Small and large businesses often have good stories to tell, but with all the changing and urgent news surroun-ding the pandemic, those stories could easily get lost.
Even in tough times, businesses can connect with their existing and new customers by engaging in positive brand storytelling. Businesses can tell their stories in authentic, compelling ways to involve customers and help build relationships. They have many ways to do so, including being nominated for the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics, the most prestigious honor the BBB can present to a business for daily practicing the high standards it promotes.
Telling a positive brand story
A positive brand story is less about the company and a list of product features and more about the value customers gain when they engage with the company’s products or services. It’s not about the facts of the company – where it’s located and how it’s funded – but the why, who and what.
Positive storytelling is about why your company and offerings came to be, who the customers are that find value in your brand, and what problems and pain points your brand solves.
Here are some things to consider when crafting a brand story:
Apply traditional storytelling techniques, establishing a focused and consistent message that can be repeated in different platforms. Make sure you know who is telling the story, why the story is being told and who the characters are in the story. If the story is disorganized or colors and logos alter for different communication channels, the story might be confusing or uninteresting. Make sure to repeat images and wording to create that clear brand awareness.
Tell the story in an authentic and transparent way, which helps build consumer trust. Don’t exaggerate to make the story interesting; instead, tell it as it is. Share personal stories of challenges and failures, as well as instances of resilience, overcoming, invention and innovation, to create an emotional connection with customers. Include the pandemic, or other relevant events, to offer a break from the more serious nature of the crisis. Talk about the positive stories of getting back to business, bringing employees back on board, and returning to holding much-loved events and activities.
Involve the audience and customers in the story by making it a day-by-day venture, just like books are told in chapters. Tell the story in an ongoing way, sharing how your business is growing and adjusting, especially during the pandemic. How has your business pivoted to meet the changes, such as altering hours, offering delivery or curbside pick-up, relaxing rules for award points, or engaging in videoconferencing? How does the pandemic affect your business, and what are you learning from it? Also, involve customers in the story by sharing what you can do to help them at home or work and do their job better, while also being safe during this time. Demonstrate you understand what’s at stake for them and that you can help them come out on top.
Telling a positive brand story helps customers understand your business, and what you do and why, which gives them a way to share your values. This helps build trust between your business and your customers and the larger public.
As a result, customers have a reason to look to you to make those important buying decisions and have a clear action plan to follow. Like a good story, they have a reason to want to know the outcome. They see the value not only of the products and services you offer, but of what you’re saying. They have a clear reason to pay attention.
Storytelling through BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics garners that customer attention through the stories told at the awards ceremony, and in the prestige and recognition that follows.
The BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming launched the call for nominations in early June for the 2021 awards – nominations close July 24. Businesses and nonprofits in Northern Colorado and Wyoming can self-nominate or be nominated by their customers, community leaders and the public as outstanding ethical organizations.
To be eligible, businesses must be in operation for at least three years, be in good standing with BBB and demonstrate ethical business practices in their daily operations. Nominees are asked to complete a candidate selection form at https://bit.ly/2N9gwg3 that includes questions about the ethical foundations of their business or nonprofit – the forms are vetted and then go before the Torch Candidate Selection Committee that asks finalists to submit a full application.
Those applications are judged according to BBB’s TRUST! Criteria that help businesses evaluate how they communicate and practice ethical principles throughout the organization and ensure they are building trust with their customers and other stakeholders. The nomination forms for the Torch Awards are available at https://www.bbb.org/wyoming-and-northern-colorado/bbb-torch-awards-for-ethics/entries/nomination/.
The businesses selected for the Torch Awards will have a new marketing tool that can help increase brand recognition and add to their storytelling. They will be seen as more reputable, honest and trustworthy as an award-winning business recognized by others.
Shelley Polansky is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.