Casper’s downtown streets feature buildings that are many decades old, and one of them is home to one of Wyoming’s oldest family-owned business, Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters.

Almost directly across from this century-old and still-thriving business is Fashion Crossroads. Fashion Crossroads is a second-generation Wyoming woman-owned small business, and it just did a major renovation of the building that has housed this business since 1974.

