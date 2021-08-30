For the first time in two decades, educators across Wyoming are adding an entire new content area to the state’s required curriculum: computer science.
The goal is to create students who are university or trade school ready, or ready for the workforce, upon high school graduation.
“This is the first time in the last 20 years a new content area has been added,” said Laurie Hernandez, director of standards and assessment for the Wyoming Department of Education.
“It came from the legislative body, and in another part of state statute, it talks about making sure our students are able to do several things: Be ready to enter the University of Wyoming or community college, be able to be ready to go into workforce or trade school and/or military, and to be globally competitive economically and intellectually,” she said.
During the 2018 legislative budget session, lawmakers passed a law that would add computer science and computational thinking to the state educational program, and directly thereafter, the Wyoming Department of Education launched Boot Up Wyoming 2022, an initiative to implement computer science in all Wyoming schools by 2022. Fast forward a few years, and content and standards have been approved, professional development opportunities have been created across the state, and some districts have even begun implementing the new curriculum.
“I’m the supervisor with our student and teacher resources team, and in partnership with the WDE staff that works on computer science, I’ve been working with the districts in the implementation of computer science,” Laurel Ballard with the Department of Education said. “The schools are making a lot of progress preparing themselves to be able to teach computer science.”
According to a 2018 WDE study, of 44 respondent school districts in Wyoming, 52% reported offering some sort of computer science courses. However, there was significant variance in the definition of computer science among districts. Some districts offered a computational thinking course, while others might have considered keyboarding to be computer science. According to the WDE, at that time, it was expressed that the “development of computer science content standards will bring great clarity into what constitutes a computer science course.”
Ballard said that since then, 27 Wyoming school districts have gone through computer science SCRIPT Training, which, through support from Microsoft, offered computer science implementation and planning training. Microsoft’s TechSpark initiative granted $95,000 to offer the Strategic CSforALL Resource & Implementation Planning Tool (SCRIPT) training.
“During that, we pulled people together as a team in their district to go through and plan out for effective implementation,” Ballard said. “They look at things like, what do they need to do for curriculum, where do they need more leadership, what do they need to do for teacher professional development, training and certification, and how do they work within their local community, as well as national partners, to get ready.”
Computer science is distinct from computer literacy, according to the Brookings Institution, in that it is more concerned with computer design than with computer use. Computer science education has been linked with higher rates of college enrollment and improved problem-solving abilities, and promises to “significantly enhance student preparedness for the future of work and active citizenship.”
But there are challenges: in a survey of pre-service elementary school teachers in the United States, only 10% responded that they understood the concept of computational thinking, also according to the Brookings Institution. Another study found that 75% of teachers in the U.S. incorrectly considered “creating documents or presentations on the computer” as a topic one would learn in a computer science course.
To address these gaps, many states have engaged teachers in professional development, including Wyoming.
“The biggest challenge is still the teacher certification, and having teachers that are endorsed to teach computer science,” Ballard said. “That is still the biggest hurdle at this point. ... But if you get the endorsement, you are able to teach anyone in grades K-12.”
Additionally, districts could have certified teachers teach in a virtual setting, bridging the gap in rural or understaffed areas, Hernandez said.
“We might see a class with a teacher there to tap into a virtual setup to where there is a certified teacher teaching online,” she explained.
Even with the challenges, districts that participated in training over the past few years were “highly effective,” Ballard said, and understood the reason behind the new content area.
“Part of what we did was have professionals from the community talk about their need for students with computer science skills as they enter into the workforce, and how they use these skills as they enter the workforce,” Ballard said. “I saw several districts that really were hearing it. When they were hearing from workforce about the needs, they definitely understood.”
Hernandez said that, ultimately, Wyoming school districts have some time to implement the new content.
“They are to be fully implemented by the start of the 2022-23 school year. The districts still have this school year to get those in place,” she said. “And the districts have had, since early 2020, a version of content standards. In April 2021, the performance standards were adopted.
“So they have one year to get fully implemented, but they have also had a full year to start the implementation process,” she said.
Overall, educators across the state have made progress, Ballard said.
“A lot of the districts went from not having much, where they didn’t have teachers, they didn’t have curriculum, they weren’t really sure how to implement this to start off with. It really took them a long way toward getting prepared,” Ballard said. “It’s hard – this is a huge lift, adding a new content area, and especially for small districts. But I definitely think they see the need. We don’t often hear push back on, ‘Students don’t need this.’”
Some districts have even started on implementation, she added.
“There are some that are waiting for the 2022-23 school year, but a lot are starting with it right now,” Ballard said. “Our districts, starting at ground zero, have come a long way in a very short period of time toward being able to offer computer science.”