Wyoming continues to tug at major manufacturers. Leaders at Cheyenne LEADS say 26 active business prospects are on the horizon for southeast Wyoming after a pair of major announcements from Microsoft and the maker of Eagle Claw fishing tackle in the past 90 days.
Hooked
In December, Wright & McGill, the maker of Eagle Claw fishing tackle announced it planned to bring much of its overseas manufacturing stateside with a new facility in Cheyenne. According to the Federal Reserve, in November, manufacturing production increased 4.6% in the U.S. year over year. That makes Eagle Claw just the latest manufacturer to contribute to that statistic – and to do so in Wyoming.
The latest statistics put a capstone on five consecutive years of domestic manufacturing growth, with overall manufacturing output rising from $2.1 trillion in 2016 to more than $2.3 trillion in 2020.
Wright & McGill’s move to Wyoming – which started several years ago – coincides with general supply chain issues and shipping problems, though the company didn’t cite those as reasons for the move in a news release.
Instead, Drew McGill, the company’s vice chairman of the board of directors, pointed to proximity to its Denver manufacturing plant and other deep ties to Wyoming as reasons for the move after a five-year prospecting process.
“As a family-owned business, we appreciate the independent, friendly, family-oriented culture we’ve experienced in Cheyenne, for both ourselves and for future generations of our family and employees,” McGill said. He also mentioned company fishing trips to a ranch near Encampment.
In other words, Wyoming hooked the company planning to bring as many as 200 jobs to Cheyenne.
That sentiment is increasingly common in the current marketplace, said Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development agency that helped land the fish – er – fishing tackle company.
“What we’re seeing in relation to manufacturing is family-owned, multi-generational companies seeking locations in the U.S. that are really areas of family values, shared political values and a tax-friendly environment with a high quality of life,” Hale said. “There’s been political unrest and frustrations with COVID – what Wyoming offers if the independent thinking these companies are looking for.”
And with only about 570,000 residents in a sprawling land mass, the natural social distancing can’t hurt, she added.
Currently, Cheyenne LEADS is working to court 26 active prospects looking to move their companies to southeast Wyoming. Of those, 13 are manufacturing companies, and seven are data centers – including for cloud computing and crypto mining. Service and distribution companies round out the remainder.
The interest is between 20 and 25% higher than normal, Hale estimated, even after LEADS dropped about two dozen prospects simply because they hadn’t heard from them in 90 days.
“We kick ‘em out,” Hale said. “We don’t want to overestimate the attraction to Wyoming, and (we) want to focus on prospects that are genuinely involved.”
Microsoft not soft on Wyoming
Though not technically in the manufacturing sector with its growing footprint of Wyoming data centers, Microsoft has also been blossoming in Wyoming. Hardly a week before Wright & McGill announced their move to Wyoming, Microsoft officials said they'd be doubling down on their Cheyenne data center footprint with two new data centers in or near the Capital City.
A Microsoft blog post detailed the announcement, saying they’d be using the two data centers to “expand and support the growth and demand for our digital services” regionally.
The tech giant first landed in the Cowboy State in 2012 with a more than $200 million data center. It’s only grown its infrastructure since then. The company loves the high plains due to the ability to use “adiabatic cooling” – or using outside air when temperatures are below 85 degrees Fahrenheit – to cool equipment. This uses less electricity and 90% less water than competing methods.
The company said at peak construction, the data centers will employ 700 people, and the company already employs about 200 in the area.
“The growth of the data center industry in Wyoming has been led by Microsoft, and it is coming to represent a significant sign of the continued diversification of our economy,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said in the blog post. “This is a sector of our growing economy that continues to pick up steam. More and more companies are looking to build in Wyoming in the coming years.”
Come and they will build it
While not everyone who comes to Wyoming ends up building, the ones who do come tend to build more, as evidenced by Microsoft. And while some are fleeing tax or political situations they don’t like, Hale said she hasn’t witnessed that flow valve turning the other way.
And while she can’t out any of the other manufacturers seriously considering Wyoming just yet, she said Cheyenne LEADS expects some big projects to pop up around May.
Elsewhere in the state, TerraPower announced in November it would be building an advanced nuclear reactor demonstration plant in Kemmerer.
“People across Wyoming welcomed us into their communities over the past several months, and we are excited to work with PacifiCorp to build the first Natrium plant in Kemmerer,” said Chris Levesque, president and CEO of TerraPower. “Our innovative technology will help ensure the continued production of reliable electricity while also transitioning our energy system and creating new, good-paying jobs in Wyoming.”
The plant will employ 250 people day-to-day once it arrives, but building the plant will require 2,000 workers at peak construction. The permit application will head to the Nuclear Regulatory Committee in mid-2023.
Torrington could soon see the addition of the M Lazy Heart Feed Mill. The $13.3 million project is another that has passed through economic development channels, with $7.3 million coming from private funding. The Wyoming Business Council may chip in the remainder as grants and loans worth $6 million to the city of Torrington, which will lease the mill property and its infrastructure to M Lazy Heart Ranch.
“We’re really excited to partner with the city of Torrington to grow that business and utilize local commodities and a local workforce and grow this business into something that can benefit the entire state of Wyoming,” co-owner Christine Miller said in the Torrington Telegram in June.
Another local mill manager, Shane Viktorin of Z&W Mill, contested the new mill project, saying it endangers existing local businesses by using state funding to enhance competitors.
Despite some opposition at both the local and state levels, the Wyoming Business Council so far has pushed the project forward on staff recommendations, though the actual funding has yet to come through after a Dec. 9 vote.