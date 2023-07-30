Caitlin Long

Caitlin Long, the founder of Cheyenne's Custodia Bank, displays an award she received for being recognized by American Banker as one of three innovative bankers in the U.S. 

It’s been a challenging time for Caitlin Long since she founded Custodia Bank in 2019.

Custodia has faced industry skepticism in becoming one of Wyoming’s first special purpose depository institutions (SPDIs), as well as federal opposition to its efforts to gain a banking master account.

