Casper’s downtown streets feature buildings that are many decades old, and one of them is home to one of Wyoming’s oldest family-owned business, Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters.
Almost directly across from this century-old and still-thriving business is Fashion Crossroads. Fashion Crossroads is a second-generation Wyoming woman-owned small business, and it just did a major renovation of the building that has housed this business since 1974.
Wind City Books is a small locally owned bookstore that is located a few blocks away. It will be celebrating its 15th year of business in September.
Being downtown here has its advantages, both in terms of the number of visitors to local shops and in what might be an analogy of the network effect. For physical stores, being in close proximity to other businesses helps to draw more customers.
Miranda Berdahl, the owner of Wind City Books, told the Wyoming Business Report that “we have a very loyal customer base that has always been a constant.” And, she added, “in recent years, I have seen more foot traffic because of all the events going on, which is awesome.”
This bookseller has “also begun to see more people moving to Wyoming and have customers coming in saying they are new,” Berdahl recounted. “We are so fortunate here with this location.”
Berdahl emphasized that the other businesses located near her store are working together to create a better overall downtown environment. She said this effort has been a positive for all of the participating business owners and their stores.
Downtown Casper is bustling and experiencing economic growth. So what about the rest of central Wyoming? It is an area that relies heavily on the energy industry and on tourism.
If you talk to Justin Farley, the CEO of Advance Casper, the answer is a resounding yes. Just this year alone, three new businesses have announced that they will be relocating to Casper.
Included in this list is Scottsdale Mint, as well as a business that is focused on connecting manufacturing and the state’s energy industry. That company’s focus is on building the future. While talking about rocket fuel and parts for NASA may seem out of this world, or at least well outside of Casper, it’s actually not.
In the little town of Glenrock, located about 20 miles outside of Casper, McGinley Manufacturing is currently creating parts for NASA, along with products for mining and the medical industry. Farley said that McGinley “is setting the industry standard for others to follow and is helping to create a positive economic future for central Wyoming.”
A resurgence in family friendly, low-cost activities throughout the Casper region has helped the surrounding businesses to thrive.
Casper’s David Street Station and Glenrock’s newly finished Town Square are examples of how investing in communities has boosted the overall economy for both places. A splash park, stage and playgrounds in Glenrock’s Town Square are bringing more money to the little town. From buying coffee or lunch at the local cafe, to staying after a summer concert to enjoy a beer or two at a local bar, the economic benefit of creating this space has been clear.
Cathy Holman, who lives in the Casper area, is a journalist, media personality and promoter of local, women-owned businesses. She blogs atprairiewifeinheels.com.