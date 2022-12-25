Broad-based discussion about education and mental health in Wyoming could lead to programs that support a healthier workforce, one expert says leading up to the 2023 legislative session.

Cindy DeLancey, who currently serves as the president of the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Heritage Foundation, said that a healthy, productive population is good for business. Her organization is watching discussion on the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program, and funding to permanently establish a 988 suicide and crisis lifeline longterm.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus