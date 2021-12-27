What started out as a hobby for Bill Dohse and his 21-year-old son, Britt, has since morphed into a growing business with the launch of Find-911.
Their mission: to provide a vital service for law enforcement and the families of missing people.
The former Dubois sheriff's deputy and Gillette-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper has had a lot of experience, particularly during his tenure in Fremont County, tracking down lost or hurt adventurers, disoriented hunters and others who may have disappeared at the hands of an aggressor.
As a former law enforcement officer who retired in 2013, Dohse also knows the limitations of cash-strapped departments charged with scouring large swaths of land in a efficient and timely manner, given the precarious nature of the first 48 hours in which a person goes missing.
Drones with advanced software, he finds, are a vital piece in this puzzle as a tool in the search.
Recently, for example, Dohse was hired by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office to help find a 65-year-old man who disappeared somewhere along the North Platte River in the proximity of the famed Miracle Mile. With his advanced drones and technology, Dohse was able to search three areas to identify at least seven viable search areas, which cut down weeks of their time by pinpointing likely locations.
In one case, Dohse’s LOC8 software was able to zero in on a patch of blue, the color of shirt the man was last seen wearing, under what looked to be a makeshift grave under a pile of rocks. In this case, deputies weren’t able to find a body in that location, but the level of detail in the imaging he provided is the kind of strategic coordinates he can provide, eliminating hours, if not days of searching on foot, all in an afternoon’s work. (To date, unfortunately, the man has not been found.)
The business of tracking down those who have gone missing in Wyoming is a busier occupation that one might think.
A 2019 Vivint Source survey determined that Wyoming is the seventh-highest state with the most missing people per capita behind Alaska, which tops the list with 41.8 missing people per every 100,000. Wyoming's rate is 7.8.
As of early December, there were more than 77 active missing persons cases dating back to 1974, according to Wyoming’s Division of Criminal Investigation missing persons database.
Given the vast distances and hard-to-reach areas throughout the state, Dohse is able to save law enforcement time, as well as scan terrain that law enforcement and those on foot typically can’t access.
Dohse’s drones are far from amateur, with six-foot wing spans and eight motors, and a price tag of close to $180,000. The LOC8 image scanning software with thermal imaging capabilities also has a hefty price tag of about $40,000 and can analyze digital imagery collected from drones, manned aircraft and terrestrial cameras. As a licensed drone operator, Dohse is required by regulation to keep his drones at or below 400 feet, within his line of vision, which for him is up to two miles. In certain instances, he can apply for waivers to fly higher and beyond his line of vision based on the particular situation in which he’s conducting his search.
He’s the only drone service to date in the state to provide such advanced search capabilities, which, thus far, has amounted to dozens of searches – both in and out of state – for both law enforcement and families.
Another facet of his business model is partnering with private investigators and other search providers, such as K9-PI and TarQwyn K9 Investigations, with scent dogs to help tracking teams. Dohse hopes to continue building upon these connections to offer proven and vetted resources that can work together to find missing or injured people.
As Dohse said, not all drone or dog tracking detectives are equal, and in his experience, it can be a matter of life or death, given the graveness of a couple hours in such situations. The effective partnerships and the combination of capitalizing on each partner’s strengths make a huge difference in efficacy.
Dohse admits he has a real heart for the families of children and relatives who have gone missing and frequently will donate his time and resources for those who can’t afford it. That requires him to more or less work a second full-time job as a partner in a drone technology business to fill in the gaps and sometimes cover his travel costs, which, thus far, have taken him across the country.
He knows what it’s like to have someone in your family disappear. In his case, it was his sister. All three of his sisters, like him, went into law enforcement in his home state of California. One sister is a U.S. marshal, another works for a sheriff’s department, and the sister who went missing worked as a special agent for the Department of Justice and FBI in Truckee, California.
He was 22 and a young rookie when he got the call that his older sister was missing. He couldn’t believe it, given the nature of her work and solid connections with some of the highest law enforcement agencies in the country, but flew to California to help his sisters and local law enforcement in the search. She was eventually found murdered, and her husband was arrested for the crime.
It’s safe to say the experience stuck with him, Dohse noted, and is a part of the impetus that draws him to this type of work.
“It’s one reason why,” he said. “It’s probably the driving force behind it.”
That, and working closely with his son Britt, who seems determined to follow in his father’s footsteps in both his love of drones and finding those who have gone missing.
Initially, Dohse named the drone business B.A.D. Drones in honor of his son’s initials. But after losing a fairly hefty contract based on the negative connotations of the name, Dohse changed it to Find-911, which is a better fit all around, given the nature of the business.
Currently, Dohse is in talks with the family of an actress in California who disappeared early this winter, and will likely be taking his drones and heading West shortly to aid the family.
He’s optimistic he’ll bring her home.