Getting Wyoming beef from local producers directly to consumers’ plates has been tricky for decades.
Often, cattle raised in the West end up at giant processing plants like the South Dakota Tyson Foods facility, which processes 7,000 head of cattle a day and sells beef to Walmart and other large grocery chains. But Wyoming Legacy Meats, a processing plant in Cody, plans to disrupt the traditional process by which a steak goes from the field to the dinner table by launching the Wyoming producer into a direct-to-consumer platform across the nation.
That, industry leaders say, will cut out unnecessary middlemen that often become involved in the traditional process.
“I’m a fifth-generation rancher, and I recognize that the only way to support producers moving forward is to vertically integrate the supply chain,” AJ Richards, president of Wyoming Legacy Meats, said in an interview with the Wyoming Business Report. “We’re looking to decentralize the current supply chain.”
In early February, Wyoming Legacy Meats was awarded a $1 million business committed grant and $926,288 business committed loan by the State Loan and Investment Board for a processing facility expansion. The funds will go toward the construction of a 16,000-square-foot facility on a 7.6-acre parcel owned by Forward Cody. With a new processing plant, the company will be able to increase its processing from 50 head a week to 100 head a day.
“The expansion we’re doing is still considered a small plant. One hundred head a day is not 1,300 a day,” Richards said. “We are considered a small plant … so a plant of that size has to find ways to bring in other revenue.”
The new facility will allow Wyoming Legacy Meats to increase capacity across the region, but it will also help local producers who are willing to “dive into the weeds of marketing and direct sales,” Richards said.
“We’re starting to see an increase of ranchers selling direct and launching their own consumer brand,” he continued.
Butcher Box, a company that delivers beef, chicken, pork and seafood directly to consumers’ doors, exceeded $800 million in revenue by selling imported beef to U.S. customers, Evan DeMarco, a co-owner of Complete Human, which bought Wyoming Legacy Meats in 2022, told SLIB.
“We feel that it is time to flip that switch, to introduce the U.S. to the value of Wyoming-raised beef and all of the value-added products that we’ve heard about,” DeMarco said.
When Complete Human purchased Wyoming Legacy Meats, the company hoped to support American ranchers and farmers by eliminating unnecessary steps in the supply chain and by paying those ranchers a premium for producing cattle using a regenerative agricultural model, he said.
“In the short time we’ve owned Wyoming Legacy, we’ve been shipping beef, bison, lamb and pork all over the U.S. We’ve realized our scalability, our ability to compete with the Butcher Boxes of the world, is limited by our small footprint at the current plant,” DeMarco said.
More importantly, he told Wyoming’s top officials, the expansion will reduce dependence on foreign imported proteins and meats.
The plant currently has 24 employees, but the expansion will create 117 more positions, according to Noelle Reed, community development manager at the Wyoming Business Council. The average wage is $20/hour, but as the company increases its employment and sales, it plans for a median wage of $24.46 per hour. The positions will include benefits.
“Many positions in the Cody area do not have benefits, as they are more tourism and service oriented,” Reed said. “The fact that these jobs have benefits is a really great thing for the Cody area.”
The Wyoming beef industry report of 2020 pointed out that the Wyoming market can support more processing facilities and also identified value-added opportunities for animal byproducts. Capitalizing on that, Complete Human, a health and nutrition company with direct-marketed products to more than 3 million customers, plans a future expansion to use “offal,” or byproducts, from the plant to make things like pet food, collagen and bone broth. That, according to James Klessens with Forward Cody, may come along further down the line. Early discussions pinpointed an offal facility for a vacated Cody Labs building, but Wyoming Legacy Meats may expand on its own site.
“It is a 6.5-acre net usable site, so we will be able to construct an additional building on site, if we need to,” Klessens said.
A lack of market for animal byproducts in Wyoming puts processors at a $148 per head disadvantage, Reed said. The 24 existing positions, with the 117 added just for the processing facility, does not include jobs that could be created if an offal products facility is built. Wages, she continued, are 27.5% higher at Wyoming Legacy Meats than the county median wage.
The company is contributing a $9.26 million private investment into the project. Klessens called the expansion a “good project, well-structured from the perspective of using a lot of different money, not just one source.”
Wyoming Legacy Meats was the first USDA-certified slaughter facility to be built in the state in decades.
“What is really exciting about this is that the majority of the products from this plant will leave the state in a small box, directly to consumers. It is like the Omaha Steaks model,” Klessens said. “Their theory is to provide Wyoming beef to all parts of the country. They have tested that model and can effectively do it, and now we just have to have a processing plant that gives us the capacity to make it economic in scale.”
Wyoming Legacy Meats has its own white label, meaning the company buys beef at a premium from local producers and to sell under its own brand.
“That is a big part of the future for small processing plants,” Richards said.
There are fewer than 3,000 USDA plants nationwide, he continued, so as companies like his pursue growing momentum to help farmers and ranchers sell direct, the next bottleneck will be production.
“It will be the processing. The expansion here allows us to keep up with the increased demand of those producers, finding their own way to export beef out of the state,” he said.