Tucked away a few blocks from one of the main streets in downtown Casper is one of the most charming neighborhood grocery stores you’ve ever seen.
Recent visitors to the store have used words like “hidden gem,” “adorable” and “friendly staff” to describe their experiences. But before talking about what Grant Street Grocery and Market currently offers the Casper community, it’s essential to look at how it began.
Grant Street Grocery was built in 1918 by E.R. Williams. It was a small neighborhood grocery store, a common sight at a time when many people did not own motorized vehicles. It was a place for townspeople to stop and pick up the items they needed to cook meals for their families and a social hub for the neighborhood.
In 1926, the LaClare family purchased Grant Street Grocery and were the owners until the early 2000s. During their decades of ownership, they were incredibly innovative and added to the services offered initially to meet the needs of their customers better. From providing fresh eggs during the Depression era to building a bakery to offer fresh baked goods, the LaClare family ensured that Grant Street Grocery could weather the ups and downs of Wyoming’s boom-and-bust economy.
Today, Lindsey Grant and Susan Holmes own Grant Street Grocery, and they, too, are focused on adapting to the changing moods of the Casper community to ensure the success of the last remaining neighborhood grocery store. They purchased it in 2016, and after extensive and necessary renovations, reopened in 2017. Their motivation was to “have the historic grocery store continue for another 100 years.”
While Grant Street Grocery is admittedly off the beaten path, rather than keeping it from attracting customers, it has lent an air of intrigue to this local business. In today’s social media-driven world of perfect “Instagrammable” locations, finding a quaint grocery store surrounded by a quietly beautiful neighborhood only adds to its appeal. When tourists and first-time visitors open the door and find a pleasing mix of historic charm and creative displays, you can see their delight.
Grant and her team fill the shelves and counters with unique and functional kitchen pantry items, precisely what you didn’t know you needed. Flavorful cheeses and lavender-infused lemonade can be found alongside locally cold-pressed juices. Beautifully packaged chocolates, candles and unique greeting cards make the perfect gift for your hard-to-shop-for friend, and, not surprisingly, you can also find the rare blend of spices and sauces that you just saw on your favorite cooking show.
Grant described their customers as loyal, and explained how building relationships with their neighbors and customers was unexpected and has been extremely rewarding.
“At the onset of the store, we had no idea it would lead to friendships that have welcomed new babies to the world and, unfortunately, taken us to funerals, as well,” she said. “Our customers have become part of our lives.”
Various community-building events held throughout the gorgeous Wyoming summers have led to even more growth in their local customer base. Grant is proud of how they’ve been open to the evolution of their original vision by continuing to “offer creative curated food experiences for their customers.”
You can find a unique lunch menu that changes quarterly, and soup flavors change daily. Their coffee is wildly popular with their customers, who can grab a latte on the way to work or take whole beans home and have a luxury coffee experience in their own kitchens.
Grant hopes that Grant Street Grocery and Market will continue to be a small, but bright hub for exciting, delicious food experiences in Casper. In her mind, there is no doubt that this tucked-away gem will continue to be a pleasant surprise for anyone that walks through the doors for another 100 years.