The nationwide labor shortage has paved the way for significant changes in workplaces.
Those who might have previously been rejected out of hand from consideration during the hiring process are now more likely to be given a chance. One group that fits that definition are those who previously were convicted of crimes, experts said in recent interviews.
And employers in the state are looking to hire. With approximately 27,000 job openings, it would take the entire population of Rock Springs and Wheatland to fill every vacancy in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports the state added 8,967 jobs and total payroll rose by $312.4 million (9.8%) from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates Wyoming is among the top 10 states in terms of job openings per capita.
Labor market conditions are so tight that employers are more likely to consider hiring those with a previous conviction – especially in the case of nonviolent offenses. There is some discretion involved as it pertains to the nature of a person’s offense and the type of job being considered, but, overall, a recorded conviction is less likely to result in immediate disqualification for job candidates.
“If you look at the average daily population of individuals in the Department of Corrections, that’s a high number,” said Department of Workforce Services Deputy Administrator for Employment and Training Christina West. “They release over 500 individuals on average each year, and those individuals are coming back to our communities.”
For fiscal year 2021, DOC reported 844 bookings and 784 discharges. At the end of that year, there were 972 people on parole for previous felonies and 5,442 others on probation for misdemeanors. The active inmate count of 2,167 makes for a total of 8,581 Wyomingites somehow involved with the criminal justice system.
That was approximately 1 out of 67 people in the state last year and equivalent to the entire population of Rawlins. Those figures do not include people from Wyoming who might be serving federal sentences in other states.
West delivered her remarks during the most recent meeting of the DWS Workforce Council on Feb. 23, in the context of announcing a new prison-based job training program. In addition to helping the formerly incarcerated rebuild their lives, West acknowledged their potential to fill holes in the state’s economy.
“It’s the year of the resignation,” West said. “Businesses are stretched thin, and there’s not enough people. (Those formerly incarcerated) are some great individuals that could be entering the workforce.”
Job placement
As a placement coordinator at Employ, a staffing company based in Sheridan, Janet Hull said she’s has seen many job candidates who are apprehensive about disclosing their past in the course of a job hunt. She said a lot of that worry is often needless for those convicted of misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses.
“If people have a record, they can have a perception that no one is going to want to hire them. They will be very standoffish,” she told the Wyoming Business Report. “They sometimes won’t take jobs because they’re scared. It has to do with their self-esteem. I tell them that if they’re interested, let me do the legwork, but don’t just assume that you can’t do it.”
Hull also works with employers looking for people to fit into their operational model. She said many are more than willing to consider a candidate that doesn’t have a squeaky clean public record.
“I have companies that tell me, ‘We don’t care. We just want someone that can do the job and works hard.’”
While there is somewhat of a unique window of opportunity for earnest job seekers, present conditions may not yield long-term benefits for most.
New report
The Prison Policy Initiative released a report in February that underlines the disconnect between those who have been formerly incarcerated and their ability to find meaningful employment.
Wanda Bertram co-authored the PPI study, which indicates that about 60% of formerly incarcerated people around the nation are jobless. Joblessness is distinguished from unemployment because being unemployed implies an individual is actively looking for work, while those who are joblessness are not.
Joblessness is complex, nuanced and commonly rooted in generational poverty.
“I’d push back on the framing that formerly incarcerated people can take advantage of the tight labor market right now,” Bertram told WBR. “Even if – theoretically – more people leaving prison are able to get jobs due to the labor shortage, they’ll be getting jobs that other workers have passed over for a good reason, and my guess is that they will get jobs that pay less and offer relatively fewer benefits and protections.”
Most jobs recently added to the Wyoming economy were in fields that traditionally offer lower wages, like leisure and hospitality and food service. Construction jobs often offer higher wages, but are in the depths of seasonal slowing. In this scenario, serious job seekers are looking at the same prospects, regardless of their criminal record.
Research shows a person’s likelihood of reoffending goes down the longer a previously incarcerated person is able to stay out of the system. By the time it has been five to 10 years since their release, they are no more likely to commit another offense than any other member of the community.
While there are socioeconomic hurdles for the formerly incarcerated to navigate, now may be a good time for these individuals to find work.
“The more you get out there and do, they’re not going to look at your record,” Hull said.