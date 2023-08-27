ROCK SPRINGS — The 66th annual Airstream Club International Rally took place at the Sweetwater Events Complex June 24-30. Airstream enthusiasts gathered in Rock Springs, known as the “Home of 56 Nationalities” from around the world for a week of friendships, new experiences and to discover southwest Wyoming.

Locals couldn’t help taking photos of the 1,192 Airstream trailers at the complex; they weren’t difficult to miss.

