members include 17 U.S. presidents, 42 U.S. Supreme Court justices and more than 150 Nobel Laureates. The mission of the Phi Beta Kappa Society is to champion education in the liberal arts and sciences, foster freedom of thought, and recognize academic excellence.
Gov. Mark Gordon recently appointed Justin Chavez as interim director of the Wyoming Department of Audit. Chavez has worked in the Department of Audit since 2002, most recently serving as Public Funds Administrator. In that role, he was responsible for the strategic direction of the division, including management of the division budget and management of the statewide audit contract. His previous roles in the department include School Finance Audit Manager, Supervising Auditor and Principal Auditor. Chavez is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. He earned his Bachelors and Master’s degrees from the University of Wyoming.