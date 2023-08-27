ROCK SPRINGS — The 66th annual Airstream Club International Rally took place at the Sweetwater Events Complex June 24-30. Airstream enthusiasts gathered in Rock Springs, known as the “Home of 56 Nationalities” from around the world for a week of friendships, new experiences and to discover southwest Wyoming.
Locals couldn’t help taking photos of the 1,192 Airstream trailers at the complex; they weren’t difficult to miss.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency hosted the Vintage Airstream RV Parade and Community Open House on June 24 on South Main Street in the historic district. A parade of more than 60 Airstreams, 25 years old or older, kicked off the event.
According to URA manager Chad Banks, the event was “a terrific way to involve the Airstream members and our community.”
“We saw so many members of the rally downtown, shopping, eating, strolling and just enjoying downtown Rock Springs,” Banks said. “Nearly every merchant I talked to felt the impact.
“We couldn’t have been more pleased.”
Besides holding meetings to discuss the arrival of Airstream rally participants, Banks had created the Downtown Rock Springs Merchant Facebook page in 2018 to boost communication between local merchants in the downtown area. No one was caught off-guard, and they were prepared to serve the Airstream rally participants.
Todd Jensen, owner of The Pickin’ Palace and Dents R Us band instrument repair shop, said that serving the people from the Airstream rally was “a great experience.”
He explained that members of their orchestra had come into the shop for services a week before their Concert in the Park performance at Bunning Park, which was held on June 28. They bought reeds and other accessories for their instruments or just to visit as they toured the 40-year-old music store.
Rock Springs resident John Novotny, a retired high school band director, is the town’s “go-to” for instrument repair.
“A couple of them had some issues with their horns that Mr. Novotny was able to get fixed for them,” said Jensen. “They were so kind. They brought him a gift for taking the time to get their instruments working on such short notice.”
Jensen and his crew had the opportunity to run sound for their outdoor performance, as well.
“They were excited to play for a full park, and they showed much appreciation for our endeavors.”
“Downtown Day” was “the big day” for Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, according to owner Lisa Ryberg.
Downtown Day was an event the URA had organized, inviting 2,000-plus Airstream rally participants to get a taste of local culture, community spirit and the history of Rock Springs.
“They were very appreciative of the store,” Ryberg shared. “I gave them a lot of advice and instructions on where to go in Sweetwater County, since they had time to explore.
“I wish they would have stayed.”
Clark Stith, representative for Wyoming House District 48, gave kudos to the community for doing “a good job integrating the activities for them in downtown.”
Michele Tiller, spa director at Escape Day Spa and Boutique, said the travelers from the Airstream rally were “a delightful group.”
“Every person we came in contact with was incredibly pleasant,” Tiller noted. “They not only came out here to shop, but they had services. One lady said they had been traveling for eight months and was ready for a massage.”
She added, “The rally had a very positive impact. I’d love for them to come every year.”
According to Carl Tygum, owner of Broadway Burger Station, a ‘50s-themed restaurant, their sales increased by 6.5% during the Airstream rally’s first week in town. He also pointed out that by the second week, they set a new sales week record, up 24% from their average sales.
“We really enjoyed the people from the rally,” said Tygum. “They were fantastic. I thought the national rodeo was great, but this was another notch up. We would love those folks to come back any time.”
A press release noted that throughout the week, attendees had the opportunity to participate in a variety of engaging activities and educational sessions, targeting the diverse interests of the Airstream community.
Workshops regarding trailer maintenance and upgrades, information technology, caravan or rally leading, outdoor cooking demonstrations, quilting, jewelry making, and some local guest speakers were among the highlights, providing Airstream travelers with useful tools, know-how and inspiration for their journeys.
Attendees continued making memories by participating in bike rides, line dancing, a golf tournament, arts contest, a pet show, photo contest, yoga, pickleball, ice cream socials and more.
The vendor hall featured 65 booths varying in products from baked goods to e-bike carrier systems, hitches and everything in between. Marni Christensen, a Rock Springs resident who specializes in pet photography, had a vendor booth at the complex. She sold pet bandanas, dog treats and held photo sessions with some of the four-legged guests.
“I enjoyed hearing about the pets they travel with and seeing pictures of their dogs showing off my bandanas,” said Christensen. “I was able to photograph an older blind dog and his brother during a ‘Remember Me’ portrait session. The family was awesome to work with and even posted about my photography services on the Airstream group chat.”
She noted that the Airstream rally was filled with “friendly people who supported our small community.”
She added, “All the Airstream participants were excited to see what Wyoming had to offer and asked many questions. They even remembered a few of the local vendors with booths and commented on how much they enjoyed our products when they saw them while shopping downtown.
“It was a pleasure working with them.”
The press release revealed that the 66th Annual Airstream Club International Rally saw its highest attendance in 20 years, infusing an estimated $2,632,500 in traveler spending into the local economy. They donated $12,193 to the United Way of Southwest Wyoming and contributed more than 33,000 diapers to the Sweetwater County’s diaper bank.
According to Kelly Frink, executive director for the United Way of Southwest Wyoming, the $12,193 is being split between the community diaper bank and Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the Airstream Club International Rally members,” Frink expressed. “Members that didn’t attend the rally still donated online or shipped diapers. Together, the club surpassed any of our expectations.
“It’s such a wonderful feeling that people outside our community care about our community. They are truly Living United,” she added.
The press release also mentioned LaVerne McHenry, the Airstream Club International Rally community service chair, expressing immense pride in her fellow Airstream club members for their dedication to making a difference.
“This rally has not only been a blast just seeing friends and camping together, but we’re also out here learning new things, trying new things and feeling great about coming together to make a positive impact on this community,” said McHenry.
For more information about the Airstream Club and upcoming events, visit airstreamclub.org.
