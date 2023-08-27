Cheyenne boasts relocation success stories, tops lists of places to start a small business

In December 2020, Tube Bending Concepts Manufacturing moved its manufacturing plant from Colorado to Wyoming, bringing with it half a dozen new families to the capital city.
“There were a couple of reasons for the move, but probably the biggest was quality of life for ourselves and our employees,” said Jeff Siebert, president of Tube Bending Concepts Manufacturing, commonly called TBC Mfg. Inc., now located on Whitney Road in Cheyenne. “The thing that really trumps everything else are the freedoms, the mindset of Wyomingites and the lack of congestion.”
TBC Mfg. Inc. is a nationwide company that specializes in tooling for tube bending. While their highly specified products are not sold locally, Siebert said he appreciates the transportation corridors available in southeastern Wyoming. TBC Mfg. Inc. transports most of its product in small packages via truck, and access to Interstate 80 is crucial, Siebert said. Most TBC Mfg. Inc. products head to the Midwest for use in common American products.
“We specialize in tooling for tube bending. That goes into a wide variety of industries, even though it is kind of a niche market of manufacturing,” he explained. “Tube manufacturing is rather small, and yet there are tubes in almost everything. We do a lot of heating and air conditioning. We do a lot of automotives. We do some aerospace. We do a lot of structural stuff in agriculture or ATVs and UTVs, exercise equipment.”
Siebert’s story is one of several recent Wyoming relocation success stories, according to Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS. In fact, LEADS is working on 23 active recruiting projects right now, she said.
“I started this job during COVID, April of 2020,” Hale said. “I really thought things would kind of slow down. But we never missed a beat here in Wyoming. We have consistently seen interest, and we have continued work to bring Wyoming to the forefront.”
Wyoming recently took the top spot in a survey conducted by Venture Smarter to determine the easiest and hardest states to start an LLC. Factors like the state’s low fees and taxes, as well as the overall pro-small business climate in Wyoming were taken into consideration, according to the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
“While there’s no state income tax, there are other hidden taxes, so we didn’t really move for lower taxes,” Siebert said. “The thing that really has captivated us was that we thought the quality of life was going to be better. That has not disappointed. We moved seven families besides my wife and I (to Cheyenne), and they like it here also.”
In another success story, steel tubing manufacturer Searing Industries, located in the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, also celebrated the completion of a third expansion with a ribbon cutting in June, Hale said. The expansion will add 80,000 square feet to the facility.
Richard Searing, executive vice president of operations at Searing Industries, said Cheyenne is an “incredible community that has welcomed us in and our employees.”
“We have so many families that have made homes and have been welcomed into the Cheyenne community,” Searing said. “It is a great place and easy place to do business. Our values, and Cheyenne values of hard work and dedication, make it very easy.”
Cheyenne also topped the sixth annual ranking of the Best Small Cities for Small Business, done by VerizonSpecials.com, based on criteria like a growing population, access to a highly educated workforce and a labor-friendly commute. Cheyenne was followed in second and third places by Missoula, Montana, and Ames, Iowa, respectively.
“These kinds of rankings are really important because it’s another way for interested parties, small businesses, CEOs and site selectors to really understand the value add of Cheyenne and Laramie County, and the state of Wyoming,” Hale said. “Anytime your brand is out there, that helps.
“We spend money on marketing and attractions campaigns, and when you can get these rankings — and we didn’t pay for that — those kinds of things are very meaningful,” Hale said. “That’s another avenue to share the story, to share the Wyoming value-add story.”
Summer is a great time to promote Cheyenne, Hale said, and her team hits the streets during Cheyenne Frontier Days with prospective business leaders that LEADS is already actively working to recruit.
“We will bring in companies that are looking at Cheyenne, or site selectors that are looking at Cheyenne, and certainly they will attend the rodeo, or might go to a night show with us,” Hale said. “But we also try to have them interact with the governor, the mayor and the county commissioners, and become familiar with leadership in the state and also our board members.”
They tour business parks and meet with utilities. They are provided with other information about Wyoming, and some are surprised to learn that southeastern Wyoming is already home to many successful large companies, Hale said.
“Microsoft has a large, large presence here, and that is continuing to grow. We are going to see Microsoft invest billions of dollars in Cheyenne over the next few years, and they already have,” she said.
The National Center for Atmospheric Research in a Cheyenne business park, Hale said, and one of Walmart’s largest refrigerator/freezer distribution centers in the country sits just outside the city, offering starting hourly wages at around $30 or above. Cheyenne is also home to some unique manufacturing companies, Hale said.
“One that is unsung is Dr. Elsey’s Precious Cat, a large maker of kitty litter. They are the number one selling brand of kitty litter on Amazon Prime, and it is made right here in Cheyenne,” she said.
Outdoor companies like Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle have a Cheyenne presence, and many firearms manufacturers like StagArms and Thunder Beast Arms Corp. have moved to Cheyenne.
“There’s a lot of value in Wyoming in that we’re the number one business-friendly tax state in the country. We don’t charge corporate income tax or personal income tax,” Hale said. “We’re a fiscally responsible state, and our governor is very accessible.”
For Siebert, leaving a place that was “not small-business friendly” was key.
“(Our former community) didn’t give two hoots about small businesses, but that is what built America. Small businesses are a core employer of reasonable-minded people who are making real-life decisions. Small business owners are not (rich), but it’s a good place to be, or it can be, if you manage it well,” he said.
It’s also rewarding to see employees — often family in a small business — thrive, he said.
“We’re a multi-generational business. I’m second generation. We have a daughter who works for us, and she’s third generation, and she moved with us,” Siebert said. “We were looking for something for the future that would just be a better fit long term.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters