Wyoming’s local beef marketplace is thriving, and this is perhaps a better fit for the state than large-scale processors like those in northern Colorado, industry experts said in recent interviews.
Plans for a $1.1 billion plant in Cheyenne were deflated this fall, at least for now. Wyoming Business Report’s affiliated newspaper-website, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, was told the plans may not be entirely scuttled, however.
Brett Moline with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation said the demand for local meat often outpaces what producers and processors can supply in Wyoming’s hyperlocal meat processing marketplace. A large processor wouldn’t necessarily be the answer.
“To get one of the mega-firms to come in, there are several logistical problems,” Moline told WBR.
“One of the big ones is labor. Every aspect of the Wyoming economy, from hotels to restaurants, and parts stores or mechanics – we are short of workers here in this state. I’d have concerns that a large firm would be able to find 150 to 200 people to employ. I don’t know if we’ve got the labor force.”
Moline also voiced concern over resource depletion, from water to land space, related to a large-scale processor. Cheyenne’s mayor had said something similar.
“There are so many logistical things that would hinder a large firm doing 100 head a day. Where would we get the animals? Or take transportation. We are short of truck drivers,” Moline said. “And, do people even want this in Wyoming?”
There is room, he said, for smaller processors to thrive here.
“In my opinion, having the smaller firms that are doing five to 10 head a week, there is room for those,” Moline said.
Consumer attitudes toward local foods have also changed so much in recent years that people are looking for meat from their own area much more than they once were, he said.
Often, producers and processors can’t keep up with local demand, which has increased so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moline said, that some processors had a wait list of more than a year before livestock could be processed.
Berger Beef
Several years ago, Kyle and Stacy Berger, both from longtime ranching families, started Berger Beef, giving people in their region the option to purchase beef raised in Carbon County.
The Bergers raise several hundred calves a year, and around 30 head are processed in southeast Wyoming to be sent back to local consumers.
That beef is either pre-sold, sold at farmers markets or by retail, depending on how it was processed.
The Bergers offer a whole beef, half a beef, or, more recently, custom “family bundles” that contain a mix of beef products.
“We started that in 2020,” Stacy said. “We started preparing even a couple years before that, to determine how to make it work.”
Kyle said that keeping costs down has been a challenge recently, and that the local producer can’t necessarily compete on the large-scale market with chains or large packers. What they can do, he said, is connect directly with the consumer.
“One of the reasons we started doing this is to connect with the customer a bit better. People want information about the food they eat, and they want to be closer to their food source,” he said. “Our market is pretty local. We sell to a small area, and if we get much outside that area, there is another person like us selling in that area. That is a really good thing. We market our own beef, we sell it, and we deliver it.”
Berger Beef is processed at a custom plant called Merrill Meat in Encampment, or at the U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected 307 Meats in Laramie. The family has kept Berger Beef intentionally small for now, although it has the potential for growth and diversification.
Henderson Meat Processing
In the western corner of the state, Kesly and Logan Ellis own a beef processing facility in Uinta County called Henderson Meat Processing.
It was opened in 1997 by the Henderson family. Kesly said that she and her husband trained under the original owners before taking over the facility, and they process both domestic livestock and wild game under a custom-exempt processing license.
“When we first started out, there was already a lot of community support, and especially since COVID, there has been a lot more awareness,” Kesly said. “Pre-COVID, a lot of our customers were people who did not raise beef themselves but they had enough of an understanding to go to a rancher to purchase beef.
“Since COVID, we’ve had a lot more people calling, looking for beef from us, who maybe had never bought a beef before. That new demographic of customer has been fun to see.”
As a processor and not a producer, she said pre-pandemic, the business would often order a USDA-delivered carcass to resell on demand. Since COVID-19, they have tried hard to connect people with local ranchers, she said.
“We still offer retail beef, but we try a lot harder to match with local ranchers,” she said. “If we know a rancher in the area raises nice beef, and they have an appointment coming up with us, we try to link those two together.”
Buying locally often connects people in the same area in new ways, she said.
“The consumer is a lot more aware of how things can directly affect their food supply,” she said. “When something major happens to interrupt the mainstream of food, like COVID, realizing those small local ranchers eventually are that large supply is huge.”
There are mechanisms to help entrepreneurs, according to Moline.
“There is some seed money available through grants and low-interest loans. But it is going to take the willingness to take the risk to start a new business,” Moline said. “There is help out there, through the Wyoming Business Council, the Department of Ag, the University” of Wyoming, he continued. “There is help out there to get people started, to have a realistic picture of what it will take, and to have a business plan.”