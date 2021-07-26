Ranchers rely on a handful of variables to determine whether it’s going to be a good year.
First is weather, according to Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, followed by market prices and government.
“If two of the three are favorable,” he said, “it’s going to be a decent year.”
By these standards, it’s safe to say that Wyoming ranchers are in a tough spot this year, as the majority of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
“The weather is not favorable for most of our people this year,” Magagna said. “The markets are OK. They’re not strong, but they’re tolerable.”
Policies on behalf of the Biden administration are also adding to the shaky ground for the future of agriculture in both the long- and short-term. So, far, Magagna noted, the administration has yet to signal one way or the other whether they plan to support the industry or veer left in deference to eco-friendly policies being flouted by proponents of the Green New Deal.
“The government is the uncertainty,” he said, “and right now, it’s frightening.”
Given the state’s reliance on public land for grazing, any changes to this effect would make things worse for an already struggling industry, he added. But he noted that thus far the administration has indicated it wants to help farmers and ranchers with policies that help build the nation’s food and agricultural resources, which would be welcomed by his group and others.
“If they want to reach out and work with them on the ground,” he said, “then there are plenty of opportunities.”
But likely that’s down the road. Currently, many producers are trying to literally just weather record-high temperatures and dry conditions plaguing the state, with some counties, particularly in the northeastern corner of the state, bearing the brunt of the drought.
As of July 2, 97% of the Cowboy State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) drought indicator. One of the hardest hit counties is Campbell, where 100% of the county is affected by level 3 extreme drought, superseded only by level 4 exceptional drought. As of the end of June, it’s been the driest year to date for the past 127 years, down 2.14 inches of rain from normal, according to the indicator.
The southeastern portion of Crook County has also been widely impacted, as has portions of Carbon and Uinta counties.
As Magagna noted, it’s pretty patchy, depending on where you live, though all producers are impacted in one way or the other by high hay prices and tepid market conditions.
As of the end of the month, 35% of the country’s cattle production falls within extreme drought areas, which accounts for 9% of roughly a million head of cattle produced in Wyoming. Hardest hit is Washington State, with 55% of cattle produced living in areas undergoing severe drought, followed by Oregon and North Dakota at 50%, per the July 1 forecast on the USDA Drought Monitor.
Within Wyoming, 69% of cattle produced in the state are in regions undergoing moderate to severe drought conditions.
In Campbell County, rancher Shawn Acord of Faddis-Kennedy Cattle Company, a cow/calf, yearling/heifer operation with three ranches in Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties, says his operation is already tightening its belt in anticipation of a tough year ahead.
Unlike other ranchers in the region, they have not yet had to sell off any of their stock, though they’re looking to use up their reserve pastures to get through the summer months.
“We’re going to kick open the gates and let ‘em graze along the creek bed,” he said.
Right now, in addition to a lack of water and grass topped by exorbitant hay prices, they’re also dealing with a grasshopper infestation that is gobbling up the last bit of forage.
“The grasshoppers are coming in and taking over,” Acord said.
Acacia Elkins, an ag and commercial loan officer at First National Bank in Gillette, whose family also ranches within miles of Accord, said there isn’t a rancher in the county who is not hurting.
At this point, thousands of cattle have already been sold off by producers throughout the country, while others are making hard choices about whether to invest in over-priced hay and feed or whether to sell off a portion of their herds, which will have a detrimental impact the following year.
Acord said they were forced to sell off all of their single cows without calves because they can’t afford to feed the extra stock, and will further have to figure out how to balance the ratio of hay and grass. Right now, he’s paying close to $275 for a ton of hay, compared to last year’s price of around $150, with each cow eating about 34 pounds per day.
Neighboring rancher Charlene Camblin is in a little better shape, she said, given that through the years they have built several water pipelines to keep their pastures well-watered. Still, the lack of hay production is significantly adding to their production costs, though this year they’ve cut back their operation.
“We culled our cowherd pretty deeply last fall, so our numbers are down, but it’s still a day-to-day process,” she said.
Nearby ranchers Kelly and Eric Barlow, meanwhile, have been forced to sell off at least three truckloads full of cattle, Kelly said.
It’s a hard year, yes, Acord said, but it pales in comparison to years in the late 1980s, when drought conditions were compounded by a poor market and soaring interests rate.
“It could be worse,” he said.
“Ranchers are used to drought,” Magagna noted, “and are pretty good at being resourceful. But long term, it’s something you have to have in the back of the mind. You can’t manage for the best or the worst.”
This summer, commercial red meat production in the U.S. was up 14% over last year, for a total of 4.30 billion pounds produced in May 2021, according to the USDA. Beef, in particular, was up 19% in May over the previous year with 2.70 million head, or 2.21 billion pounds, being processed last month. Meanwhile, the average live weight was down 7 pounds from 2020 at 248 pounds, per USDA figures.
Although there are some loan and other programs available to ranchers in drought emergencies, ranchers don’t have access to insurance programs like famers that help mitigate against natural disasters, according to Wyoming Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas, a rancher from Converse County and vice chair of the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee.
“You can’t insure your crops like farmers,” he said. “There are drought insurance options, but they’re not good.”
Unfortunately, he said, a rancher’s decision is basically to sell or buy feed.