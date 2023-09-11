gBETA Wyoming

The crowd listens intently to a presentation at the gBETA Wyoming event at the M Building in Casper.

On Aug. 17, a small crowd gathered in the newly renovated M Building in downtown Casper. Six tables were set up around the edge of the room, each featuring one of the small businesses participating in the two most recent gBETA accelerator sessions.

Attendees included past participants in the gBETA program, government officials, small business owners, interested community members and representatives from the Wyoming Business Council and the University of Wyoming.

Veronica Donahue

Veronica Donahue, gBETA’s Wyoming director, shares the mission of gener8tor and the work that has been done in Wyoming over the last three years.
Dennis Ellis

Dennis Ellis, Microsoft TechSpark Wyoming manager, shares his passion for helping bring technology to Wyoming communities for the purpose of successfully growing and building businesses.
gBETA Wyoming 2

Current and past participants of Wyoming’s gBETA cohorts, as well as the gener8tor team and guest speakers from the event, pose for a photo.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus