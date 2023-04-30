Black-Hills-street-view.jpg
Google Street View captured this image of the Black Hills Bentonite plant in Worland.

 Google Street View

A global environmental technologies company that uses bentonite to remove excess nutrients from water due to agricultural run-off, industry and sewage treatment works plans to expand operations in Casper.

Phoslock Environmental Technologies uses bentonite manufactured into a product also called Phoslock to create an “environmentally safe compound that reduces nutrient pollution in bodies of water,” Noelle Reed, community development manager at the Wyoming Business Council, told the State Loan and Investment Board on April 6. Phoslock’s headquarters are in Australia, and the company’s only current manufacturing plant is in China.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

