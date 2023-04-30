SARATOGA — For one southeastern Wyoming family, ranching — and all the supplies that go along with it — is a way of life.
Siara Hatch, her husband, Cordell, and their four children have been making tack for over a decade. This spring, the family has expanded from an online-only business run primarily from their rural Carbon County home to a downtown Saratoga storefront.
“We’re a ranching family, and this is a family business,” said Siara Hatch, maker and co-owner of Hatch Tack at 102 W. Bridge Ave. in Saratoga.
Cordell started working in a saddle shop building saddles when the two were in college, Siara said. He built his first saddle under his own name during grad school.
“That was 13 years ago,” Siara said.
The two got married, started their online business in 2007 and had four children. In 2012, they moved to just north of Saratoga, where Cordell ranches full time for the TA Ranch. When she’s not in town with the kids or at the store, Siara also works part-time for the TA. At first, the couple mainly treated ropes, tied halters and did smaller items under the Hatch Tack name.
“When we moved here to Saratoga in 2012, I started having more to do with the business, building more leather items,” Siara said. “We just kept building online, and we reached a point where now, we decided to branch out and move downtown.”
There aren’t many commercial leather crafters in the region, she said. That means Cordell’s work is in high demand — his saddle orders are full for the next several years. It takes him anywhere from 60 hours to more than 100 to build a saddle, including hand-drawing all of the designs and doing his own floral carving.
“Everything is hand-drawn. You draw it on paper, then you put it on laminate, and then you put it on the saddle. You stencil it on and cut it out with tools,” Siara said.
The couple also makes custom items, from tack for horses and riding to handmade belts and wallets, and purses and bags, by special order. Siara stamps and tools leather, and makes earrings, handbags, bracelets, jewelry boxes and other handmade decorative pieces. She has a specialized sewing machine and tools in the shop, but Cordell will still build saddles at home. They plan to stock the store full of gifts, souvenirs and items, ready for a busy tourist season.
“We will have a wide variety at different price points, so we can meet the demands of locals and tourists,” Siara said, adding that choosing a leather item is a very tactile experience.
“There are so many different grades of leather, and it’s important to see and touch that product,” Siara said. “We want people to be able to touch it, see the quality.”
Nearly everything in the store not made by the Hatch family is made by another authentic rancher, she said. Canvas pictures on the wall come from a woman in Cokeville, and tin photos are from a ranching family in Arizona that recently moved from the area.
“There is authenticity to our items,” Siara said. “Our vests are made by a woman on a buffalo ranch, and the wild rags are from a woman who lives near Cody. We are a hometown, Wyoming store.”
Hatch Tack is also a family business. The couple’s oldest son, Levi, will work with his mother in the summer, and he’s already gained a reputation for his leather work. Levi makes rifle scabbards and wallets, and in 2021, earned the 4-H Craftsman Award for his Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Initiative entry, “Handcrafted Rifle Scabbards,” with the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance.
Their second boy, Ethan, makes shotgun chaps, and the third boy Harlan, helps with earring design and other items. Even the youngest, Katelyn, will make hair clips and bracelets.
“They all have their little part. Cordell and I still make most of our items, but they all get to have a hand in it,” Siara said. “It is a good experience for them, and they get paid for the work that they do.”