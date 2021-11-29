IMPACT 307 has gone statewide.
The business development program with incubators in Casper, Laramie and Sheridan has used a $2.4 million CARES Act recovery assistance grant to expand its presence into communities from Gillette and Lander to Torrington and Cody. The grant awarded to the University of Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), matched with $600,000 in local investment, is expected to create 368 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment.
“The University of Wyoming is a state institution, so it is important for us to reach out to every corner of the state and help areas that previously didn’t have these resources available,” Brian Young, assistant director for IMPACT 307 serving Central Wyoming, said.
Young recently moved to Lander and will serve Fremont County. He is also traveling to eastern Wyoming to bring IMPACT 307 to Torrington and Goshen County.
“There wasn’t coverage in these local communities,” Young said. “It’s been important for me to get to know local leaders who know these communities better than I do, and in working with them, I'm finding out what sort of companies will thrive.”
Impact 307, formerly known as the Wyoming Technology Business Center, is a statewide business incubator program administered by UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development.
Through the EDA grant, IMPACT 307 hired three new assistant directors whose primary goal is to facilitate the expansion of IMPACT 307’s footprint from their current brick-and-mortar offices located in Laramie, Casper and Sheridan, to outlying communities across Wyoming. Skye Heeren, assistant director serving Northern Wyoming, will be primarily focused on expanding services into Campbell and Park Counties from her home-base in Sheridan.
Heeran hopes to launch a new start-up challenge in Gillette this spring in partnership with key community stakeholders including Gillette College, Energy Capital Economic Development and the FUEL Business Incubator organization.
“Gillette already has an extensive base of successful business and strong ties to the energy industry. We’ll be focusing on helping new start-up and early-stage businesses to grow and expand, thus diversifying the local economy,” she said.
Heeran is also taking initial steps to connect in the communities of Cody and Powell to build support for launching a start-up challenge in Park County in 2022 or 2023. With Powell’s economic base being driven by the area’s agricultural industry and Cody’s being largely tourism focused, there is opportunity to expand and grow new businesses in those communities in collaboration with an existing economic development structure, Heeran said.
“We want to provide additional entrepreneurial support throughout an expanded footprint across the northern part of the state,” she said. “Ultimately, the goal is to create ‘primary jobs,’ or those that can support a family, and expand the economic revenue base throughout the state.”
Wyoming communities have started promoting themselves as centers for specific industries. Casper is positioning itself as a medical innovation hub, for example, and Sheridan has built up its small manufacturing sector.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve also seen an influx of new residents to the state, some of whom were business owners somewhere else in the country. They have chosen to relocate to Wyoming for our tax-friendly business environment, laid-back lifestyle, strong education system and communities that still allow families to have a real ‘hometown’ experience,” Heeran said.
Fred Schmechel, interim director of IMPACT 307, said that so far, the statewide expansion has gone well.
“Efforts at the university and the community colleges have helped grow what is now being called the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, and I think what we are doing is going to be the cornerstone of how we realize fast wins,” Schmechel said.
Startup challenges have been happening in several places for a few years, representing one of the on-the-ground activities of IMPACT 307. In Sheridan, for the fifth consecutive year, applicants competed this fall for a portion of $100,000 seed capital funding for new businesses, with participants from Sheridan, Gillette and Buffalo in the Sheridan Startup Challenge. In southeastern Wyoming, Laramie County Community College and other local partners announced the 2022 Southeast Wyoming Innovation Launchpad for residents in Albany and Laramie counties, in mid-October, which will run through the winter.
“The startup challenge model was created to give entrepreneurs the early funding needed to move their ideas forward,” Schmechel said. “The goal ... is to support the new business ideas … and pave the way for more job creation and industry growth.”
IMPACT 307 has been working on memorandums of understanding between UW and the state’s eight community college districts to bring similar programming to the entire state.
“We’re starting to see a major uptick in the number of applications we’re receiving,” Schmechel said. “We’re working with all eight community college districts, and we re-worked the grant so that we could include the Gillette College Community College District.”
Having staff live in communities from Fremont to Sweetwater counties will also be game-changing.
“We think they will have a lot of impact in those communities,” Schmechel said. “IMPACT 307 always wants to engage with entrepreneurs when they are ready for a relationship. We use the startup challenges as a framework for getting people who are excited, but in various stages, together. That way they can have a cohort of peers to work with, and it feels less hard than going through it alone. It is recognizing the others who are going through the process as well.”
The community college districts will receive $17,000 a year, a portion of which will be used to fund an intern to help with startup challenges, and in LCCC’s case, there is collaborative workspace at the college that startup challenge participants will be able to use. A “small amount of funding” will also be used to compensate staff who step up to help with the challenge.
Young is working on creating a countywide startup challenge for the spring of 2022 in Fremont County, where the Wind River Startup Challenge already exists for tribal members. The two challenges will likely run on similar timelines, and work together with Central Wyoming Community College, to reach even more residents of central Wyoming.
Heeran and Young have filled two of four statewide posts. By placing people in Wyoming communities, IMPACT 307 is spreading its resources across the state, hoping to grow and diversify Wyoming’s economy through the creation of scalable jobs.
“Along with the startup challenge, I’ve relocated to Lander and am doing day-to-day business mentoring for start-up companies,” Young said. “That has been going great, and people are excited to have the resource here.”
Young is also working for now in Torrington and Goshen County in tandem with Eastern Wyoming Community College, where he is hearing the same thing when it comes to economic development in Wyoming.
“They’re saying the same thing as the feedback I receive in central Wyoming. It’s hard to attract businesses, and so it is a three-pronged approach,” he said. “We need to attract businesses from outside to relocate here, but we need to grow the businesses that are already here. And we need to foster new businesses as well.”
And while Heeran said that of course Impact 307 would love to see large new companies come to Wyoming, but the reality is that the majority of the state’s businesses are likely to be much smaller, having 25 or fewer employees.
“There’s a unique opportunity to create a really strong, diversified economy that will allow us to retain our young people who will be graduating from high school and college in the next 25 years, who want to stay in Wyoming and build a life here,” she said. “We’re focused on building an economy that not only benefits our current residents, but can support the next generation of workers and businesses through innovation and diversification. It’s an exciting time to be a part of this visioning for the future of Wyoming.”