Wyoming’s local beef marketplace is thriving, and this is perhaps a better fit for the state than large-scale processors like those in northern Colorado, industry experts said in recent interviews.

Plans for a $1.1 billion plant in Cheyenne were deflated this fall, at least for now. Wyoming Business Report’s affiliated newspaper-website, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, was told the plans may not be entirely scuttled, however.

