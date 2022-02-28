Long stretches of land between Wyoming towns make for a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to rise high in order to meet service needs of their communities. Those living in the state’s few large cities likely don’t have an issue finding a specialty mechanic when their vehicles need big repairs, but small and mid-sized towns rely on family owned businesses to provide services that are normally offered only at dealerships.
CW Auto Services owner Casey Wright said the evolution of his own career and the business he built revolves around not shying away from big jobs people need done.
“We are all about helping the community,” Wright, 41, said. “People need someone who can work on their Volkswagens, their BMW, their Subaru. It’s sometimes seen as a pain for mechanics to work on foreign cars because they can be more complicated and more time-consuming. You have to think about it. There’s often special tooling involved, and you have to make that investment upfront.”
Here’s an example of how a self-taught specialist becomes a lifeline to a vehicle owner in Sheridan. If a Subaru Outback is in need of a major job, like a new timing belt or head gaskets replacement, most standard service mechanic shops will turn down the task, citing the technical difficulty, liability and specialized tools necessary. If it weren’t for CW Auto Services in Sheridan, those vehicle owners in the area would be looking at the logistical hurdle of a two-hour tow either north to Billings or south to Casper to a dealership willing to do the high-level work.
In the present economy, supply chain issues have made for a less-than-optimal market for buyers. It makes sense to fix up already-owned vehicles, if possible. CW Auto makes that possibility accessible for vehicle owners who need specific talent. However, the team also does a fair share of work on American vehicles, and their services offered range from simple oil changes to whole-engine upgrades. There’s not brand-name preference or affiliation here – this shop is built around willing minds and capable hands.
Wright began his mechanical career after serving in the U.S. Navy. After graduating from WyoTech in Laramie, he went to work with his grandpa and uncle at Welty’s Auto Service. The experience he gained in the military and at the shop gave him confidence to branch out on his own in 2013.
CW Auto initially got started by renting a relatively small garage space off of Coffeen Avenue, and employing five or six technicians. The reputation of the business grew quickly, and after four years, Wright recognized he needed more space.
“Leasing that block where we were was a bad financial deal long-term,” Wright said. “I got lucky and was approached by a gentleman who offered me a rent-to-buy deal on the shop we are in today, and I was able to get a loan from a private individual. I had the property under contract before it hit the market.”
The move in 2017 also entailed some remodeling, but provided welcome room to grow into the current five-bay warehouse. Today, the CW Auto team consists of six full-time technicians, a service writer, a secretary and a few part-time interns.
With a team of 10 all-stars, Wright said they are outgrowing their space again and looking at an ongoing wait list that spans about two weeks. Wright attributes his continuous growth to his family and play-oriented culture. He said he prioritizes finding the right talent and personalities for his team.
“I have to have guys I can lean on,” he said, adding that he pays some of the highest local wages for master-level technicians.
“We have a lot of fun,” said lead technician Keenan Kugler, who joined the team in its early days and said he has massively grown his technical skills along the way. “We are willing to work with each other and have gone though a lot together.”
In addition to being mechanically proficient, Wright insists that his team members have strong customer service skills, and the communication, coupled with the mechanical work, is the foundation of the reputation of his business.
“I treat my customers like they’re family,” he explained, referencing his roots in a family owned business. “I really like helping out. Giving back to the community is important to me, and we do that with whatever skills we have.”
Wright attributes his business growth opportunities to blind luck, but a casual observer quickly picks up that there’s a lot of tail-busting that happening behind the scenes. In the realm of sound mechanical work and concerted efforts to network via personal and professional relationships, CW Auto stands out among those who know where to look when they need “real deal” mechanical work that involves strong computer and wrench-turning skills. All of this evolved in what Wright describes as a series of trial-and-error situations.
If there were a certain big auto dealerships just down the street, maybe CW Auto Services would have never come to be. However, the absence of any alternative has created the a scenario for an inspired, self-taught mechanic to fill a vital niche within the community.