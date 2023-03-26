Getting Wyoming beef from local producers directly to consumers’ plates has been tricky for decades.

Often, cattle raised in the West end up at giant processing plants like the South Dakota Tyson Foods facility, which processes 7,000 head of cattle a day and sells beef to Walmart and other large grocery chains. But Wyoming Legacy Meats, a processing plant in Cody, plans to disrupt the traditional process by which a steak goes from the field to the dinner table by launching the Wyoming producer into a direct-to-consumer platform across the nation.

Wyoming Legacy Meats

Wyoming Legacy Meats in Cody is looking to help ranchers sell directly to consumers. A planned expansion could bring more than 100 new jobs to the area.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus