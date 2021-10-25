Wyoming technology consultant and data storage provider Lunavi is using data analytics and application development to streamline health care services.
The Cheyenne-based company has partnered with Genesis Consulting to develop an online portal for the state of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which will help it communicate with constituents better and give them easier access to government services.
The update is a multi-year investment, and Lunavi CEO and Chairman Sam Galeotos said he sees it as a blueprint for other state organizations to follow.
“The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is looking toward the future with the iServe project to improve the public experience when engaging with governmental health programs,” he said.
By using a cloud-based portal, Nebraska residents will be able to request federal and state benefit programs through DHHS at a much faster pace. It is a secure method of communication and can be done as easily as through texting, according to Lunavi officials.
Some of the services the health department oversees and this app would impact are focused on long-term care, development disabilities, public health and behavioral health. Steps to apply for and use Medicaid would even be accessible through the app.
Shawn Mills, president of Lunavi, said the idea of streamlining government services is not new. There have been many applications created over the past 30 years with this goal in mind, but he said they haven’t been updated with the latest technology.
He wants to make interactions between constituents and health agencies seamless.
And since Lunavi has previously worked with public services and health care technology, the app’s designers understand health information privacy compliant services and how to protect digital information.
The data is also a key reason to update services and work with companies focused on cloud solutions and information technology, said Genesis Consulting CEO Jason Fair.
“By implementing human-centered design, agile development and continuous improvement processes within DHHS,” he said, “the state can respond faster to changing demands and offer a vastly improved experience for the public, as well as internal government stakeholders who must track trends, analyze data and administer crucial civic services.”
Although Lunavi is developing the project with the Nebraska health department, Mills said he sees a future for this kind of application in Wyoming. Lunavi has previously worked with the Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services, environmental quality agencies and other departments to update their technological capabilities.
He’s spoken with representatives from the state’s Department of Health, and he said an introduction to these kinds of services has just begun. He hopes to work with them soon so Wyoming residents can benefit.
“At the end of the day,” he said, “these state agencies have an opportunity to build the next generation of these platforms and applications.”