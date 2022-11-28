Leah Juarez began her business, The Fox Spa, in October 2015 in a small rented room in a medical provider’s building.
Juarez had big dreams of providing luxury wellness experiences to her clients. She also knew she needed to start small.
This rented room was the first phase in her three-phase business plan. Word of mouth led to new patients, and future employees organically reached out to her. They began to fill the rented rooms surrounding her original space.
In the fall of 2019, it was time for phase two of Juarez’s business plan. She purchased a property in the Casper area, which would become the spa’s new location.
The property was anything but move-in ready, however. As an experienced “house flipper,” Juarez wasn’t afraid to handle the required renovations. The building was originally an Army barracks for the Natrona County Airport, and it was in extreme disrepair.
The roof was falling in.
“I knew with sweat equity, and maybe a couple of tears along the way, the building was salvageable,” the small business owner said in a recent interview.
Juarez’s vision for her new space was something that hadn’t been done before in Casper. The second phase of her business plan was completed in December 2019.
In a little over a year, Juarez created a luxurious space that would allow her clients to have what is described as “the full spa experience.” To her, that meant not only the beauty of the physical area and the variety of treatments offered, but the way she expects clients to act when they step through her doors.
“I want my clients to focus on their well-being,” she explained. “I want people to have an opportunity to turn off the noise and stress of the world and connect with themselves.”
To offer that experience, The Fox Spa has rules for its clients.
Customers are told to put their phones away during treatments so that they can be fully present and soak in their moments of rejuvenating self-care. No guests are allowed into the treatment areas with clients. It’s made clear that The Fox Spa is not for kids.
In fact, this information is prominently listed on the home page of the business’ website. Another rule is to not bring in outside food or drinks. It is also explained on a frequently asked questions webpage at www.thefoxspa.com/contact-faq.html.
Juarez acknowledged that she and her staff have to educate clients on these rules, but it has resulted in exactly what she wanted.
The Fox Spa soothes the senses from the moment you walk through the door. It’s a spa experience that allows clients to recharge and leave, ready in both mind and body, to face the busy outside world.
So, what’s ahead for Juarez and her business?
Phase three of her three-part plan involves more renovations and additions to the current space. The goal is to offer a whole day of pampering services, where clients can enjoy the treatments already offered and access a sauna, a steam room and a hot tub.
Until then, Juarez is confident that The Fox Spa will continue offering little snippets of peace and rejuvenation to those who come to relax.
“The reception from clients has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “I can see the stress melt away from my clients, and I can see they gravitate here for that feeling. It’s incredibly rewarding.”