Early in his term, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Department of the Interior to pause new oil and natural gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters, generating immediate outcry from Wyoming leaders, including the governor, the state superintendent of public instruction, and state and federal legislators.
Included in the same executive order was direction to the DOI to outline steps to conserve 30% of America’s lands and oceans by 2030, colloquially called “30x30.” Approximately 60% of land in the continental U.S. is in a natural state, but the nation is losing “a football field worth of it every 30 seconds,” according to the Biden administration.
“The decline of nature threatens wildlife; across the globe, approximately 1 million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction in the coming decades, including one-third of U.S. wildlife,” the administration said in a fact sheet on the EO, further stating that the DOI will engage agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen, outdoor enthusiasts, sovereign Tribal nations, states, territories, local officials and others in its 30x30 goal.
Independent of 30x30, local conservationists believe there is expertise to preserve western lands within Wyoming.
“I’ve said many times that we have incredible people in this state that know how to do this stuff, and who want to do it. What we need to do is find a way to let them do what they want to do, in ways that will be the most beneficial to all of us. That is really key, and hopefully this new administration will agree with that and help us get there,” said Bob Budd, executive director of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust.
The Wyoming Legislature created the Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust in 2005, funded by interest earned on a permanent account, donations and legislative appropriation. The WWNRT’s purpose is to enhance and conserve wildlife habitat and natural resource values throughout the state. Any project designed to improve wildlife habitat or natural resource values is eligible for funding.
“The best conservation is the conservation that is done at home. That has been a truth, and it remains a truth,” Budd said. “If people are invested in what the outcome is, and are invested in what needs to be done, you’re going to get good conservation with lasting impacts.”
In Wyoming, major vehicles for conservation efforts include the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service, headquartered in Casper with staff across the state, local land trusts and county conservation districts.
On the ground, conservation works in a few ways: There are conservation easements, or voluntary legal agreements between a landowner and a land trust or government agency that permanently limits uses of the land in order to protect its conservation values. There is also something called habitat leasing, which provides annual payments for publicly beneficial ecological values and services, especially wildlife habitat, provided by landowners.
“Landowners have long been saying, ‘Is there a way to capture some of the ecological service value that we provide that isn’t a permanent easement?’” Budd explained. “Habitat leasing is just one way that we could actually capture some of that conservation value, and put it back out there on the ground. It is fairly low cost comparatively, and it is something that people are saying they want to try.”
The goal to conserve Wyoming lands is admirable, but to achieve it, partnerships must be put first.
“You will have people say, ‘Well, that land is already there, why do I need to lease it or preserve it?’ It’s like areas we remember as a kid — they were always there until they weren’t. Then you look back and say, ‘Why didn’t we figure out a way to save that place?’” Budd said. “What we are saying is that there is a way, and it is not new. Habitat leasing is not vastly different than the programs that NRCS has very successfully run out over the years.”
In the Sheridan region, the Upper Tongue River Watershed Regional Conservation Partnership Program is currently accepting applications for projects in the Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek watersheds in Sheridan County, according to the Sheridan Community Land Trust. Qualifying projects will help producers improve their land and their operation, while improving water quality close to home.
Andrew Cassiday of Sheridan County USDA NRCS said a wide array of options are available to eligible landowners and producers. USDA NRCS funding can be used for projects that focus on stream corridor and stream channel restoration, or ag landowners and producers can qualify for projects that distribute water for livestock strategically across pastures or reduce impacts to streams or riparian areas from livestock use. Invasive plant suppression projects, along with projects that mechanically remove woody invasives like Russian olive, also qualify, according to Chris Vrba with the SCLT. Applicants must have their ag operation registered with the Farm Service Agency.
As the federal administration is trying to figure out how to reach 30x30 goals, Budd emphasized that there are already people doing the work in the states. Those people, he said, need to be invited to the larger conversation.
“We need to empower people to do the right thing, which they want to do anyway. If you try to create a one-size-fits-all conservation program, what you end up doing is making something that might work one place and not another,” Budd said.
Ag producers in the United States include peanut farmers in Georgia, cattle ranchers in Wyoming and almond farmers in California, he said.
“There is an agrarian commonality, but I would no more try to raise almonds than fly to the moon,” Budd said. “These things can default on their own weight, not because they aren’t well-intentioned, or the right thing to do, but maybe because you have the wrong people at the table.”
Zach Bodhane with the Western Landowners Alliance said that if 30x30 programs are perceived as too federally driven, with the Department of Interior setting the table, they won’t be well-received on the ground. Thus, organizations like the WWNRT and the WLA are asking for a voice – a seat at the table.
“We saw the makings of what could be (a perceived top-down approach) with 30x30 … and that could stoke even more flare and partisan flaring than we already have,” Bodhane said. “We reached out early on to say, let’s frame this as an opportunity.”
Bodhane said the WLA envisions funding, expertise, training and personnel for greater USDA NRCS programming, and a direct communication line to federal officials.
“We would like to see a position that is federally funded, or maybe a cost-share through state and federal funding, that is embedded within the local NGO group or a local landowner collaborator group,” Bodhane said. “That person is an expert on a certain region that they are based in, and they know the state and federal initiatives and go through training.
“They have a meaningful pathway to talk to people in D.C., to people who can make a decision, but it is creating realistic, friendly access points for landowners in the system,” he said.
NRCS programs don’t have a participation shortage, Budd said. What they have is a shortage of funding.
“If this is something that the new administration is serious about, you can’t limp in,” he said. “If we look at what makes sense and what works, we can do a lot of things. It is not a lack of desire or knowledge or ability. It is a lack of requisite funding.”