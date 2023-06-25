More than three years into the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services called off a federal public health emergency declared in early 2020 as a result of the continued consequences of COVID-19.
But some say things may never go back to normal — or at least to the way things were in 2019, before COVID-19 meant not only a respiratory disease, but also became synonymous with shutdowns, shortages and economic disruption.
“Things have fundamentally changed. It is interesting to use the word ‘normal,’ because I’m not sure we even know what that means anymore,” said John Guerin, who has run Coal Creek Coffee and TAP in Laramie since the early 1990s.
“We’ll get into a new normal, like we started to do back in 2021, and then by the end of 2022, we were (adapting) again because of the price of everything, including staffing. Everything has changed,” Guerin said.
Everyone from beauticians to mechanics have had to adapt over the last few years to restrictions on their business model, product shortages and difficulty finding — and keeping — employees.
Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance, said that in the beginning, federal assistance programs like the Paycheck Protection Program were “an absolute lifeline.” They gave business owners breathing room to figure out how to adjust. Creative partnerships formed, and places like ExxonMobil donated its personal protective equipment to Wyoming hospitals. Backwards Distillery in Casper famously pivoted from making alcohol to hand sanitizer.
“We needed this stuff, and they figured out how to make it, like, today,” DeLancey said. “In health care, people started using contract nurses to be able to bring staff in when a place’s own staff did get COVID.
“The restaurant and hospitality crew, the cosmetologists, as well as gym owners, they all encountered significant reorganization in what they do,” DeLancey said.
An official end of the pandemic is “certainly welcome,” she said. And the Wyoming business community has proven its resilience, as well as its commitment to the public and to its employees.
“People really found a way to push forward in unprecedented difficult times,” she said.
But the end of the federal designation does not mean the end to the challenges related to the pandemic.
Health care
At the Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, CEO Lance Porter said that things have settled into a “new normal.”
“COVID changed a lot of things. Recruitment of both nurses and doctors is very difficult, more difficult than it was before COVID,” Porter said.
The entire country is facing a physician and nursing shortage. Some predict that there will be a shortage of 37,000 to 124,000 physicians by 2034, according to Dr. Marsha Hamner, interim chief medical officer at the Casper hospital.
That means the hospital must find new ways to recruit, while forming partnerships across the state and nation.
“We’re looking at recruitment in a different way, and spending a whole lot more time on retention, as well,” Porter said. “Once we hire a staff member, we need to ensure they’re here, part of our family and don’t feel the need to look elsewhere for a job.”
Hamner said that the acquisition of the Casper facility by Banner Health occurred during the pandemic.
“That really allowed us to keep the lights on, keep up with the PPE, with leaders and staff,” she said. “What that made us do in a good way was to have a more collaborative approach with our sister hospitals within the system.”
Banner University Medical Group doctors help to staff the Intensive Care Unit, and when the ICU was overrun with COVID patients, hospital staff started an eICU, or a form of telemedicine that uses technology to provide additional critical care service.
“We wanted those providers here in the hospital to have a backup plan, to have someone they can consult with, someone they can turn to when they get overwhelmed,” Porter said.
The eICU continues to this day, supporting on-site providers.
“A lot of it comes down to communication and relationships. Medicine is no different,” Hamner said.
Casper staff meets with smaller hospitals in outlying communities like Riverton, Lander and Buffalo, sending the trauma team, stroke team and cardiovascular team for face-to-face conversations with providers across Wyoming.
“That is really nice since COVID, that now we have time to really dig into those relationships to say, ‘What are your needs? What are we doing well? What are we not doing well?’, and getting really honest feedback,” Hamner said. “Because we want to keep our patients from Wyoming in Wyoming.”
Porter said, especially since the pandemic years, it’s become obvious that the Casper hospital is “not here to compete,” but to partner with smaller hospitals.
“We’re here to provide access to a higher level of care, and get those patients back home,” he said.
City services
Jodi Guerin, who is married to John Guerin and is co-owner of Laramie’s Coal Creek companies, also serves as the city of Laramie’s recreation manager. Laramie’s Recreation Center is booming, she said, with more kids signed up for activities than even before the pandemic.
“It really looks like we are seeing increased usage over 2018 and 2019. Our number has definitely increased from 2020 and 2021,” Jodi Guerin said.
“We have high demand for our programs. They are pretty full. I think people value things differently, and appreciate what we have available to us,” she said, but added that she believes most people are still feeling the economic effects of the pandemic.
Within the city, there are still challenges with staffing, which could be due to lagging wages, Jodi Guerin said. The cost of labor has gone up across the public and private sectors, and it’s hard for Wyoming municipalities to keep up. Working in a field like aquatics takes significant training, and many expect wages to reflect that.
“Putting in that level of time and effort, people feel like they need to be paid more. That is the same with our city EMS services,” Jodi Guerin said.
In Laramie, leaders are considering cross-training those employees.
“We recognize that a lot of that training is similar, with a lot of first aid and CPR. We’re hoping that some of our lifeguards can be a pipeline for our first responders,” she said.
Private businesses
Matt Jolovich, parts manager at Wareing Sheridan Chevrolet, said that in his field, workers still see parts shortages, longer waits and high prices.
“It is still pretty much all of the above,” Jolovich said. “I certainly hope that things don’t stay this way, but I don’t have the answer. Things are not to the extent they were in 2020, it has definitely gotten better, but it is nowhere near the way things were prior to the pandemic.”
The pandemic years have caused more change than any other economic upset, including the 2008 recession, since the Guerins opened their first Coal Creek Coffee location in downtown Laramie in 1993.
“This has been the greatest challenge and change that we’ve seen since we started,” John Guerin said. “It has been so complicated how to figure out how to work through it. That first year, I was applying for everything from the federal government to stay open.”
Many Wyoming businesses did close, and the Wyoming Business Council advised entrepreneurs to do “absolutely everything to stay open,” John Guerin said.
“So that is what we did. Consequently, we have a mountain of debt from taking care of payroll. But also, I have a crew of staff and management who have said they are so grateful we did that,” Guerin said.
Anyone trying to weather a recession or a change, Jodi Guerin said, would look for new niches in the industry. At Coal Creek, that might mean new offerings, like a gluten-free menu, or buying coffee from a co-op rather than directly from the farms.
“That’s what you would normally do, look at everything you can modify to weather the storms,” Jodi Guerin said.
Constant shortages caused unexpected challenges. The coffee shop has changed paper suppliers three times in three years, because of a huge demand for paper products during the height of the pandemic.
John Guerin said that he thinks food costs are finally under control, but that customers still feel costs are high. They are high for restaurant owners, too.
“Most of us in the restaurant business, we’re in the hole. We have to keep our nose to the grindstone to get out of that hole, and I know things are hard on people financially. We’re using the same math we have always used, but the world is expensive right now,” he said.
What’s next?
DeLancey said unique partnerships and effective leadership kept Wyoming open for the last few years, even if the fallout hasn’t settled.
“We’ve had three years of practice at this now, and I do feel that the Wyoming business community (will) rise to the occasion,” she said. “Now that we’re moving forward, there are lessons learned in all corners of the state on how we were able to persevere, and be Cowboy tough.”
When a big oil company donates personal protective equipment to medical professionals, that means Wyoming has learned to band together, DeLancey said.
“That’s not a partnership that one would think of intuitively, but when push came to shove, we were finding ways to work together,” she said. “That is something that my organization did that I am really proud of, in connecting nontraditional partners to find a way, out of necessity, to keep our doors open, keep our people employed and keep servicing the people of Wyoming.”
Moving forward, support of Wyoming businesses will be key, she said. And the health care industry, private businesses and the public sector may be bellwethers of success — or challenges — to come.
So look around your community, Jodi Guerin said, and value what is unique about it.
“The first thing people cut back on is discretionary spending. They will do that first,” she said. “So we will be a leading indicator in terms of whether we are in a recession. Part of the challenge in the next few years will be continued rebuilding.”