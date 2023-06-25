Cindy DeLancey FILE

Cindy DeLancey

More than three years into the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services called off a federal public health emergency declared in early 2020 as a result of the continued consequences of COVID-19.

But some say things may never go back to normal — or at least to the way things were in 2019, before COVID-19 meant not only a respiratory disease, but also became synonymous with shutdowns, shortages and economic disruption.

Banner Wyoming Medical Center

At the Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, CEO Lance Porter said that things have settled into a “new normal" after three years of the COVID pandemic.  
coal creek tap

Manager Cullen Williams holds up a to-go cup at Coal Creek TAP in January 2022. Service workers, including those at coffee shops in Laramie, had to come into work during the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions while many office employees were able to work at home. 
Picture showing muscular car service worker repairing vehicle

Even in the automotive industry, Wyoming workers say things are not the same as they once were. 

Tags

comments powered by Disqus