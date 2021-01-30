In just one day in early February, nearly 600 people pass through the state Capitol during a general session of the Wyoming State Legislature. In a normal year, legislators, members of the public, officials and the staff that make the session possible pass through the Capitol Complex, attend receptions, eat at restaurants, stay at local hotels and book longterm lodging options in Cheyenne.
And though 2021 is a new year, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic continue. While the Legislature swore in its newest members Jan. 12, when the legislators will meet again – or if they will meet as a whole body – was still in flux as of early January.
“We are going to have a session. We will have a full session, and we are going to do our job,” said Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, who will serve as speaker pro tempore. “A lot of legislators have bills that have been held over from last year, which was a budget session, and I have a few bill drafts of my own.”
But legislators depend on staff to help sort through monumental piles of paperwork, and those staff members are often retired, working part-time and at an age where COVID-19 is more of a risk, he said.
“The biggest factor that we have right now is that we can’t get staffed for a session,” Greear said. “Much of our staff are basically retirees, so they are folks that have retired from the military, a lot of retired school teachers, and they are in an at-risk population. A lot of them, at this point in time, are not willing to come in, especially given that the work is part-time, and they don’t get paid very much. They do it as a community service.
“I’m an experienced legislator, and I’m used to juggling things. I’m pretty good with technology, but it takes every bit of my skill set and my focus to read bills, to make sure I understand bills and to bring in amendments,” Greear said. “To do that without the help of staff organizing paper, or to try to switch to all electronic, that would be very difficult for me, and I suspect it would be very difficult for 90% of the legislators.”
Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne, said the capital’s business community depends on the influx of visitors each winter brought in by the legislative session.
“January and February are somewhat slower months, in general,” he said. “To not have any type or lodging or receptions, to not have those dinners and meetings, all those types of things that go along with a legislative session, that will have an impact during a time of year when businesses normally can expect a little bit of revenue.”
Bravo said he hopes the Legislature will meet in person sometime later this spring to recapture some of that revenue. According to Renny MacKay in Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, the governor is communicating regularly with legislative leaders about their plans for the 2021 session, and believes “they have a sound approach planned that will balance safety and access to this key process.”
“Our office continues to follow and exceed all guidelines and orders for the safety of our staff and the public we serve,” MacKay said.
Federal CARES Act spending was extended in late December, just three days before the Dec. 30 expiration of the original act. However, Wyoming had already allocated the entire $1.25 billion the state received to ensure it would not have to return any unused funding in the event an extension was not granted.
No additional funding was provided directly to state governments in the extension, which might have helped close the gap when it comes to surviving COVID-19 in the beginning of 2021 – including during a virtual or postponed legislative session in Cheyenne. However, businesses will be eligible for a new round of PPP loans administered by the Small Business Administration, MacKay said.
Given that the extension was signed so close to the deadline for the program established by Congress in April, and that any funds left unexpended at the end of December would have to be returned to the federal government, “Wyoming worked diligently to make sure all of the money was allocated and the vast majority of it was expended or encumbered by Dec. 30, 2020,” MacKay said.
“There are many businesses impacted across the state, (but) still Wyoming has already directed a greater proportion of CARES dollars into the hands of small Wyoming businesses than any other state,” he said. “It is important to note that at this time there is relief offered to them in the new bill through the federal Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, and the governor has been working with legislators and the state treasurer on alternative loan mechanisms that might be available through the state.”
On the ground in Cheyenne, Bravo said it’s hard to gauge the economic impact a delayed session might have. It is also hard, he said, for a visitors’ council to plan “replacement events” on short notice in the winter.
“It is a little hard for us from the Visitors’ Bureau to create events without knowing in advance what will be canceled, or what the need is to replace that revenue lost,” Bravo said. “The hope is that if they do meet (in the spring), that we will recapture some of that revenue.”
A virtual session or session held in small groups or committees could create a repeat of the shutdowns of March and April of 2020, he said.
“Those were a major hit, but we were able to do some things in the summer to help carry through, with some innovative events,” Bravo said. “We are still about 20% down in occupancy, on average, but compared to anywhere else in the region, that is great.”
Bravo said lodging tax revenue for a month like July of 2020 closely resembled the same month almost a decade ago, or during fiscal year 2012.
“That’s a long time ago, but the fact of the matter is that we still outperformed most places that shut down completely,” Bravo said. “If the Legislature can find a way to meet in person at some point in the spring, we hopefully would weather the storm.”