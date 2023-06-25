Late spring and summer is when the orange cones start appearing on Wyoming highways and byways, bringing notice of slowdowns and detours that can frustrate drivers seeking uninterrupted travels.
Those orange cones also symbolize millions of dollars in state and federal funding that is being spent in Wyoming, creating jobs and delivering economic benefits to communities and industries throughout the state.
According to research results recently published in the “NBER Macroeconomics Annual” by San Francisco Fed Economists Sylvain Leduc and Daniel Wilson, federal highway grants given to states boost economic activity in both the short and medium term. Overall, each dollar of current federal highway grants received by a state raises that state’s annual economic output by at least $2.
What does that mean for Wyoming? No study has been conducted in recent years about highway funding’s impact on the state, but looking at the expenditures for highway improvements and maintenance can provide some insight.
Roads and highways allow Wyoming motorists to travel 9.8 billion miles annually and move a sizable portion of the $68 billion worth of commodities shipped to and from the state each year, according to a 2022 fact sheet by the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP). It warned that conditions of the system are deteriorating, as the need for transportation improvements far outpaces the amount of state and federal funding available.
TRIP pointed to the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed into law by President Biden in November 2021, that will provide $2.11 billion in funds for highway, bridge and transit investments in Wyoming through 2026. TRIP estimates the IIJA investment in Wyoming’s roads and transit system will add an estimated $389 million in state GDP each year.
“The increased economic activity will benefit Wyoming’s residents — increasing disposable income by $143 million each year, an average of $572 per household,” TRIP stated.
The economics since the passage of the IIJA has changed, though, putting some damper on the impact of the infusion of federal infrastructure in the state.
“It was certainly appreciated, and there was an increase in funding, but, for the most part, we broke even due to inflation and supply chain issues,” said Doug McGee, WYDOT public affairs officer.
TRIP stated the design, construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure in Wyoming supports approximately 13,000 full-time jobs across all sectors of the state economy. Approximately 148,000 full-time jobs in Wyoming in key industries like tourism, retail sales, agriculture and manufacturing are completely dependent on the state’s transportation network.
WYDOT employs around 2,000 people in communities throughout the state, but vacancies exist for needed staff, McGee said. As of June 10, nearly 190 full- and part-time jobs were listed on the Workforce Services job board by WYDOT for a variety of personnel, including maintenance workers, engineers and accountants.
“Regarding workforce needs, like most employers nationwide, WYDOT is seeing staffing shortages,” McGee said. “We do thank Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature for two consecutive years of pay increases, which we feel will help us be more competitive in the job market.”
According to the WYDOT budget, approximately $856 million will be spent by the agency in fiscal year 2023. Of that amount, about $466 million is from federal sources, with $374 million tagged specifically for highway improvement. The state is supporting WYDOT in FY 2023 to the tune of $389 million funded by mineral royalties, severance taxes, fuel taxes, vehicle fees, driver license fees, registration fees and other state funds.
Out of more than 30,000 miles of roads in Wyoming, about 8,000 miles of state and national highways are eligible for federal funding, according to WYDOT. The rest of the roads require state and local funding to improve and maintain. WYDOT also oversees 1,960 bridges, 40 airports, 61 transit projects, more than 500 WYDOT-owned facilities (occupied and unoccupied buildings, rest areas, employee housing and trailer pads), and 80 public safety communications sites.
“Although the State Highway System (including the 913 miles of interstate) amounts to less than 25% of the total number of roads in the state, it carries about 70% of the state’s vehicle traffic,” WYDOT states in its budget report.
Those roads connect all sections of Wyoming, all major cities and towns, and national and state parks, as well as serve as a lifeline for interstate commerce that ties together east and west coasts and Canadian and Mexican borders. Quality Wyoming highways are essential for all major industries in the state, from energy and mining to tourism and agriculture.
One example of an industry dependent on roads is tourism. A report issued by the Wyoming Office of Tourism in April showed increases in travel activity in the state and expenditures in travel in 2022 over the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2021. Travel spending in Wyoming increased 3.8% from $4.3 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion in 2022. Direct travel-generated employment grew by approximately 1,850 jobs, an increase of 5.9% from 2021. Direct travel-generated earnings grew by $153 million, an increase of 14.3% from 2021.
While additional federal funding and increased state support for highway improvements and maintenance is good for Wyoming, the full economic benefit of these infrastructure investments may not be felt in the state, said a construction industry official.
“With Wyoming expecting $2 billion over the next five years to repair or replace over 200 bridges and 380 miles of highway in poor condition, the market for construction is strong,” said Dan Benford, Associated General Contractors of Wyoming executive director. “The problem we are running into, like most states in the nation, is that we cannot find the workers to do the work. Every AGC of Wyoming member company I speak to is struggling to hire the skilled workers required to build these projects.”
Benford said everything from concrete finishers and heavy equipment operators down to laborers (entry-level jobs that offer training in house to grow their skills) are needed.
“Inflation has caused the price of construction to rise quickly in the state, as well as the country,” Benford said. “Compound that with the supply chain issues that started during COVID, and the industry has been dealing with some big issues.”
He said while supply chain issues have eased recently, the workforce issue doesn’t have an easy fix or one that will soon solve the shortage of skilled tradespeople.
“Since the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, there has already been $776.1 million announced for roads, bridges, roadway safety and major projects,” Benford said.