It’s been a challenging time for Caitlin Long since she founded Custodia Bank in 2019.
Custodia has faced industry skepticism in becoming one of Wyoming’s first special purpose depository institutions (SPDIs), as well as federal opposition to its efforts to gain a banking master account.
In January of this year, the Federal Reserve Board denied Custodia's application for a master account. Then, a few months later, it released a rare, in-depth report on its denial, rejecting the bank’s proposed business plan involving digital assets.
So, it came as a “pleasant surprise” when the editorial staff of the banking industry’s leading publications, American Banker, named Long as one of its “Innovators of the Year” in May. She was then honored as one of the nation’s top three innovators in the American banking sector at a June awards ceremony during the publication’s digital banking conference in Boca Raton, Florida.
“Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia Bank in Wyoming, was honored for her pioneering work creating a special purpose depository bank that would provide cryptocurrency custody and settlement for traditional institutions and investors,” wrote Penny Crosman, executive editor of technology at American Banker.
Long’s award may be controversial to some in the banking community who are wary of banks involved in digital assets, she said.
“I had so many people from traditional banks who wanted to engage with us (Custodia),” Long said. “I was pleasantly surprised because (American Banker) is the 'paper of record' in the industry. And I also recognize that that was not an easy call for them to make because there's some controversy.”
There is also a sense of satisfaction after the battles to date with the Fed.
“You know, it's like the Federal Reserve speaks, said what it said about Custodia, and the universe responds with the American Banker award,” Long said. “It’s also the warm hugs we’ve received from many on social media.”
Coinciding with being designated an “Innovator of the Year,” there was good news for Long when a federal judge refused a third request from the Fed to dismiss Custodia’s lawsuit over the denial of the master account.
“The regular Joes and Janes are cheering us on, and it matters a lot because this is not an easy position to be in,” Long said. “Custodia didn't seek this fight. We find ourselves in it. We knew it could happen, but we didn't seek it. In fact, we did everything we could to avoid it.”
The setback with the Fed isn’t deterring Custodia Bank from other activities it can do with its state banking charter, she said.
“We’ll be making an announcement soon,” Long said.
In honoring Long, a University of Wyoming alumnus, American Banker mentioned her 22 years on Wall Street, her introduction to Bitcoin in 2012, and her subsequent efforts to create a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets. Those efforts included creation of the Wyoming Blockchain Coalition and work on the state legislative committee that developed Wyoming’s digital asset laws.
American Banker also noted that throughout Custodia's legal and regulatory challenges, Long had also publicly warned regulators of bank-run risks and potential failure and fraud of major crypto companies like FTX.
American banking is changing due to Bitcoin and other digital assets, Long said, and new technology is creating greater need to innovate.
“The innovation awards recognize change agents,” Long said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters