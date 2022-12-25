Broad-based discussion about education and mental health in Wyoming could lead to programs that support a healthier workforce, one expert says leading up to the 2023 legislative session.
Cindy DeLancey, who currently serves as the president of the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Heritage Foundation, said that a healthy, productive population is good for business. Her organization is watching discussion on the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program, and funding to permanently establish a 988 suicide and crisis lifeline longterm.
“We do see these issues as relevant to the business community,” DeLancey said. “Something that is indirectly related to economic development, but, in my mind, directly related to a healthy workforce, is securing permanent funding to have a suicide hotline.”
Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee voted in November to sponsor a bill that would establish the suicide and crisis lifeline for the long term, creating a $40 million trust fund to permanently fund the hotline with the interest off the trust. The allocation would come from the state’s Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account.
Right now, Wyoming is ranked number one in suicide in the nation, DeLancey said.
“That is not OK. We want to portray an image of our state that people are going to want to come here, and when they are here, they will come here to work. If there is a need, or a family member in crisis, we will be able to meet those needs, and help them get through a rough patch and stay in the workforce,” she said.
Also in November, the Joint Education Committee voted to sponsor a bill that would appropriate $20 million to the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship endowment fund, and Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget request to the Legislature includes a $35 million allocation to the endowment.
“We were very happy to see that the governor has included in his budget request additional funding to help the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program,” DeLancey said. “That is very exciting, along with the efforts of the Joint Education Committee working on that.”
Earlier this year, lawmakers passed House Bill 31, the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship Program, which supports nontraditional students looking to go to college after age 24, with scholarship opportunities up to $7,200 throughout four full-time terms. But they have not yet allocated the $50 million in funding required to begin making scholarship awards from the endowment fund.
“Wyoming’s Tomorrow will help Wyoming employers fill vacancies with Wyoming people by bringing nontraditional students back to better their skills and increase their earning capacity,” DeLancey said.
Dr. Sandra Caldwell, executive director for the Wyoming Community College Commission, said there is hard data regarding the effectiveness that a program like Wyoming’s Tomorrow would have on the state’s workforce. In 2019, the Ellbogen Foundation funded a similar, smaller scholarship program that has had “outstanding” results, she told the Education Committee on Nov. 15.
“These individuals are people who are already living in our communities,” she said. “What is really, really encouraging about this data … is that their persistence, their retention and their performance was higher. The impact was powerful in what this did for individuals, allowing them to complete school and go to work.”
Support for apprenticeships
Ron Gullberg with the Wyoming Business Council said that his agency keeps an eye on any business and economic development-level discussion, and entrepreneur-driven legislation. There has been some discussion about the state’s apprenticeship programs at the committee level this interim session, he said.
Ivie Moore, apprenticeship program lead at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, said lawmakers are discussing ways to expand and inform citizens about apprenticeship and internship opportunities. Wyoming’s Apprenticeship Program focuses on developing, supporting and expanding registered apprenticeships across the state of Wyoming, in direct collaboration with the Wyoming Office of Apprenticeship, a branch of the Department of Labor.
Within the program is grant funding to support businesses, including a registered apprenticeship grant that reimburses businesses for all training related to the education component of a registered apprenticeship program, Moore said. Additionally, the state has funding from an internship grant that allows employers and businesses across Wyoming to bring on individuals for short-term job exposure, with a reimbursement of up to $25 an hour for 1,040 hours.
“Internships, apprenticeships and work-based learning are amazing opportunities for all businesses and employers across Wyoming,” Moore said. “All Wyoming-based businesses are eligible for this funding and for these opportunities.”
All industries can rely on registered apprenticeship, Moore said.
“One of our focuses is expanding apprenticeship,” she said. “Over the last couple years, we have really been focusing on branching out into information technology and cybersecurity. We have also expanded into health care, and we do have some CNA apprenticeship programs. We are looking at developing some medical assistant apprenticeship programs.”
Moore said apprenticeships can also be useful in industries as varied as Wyoming’s finance industry and its mining and manufacturing industries.
At the state level, lawmakers are talking about expanding internship and apprenticeship programs to Wyoming’s youth so they can be career and workforce ready, Moore said. Discussions are underway about how best to create partnerships between community colleges, school districts and the state, so that there is a clear delineation of duties regarding information sharing across the state.
“We are focusing on career readiness and workforce readiness, (given) the workforce shortage that has happened after the pandemic,” Moore said. “This is a really vital pathway for individuals who aren’t sure if four-year education is right for them. Internships are a segue into long-term employment, and registered apprenticeship programs are long-term training opportunities for people to develop the skills needed to become experts in their field.”
DeLancey said that the Business Alliance is also watching the supplemental budget and discussions about funding the state government, “making sure that it can continue to function, meeting the needs of businesses in terms of permitting and in the regulatory context.”
“We’re always listening to that kind of thing, but that goes along with normal government operations,” she said.
The two issues she will be watching closely at the start of the session, she said, are the 988 hotline and Wyoming’s Tomorrow.
“Those two issues are really important to the Wyoming Business Alliance, to continue to help grow our workforce. Creating a business-friendly culture for Wyoming is so important to us,” she said. “There are ‘Help Wanted’ signs everywhere, and finding employees to keep our businesses strong is the cornerstone of why these programs matter to us. Our people are a priority to us.”