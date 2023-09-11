On Aug. 17, a small crowd gathered in the newly renovated M Building in downtown Casper. Six tables were set up around the edge of the room, each featuring one of the small businesses participating in the two most recent gBETA accelerator sessions.
Attendees included past participants in the gBETA program, government officials, small business owners, interested community members and representatives from the Wyoming Business Council and the University of Wyoming.
Taylor Vignaroli, entrepreneur development manager at the Wyoming Business Council, was in attendance. He was particularly excited to have gBETA active in Wyoming and was glad to see so many people in attendance.
"Events like this help us build an ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs to build and grow businesses here in Wyoming," Vignaroli said.
The event began with talks from Veronica Donahue, gBETA's Wyoming director, and Baylie Evans, gBETA's managing director at gener8tor. The women took time to share more about the purpose of gener8tor and gBETA, highlighting how these programs have helped Wyoming over the last few years.
Gener8tor is a nationally ranked venture capital firm and accelerator that began in 2012. It brings together startup founders, investors, corporations, job seekers, universities, musicians and artists to build stronger communities through fresh new businesses. To date, gener8tor has helped fund 1,223 startups in 41 locations, which has created more than 10,000 jobs.
gBETA is one of the gener8tor product lines and is a free accelerator for early-stage scalable startups with local roots. Twice a year, gBETA Wyoming picks five businesses that participate in "cohorts," which are mentorship-driven coaching sessions that take place over seven weeks. At the end of the program, participants are given access to multiple investors through curated one-on-one pitch opportunities.
While addressing the crowd, Donahue said, "In Wyoming since 2020, [gBETA] has helped 30 companies through six cohorts, and as a result, just over $16 million has been raised, and 79 jobs have been created."
She went on to thank the mentors across the United States that have given their time and expertise to help these Wyoming business owners navigate the complicated ins and outs of creating a viable business.
Dennis Ellis, currently based in Cheyenne and working for Microsoft, explained how vital it is to continue to find ways to inspire and invest in local small business owners. As part of Techspark Wyoming, Ellis works with local entities, including government programs and schools, to teach community members the technical skills needed to maintain, grow and build successful businesses. His team works hard to unlock solutions to problems using technology.
At the end of his talk, Ellis stated, "Talent is everywhere, opportunity is not." The visible nods around the room emphasized that many attendees agreed.
When Troy Vosseller, the founder of gener8tor, took to the stage, it was clear that his vision and mission mirrored that of Ellis. Vosseller used the word "community" repeatedly in his talk and shared how a startup's location can significantly impact its success.
Vosseller said it's vital to "see genius in every community" and shared the staggering statistic that 80% of all venture capital is invested in just three states: California, New York and Massachusetts. Of the gener8tor portfolio, 92% goes to startups outside of those three states. This is why gener8tor and its gBETA Wyoming cohorts are so important. It's allowing Wyoming business owners to receive the money they need to grow. This growth builds stronger local economies, provides jobs for Wyoming people and continues to create a thriving community that can invest even more toward itself and its people, he said.
The most inspiring portion of the evening was when current and past cohort participants took to the stage to share a bit about their businesses.
First up was Carley Applegate of Evelyn Elaine, a company that offers education to community members that have found themselves acting as home health caregivers for loved ones. She shared statistics to support the need for her service and described how her classes could be geared toward the needs of specific clients. From lessons about caring for a loved one with dementia to support for managing COPD, Applegate was clearly ready to grow her business.
Jake Miller showcased his marketing platform "Grit," which was created to help athletes take their talents to the next level. John Pansewicz shared his online platform, musiclessons.com, which is a way to connect community members of any age with musicians ready to share their knowledge. Yerguides.io is the brainchild of Marko Ruble, who currently lives in Cody, and is all about connecting digital nomads across the world with the information they need as they travel.
After the presentations were finished, attendees were given time to network and ask questions. The room was immediately full of smiles and excited conversations as people talked about the innovative ideas they'd just learned about and shared some thoughts of their own.
The gener8tor team that attended this event was incredibly thankful for the new faces that showed up for Casper, and Wyoming, as a whole, and are looking forward to continuing the conversation of how the state can invest in itself with high returns and significant financial incentives while at the same time growing Wyoming's economy.
Wyomingites that are looking to participate in the next gBETA cohort can visit gener8tor.com/gbeta/wyoming to fill out the application form. Applications are due Sept. 25, and the seven-week session begins Oct. 12.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters