In many Wyoming communities, local businesses provide both important services and job opportunities.
Consider your local mechanic. Eventually, that small business owner may want to retire, hoping to sell the business to a new owner.
“We see a lot of businesses trying to sell the family business to a manager, perhaps, who may be the best qualified person to run and buy that business going forward. But they don’t have any collateral, or they don’t have the ability to make that purchase price,” Bert Adam, investments director for the Wyoming Business Council said.
Rather than see a vital community business shut its doors, the Business Council has developed the succession loan program, WBC Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg said.
“That machine shop that has four employees—there are some really rural communities where, if you lose that, that service is gone,” Gullberg said.
There are a variety of reasons a business may close, but because a longtime business owner and community member wants to retire doesn’t have to be one of them. The Business Council’s newly established succession loan program is specifically designed to help transition ownership of an existing business. With participation from a bank, the WBC can provide financing for the purchase of a business that is at least seven years old. The WBC portion of the loan would be used to fill the unsecured, or “blue sky,” portion of a purchase, helping to enable businesses to continue in Wyoming.
“The succession loan program allows (potential business owners) to get bank financing for things they have collateral for, and for the Business Council to help keep the jobs in place and the business running,” Adam said. “We will cover that blue sky portion, or the part that may not have collateral, to keep that business running.”
The WBC also recently started a second program called the contract financing loan, which is designed to help Wyoming businesses take on larger orders by financing raw materials. Contract financing loans provide liquidity to businesses, and the business assigns the proceeds of the contract and raw materials as collateral for the financing.
Adam explained that the contract loan is best suited for a new business that does not have years of operational experience.
“Typically, a financial institution won’t loan you money based on, ‘I have this great contract with the Department of Defense to build 1,000 widgets’,” he said. “You don’t have the collateral, and you can’t get that loan. If you get two letters of denial from a bank or financial institution, (the Business Council) can use the raw materials to help you fulfill that contract as collateral, and be able to loan you those dollars. You can use that once or twice, and then be making profit and not need that anymore.”
Both programs fill a gap, Adam said, and were stood up after legislative support. There has been interest in both programs, though that may be more due to rising interest rates than the newness of the programs.
“Occasionally, people asked, or have had a problem with business succession. Now there is a program for that,” Gullberg said. “If we can provide an opportunity for existing businesses to keep going, to keep that business in town, this is a way to maintain that—and potentially expand.”
According to John Wendling, the Business Council’s investments portfolio analyst, most often the conversation begins with the business owner and the bank.
“We will take the time to answer questions with any business or community, but for these programs, where it involves a conversation with the bank, it starts there,” Wendling said. “We rely on our banks, and they know Wyoming people and what they need. They understand the terms, and what people can agree to.
“Where we can help is making it more advantageous … in succession loan by leveraging the risk for the bank. We can help the bank decrease their risk, and increase success for the business,” he said.
Adam said that whether an existing business of over seven years is looking toward the succession loan program, or a new business needs help financing raw materials, the goal is to keep Wyoming businesses going.
“We want to make sure we’re keeping the jobs out there,” Adam said. “Most of what the Business Council does is focus on economic development, with a focus on creating opportunities for Wyomingites. That is the vision and the mission of these two programs.”