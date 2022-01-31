Chiropractic medicine has a unique appeal to people in a state full of rodeo stars, avid outdoorsmen and a generally active population. Wyomingites who are looking to heal from injury, improve their athletic potential or enhance their overall health often to look to chiropractic care, but seeking the right doctor takes a degree of knowledge by the patient.
“The conventional medical field has doctors that specialize in a certain area, like pediatrics or internal medicine,” said Wyoming Chiropractic Association President Melissa Cummings. “Chiropractic doesn’t have that. It all depends on the individual practitioner and the needs of the patient.”
Chiropractic treatment focuses on interactions among the musculoskeletal and nervous systems, and for many, represents an alternative to potentially invasive surgeries or overprescribed pharmaceuticals. The foundational theory of this field of medicine asserts that when a person’s body is properly aligned and maintained, the body will heal itself.
State Board of Chiropractic Examiners Executive Director Emily Cronbaugh said her office's records show 161 active chiropractic licenses in the state, but that number tells very little in terms of the scope of care that is available in local communities. That’s because individual approaches to treatment vary greatly among practitioners.
Some doctors of chiropractic medicine do diagnostic imaging, while some do not. Some employ a mainline treatment philosophy that involves manual adjustment of the spine, resulting in the signature cracking and popping sound that some people find deeply satisfying, but makes others want to cringe. Other doctors focus on soft tissue work, coupled with a relatively gentle adjustment. The time involved in the initial intake appointment and follow-up visits can vary greatly, ranging from a few minutes to an hour or more.
One big distinction among chiropractors is that some take in clients with the intention of an indefinite relationship, while others work from the mindset that a specific issue can be addressed and corrected through a course of treatment that naturally evolves into fewer follow-ups, and, ultimately, the issue deemed resolved and controlled with home care.
Potential patients who don’t have a background knowledge about chiropractic care likely don’t know what they are signing up for when they show up as a new client, and that can be an important omission, as it is likely that at some point, a patient might realize they do, indeed, have a preference for a certain care model. Both Cummings and Cronbaugh recommend reviewing individual practice websites for clues about the type of care provided, but even that depends on a baseline literacy a person may or may not have.
“If you’re born in a hospital, you are automatically familiar with the medical field and have checkups. I do think there is a bias toward knowing about the medical side of medicine versus chiropractic,” Cummings said. “People either know about chiropractic by word of mouth or they just go.”
“A lot of people blindly try,” Dr. Brandon Kelley said. “They have no idea what’s going on or how to figure that out. You see a listing of diversified things on their websites, but that doesn’t mean anything to a patient.”
Kelley initially went to college with aspirations to become a medical doctor. But after finishing his undergrad work, he realized he wanted to commit his life to a somewhat different setting. Today, his chiropractic practice in Sheridan draws heavily from the additional training he received after graduating as a basic doctor of chiropractic, and is hallmarked by an emphasis on soft tissue work, client education and assigning at-home exercises for people to do between visits.
“When I tell people I’m a chiropractor, they might blindly assume that I just crack backs. It’s so much more than that. I’m reading MRIs, treating extremity problems, prescribing exercises, doing a ton of soft tissue work and all kinds of different things,” Kelley said, acknowledging that for his geographical area, he is considered somewhat unusual. “All of that is grouped into the field.”
Kelley said a new generation of chiropractors is working its way up, especially in metropolitan areas, that emphasizes making a more specific and detailed diagnosis and providing targeted care from there. The more traditional way is a generalist approach that focuses on alignment of the spine under the assumption that correction will set off a cascade of self-correction without the need for in-depth identification of issues at specific anatomical points.
Because the historical underpinnings of chiropractic care did not follow the same path as general medicine, and was actually at odds with it, the profession is still reconciling how to incorporate evidence-based standards. There are still many practitioners that stand in opposition to conventional medical standpoints on issues like vaccines, even in the COVID era. Others, however, go out of their way to run an evidence-based practice.
“I have patients that leave town for winter and ask if I can refer them to someone where they’re going. I tell them, ‘I’ll refer you, but I have no idea what this is going to be like.’” Kelley said. “Some groups are, in my mind, very reliable, based on my training, but it’s not that way across the board. It’s very provider-based.
“My big thing is if you leave your first visit and you’re not understanding what’s wrong and how you’re going to fix it, then you’re in the wrong place,” Kelley said, adding that he generally has a “five-visit or two-week” rule. “After that amount of time, you should be clearly improving and headed in the right direction. If you aren’t there, it means you got the wrong diagnosis or ineffective treatment. If whatever you’re doing doesn’t start to work after two weeks, it’s not going to do it in six weeks.”
Membership in the statewide association is not mandatory to be licensed in Wyoming, but Cummins said the organization exists to promote a high standard of care and promote chiropractic medicine around the state. The standard of care she refers to encompasses the state’s Medical Practice Act, which defines the scope of what kinds of therapies and procedures doctors can use on patients. It doesn’t specify care requirements. The result is a wide spectrum of how care is delivered, and that variety goes beyond just the personality of the individual provider, but extends into the fundamental mindset of how issues should be identified and addressed.
Despite the comparatively loose regulation of the field, patients who receive chiropractic care of any kind tend to report high levels of satisfaction and some degree of improvement in common ailments like back or neck pain. For those looking to optimize their physical potential or maybe just stand a bit taller, it’s worth exploring multiple options to find the best fit.