The market for renewable diesel has taken off over the past decade – not due to changing technologies, but largely because of a shift in demand and incentives from the federal government and the state of California.
With that growth, several refineries across the U.S. will spend roughly $2 billion to retool refineries to produce the fuel made from feedstock, vegetable oils and waste cooking oils over the next four years, according to the New York Times. Among those companies are Phillips 66, Marathon and Dallas-based HollyFrontier, which is currently in the process of transforming its Cheyenne refinery into a renewable diesel operation.
With an investment of between $125 million and $175 million, HollyFrontier expects its renewable diesel facility to operational by the first quarter of 2022. But whether other Wyoming refineries follow in its tracks will depend largely on the markets for both oil and renewable diesel and incentives from state or federal governments, according to University of Wyoming energy economist Rob Godby.
“We’ve certainly seen an expansion of this kind of activity. What will really drive (new renewable diesel facilities) is how this market develops and how policies elsewhere could potentially influence the demand for this kind of fuel,” Godby said.
The U.S. Department of Energy says “nearly all” the renewable diesel that’s produced domestically is used in California, due to the economic benefits under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard implemented by the state in 2011, which aims to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
In the Golden State, low-carbon fuels below the benchmark generate credits, while fuels above the benchmark generate deficits. Companies that have deficits can purchase credits from low-carbon producers, creating a bigger incentive to shift toward renewables.
“If other states were to adopt similar standards, we could see a greater demand for renewable diesel,” Godby said. “We might be seeing that evolution from a small niche market to what looks like could be a wider regional or national market.”
As of 2018, there were four commercial renewable diesel plants with a combined capacity of 356 million gallons, according to the Department of Energy. HollyFrontier’s new facility aims to produce 90 million gallons of renewable diesel each year on its own, once the facility is complete, and a number of other refineries are in the midst of the same transition.
To be sure, the future of renewable diesel faces some uncertainties, like whether government incentives will continue to make it profitable and whether there’s a big enough supply of feedstock and vegetable oil.
Still, HollyFrontier Government Affairs Director Josh Jemente said in an email, “Based on consumer preferences and support from federal and state, HollyFrontier anticipates increased demand for renewable diesel, creating a more sustainable business model for the Cheyenne facility.”
Renewable diesel is made from carbon that is already in the carbon cycle, like feedstock and vegetable oil, therefore reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. And although it comes with environmental benefits, it is still unclear just how much local and state tax revenue will be lost when a large refinery like HollyFrontier makes the switch. Around 200 employees lost their jobs at HollyFrontier when the Cheyenne refinery shut down in August of 2020.
The renewable diesel HollyFrontier will produce going forward is chemically identical to petroleum diesel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and it can be used in existing infrastructure – pipelines, storage tanks and diesel engines. That’s why its widespread use is applicable in California under the state’s fuel standards.
But as to whether other Wyoming refineries will chase renewable diesel in the place of petroleum, Godby said, “Short answer? We’ll see.”