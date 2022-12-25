On a cold Tuesday in November, entrepreneurs from all corners of the state gathered on Zoom for a gBETA “investor swarm.”

Leaders from five participating startups selected for the gBETA fall cohort either pitched their ideas to investors, or waited in a Zoom room for their turn to promote their business or product. The event, designed as an opportunity for participating Wyoming entrepreneurs to pitch to angel investors, venture capitalists and accelerators in their market both locally and nationally, was just one part of a seven-week training.

