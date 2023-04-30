A global environmental technologies company that uses bentonite to remove excess nutrients from water due to agricultural run-off, industry and sewage treatment works plans to expand operations in Casper.
Phoslock Environmental Technologies uses bentonite manufactured into a product also called Phoslock to create an “environmentally safe compound that reduces nutrient pollution in bodies of water,” Noelle Reed, community development manager at the Wyoming Business Council, told the State Loan and Investment Board on April 6. Phoslock’s headquarters are in Australia, and the company’s only current manufacturing plant is in China.
Justin Farley, CEO at Advance Casper, said Phoslock wants to expand into the United States, which is where Casper comes into play. In April, SLIB approved a $600,000 business committed grant to the Casper/Natrona County Economic Development Joint Powers Board for the Phoslock Environmental Technologies expansion.
While operations will continue in China to “supply the Asian markets,” Farley said the U.S. expansion will provide an opportunity for Phoslock to diversify its supply chain and expand into a new market.
“They don’t have a plant or distribution here, so Casper will be the hub for both,” Farley said.
SLIB voted to approve two grant projects totaling around $3.2 million at the April 6 meeting: the Phoslock project, and another to expand infrastructure at an industrial park in Gillette.
Gov. Mark Gordon asked Farley if Phoslock will use Wyoming bentonite in its production.
“Are they planning to work, then, with … Black Hills Bentonite or Kaycee Bentonite?” Gordon asked.
Not all bentonite, Farley said, is “created equally,” but Phoslock plans to source 90% of its American product from Wyoming.
“They have found that bentonite created here in the area meets their molecular structure that is good for their product,” Farley said. “So yes, it is a local Casper company they will get their bentonite from.”
SLIB funding will be used for acquisition of a manufacturing plant to allow for Phoslock Environmental Technologies’ expansion out of China, with intentions of exporting Wyoming-made products within the United States and across the globe, according to the Business Council. The total project cost would be $1,050,000, with a $450,000 match.
Reed said the plant is located on 3.82 acres at 2199 Pyrite Road in Casper, with two buildings on site. Phoslock has three current employees in Casper. Wages for 25 newly created administrative and manufacturing positions will be 44% higher than the Natrona County median wage, at $29.29 per hour in year five, Reed said.
The company is contributing $5 million in capital investments toward the expansion. Target clients for Phoslock products are municipalities, environmental consulting businesses, rural water associations, government entities that manage public lands, as well as public and private stakeholders in river and water remediation efforts.
“It is exciting to see a new product line other than kitty litter coming from bentonite in Wyoming,” Gordon said.
SLIB also approved a $2.6 million community readiness grant to Campbell County, which requested funding for sewer system expansion to 160 acres of the Pronghorn Industrial Complex.
“This is a very important project for Campbell County, and we’ve been working on it for many years,” Phil Christopherson, CEO of Energy Capital Economic Development in Gillette, told the board. “One of the biggest issues we face in Campbell County is space for businesses to expand and move into the community.”’
In 2014, Campbell County commissioners purchased 250 acres of property east of Camplex for industrial development, but extension to the access road, water, telecommunications, electrical and sewer systems is still needed to make the property ready for development, Reed told the board.
“All the infrastructure except for the sewer is being funded by the Economic Development Administration, or the EDA (in Campbell County),” Reed said. The plan is to develop four to six large, 20-acre “shovel ready” industrial lots.
“The need for this project has been identified via several community plans, and the economic distress in this region has been well documented,” Reed said.
Further, a “Vision 2040” document for Gillette cited “industrial diversification” as the “most prominent need” for the community, Reed continued. A large economic cluster has been formed in the region, including the Gillette Community College District established in 2021, with the goal of creating public and private partnerships in the area.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder asked if there was any information regarding potential tenants in the industrial park. Reed said that the Western Welding Academy has expressed interest in expanding into the area and that “the community has spoken with other businesses in the area that would be interested in expansion once the site is fully developed.”
Christopherson further told the board that Gillette is home to “a lot of good industrial parks, but they are all full.”
“Having large spaces for these businesses to grow and expand, and be recruited to, is a big issue for us,” he said.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.