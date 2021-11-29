Research shows that veterans have a hard time getting and keeping employment after leaving the military, especially in the first two years. Jackson-based startup PreVeteran is looking to change that through cognitive neuroscience and well-timed education.
“Researchers know there’s a problem and don’t know how to fix it,” said Jason Anderson, founder of PreVeteran. Namely, veterans are more than twice as likely to be unemployed and four times more likely to quit the jobs they do get during the first two years after active duty service.
While most people stay in jobs for four years, new veterans tend to make it one year when they do get a job. And with roughly 255,000 new veterans per year, that’s a big problem. Specifically a problem that costs the government big money in a lot of ways. One federal estimate pegged costs for a singular affirmative action plan to help veterans and disabled workers find and keep jobs at up to $659 million its first year along with recurring costs of up to $480 million per year.
But Anderson thinks that the government could keep far more of that in the till if providing transition training at the opportune time. Anderson left his 24-year military career as a C-130 pilot in the U.S. Air Force and later the country director for Japan and Mongolia in 2014. It wasn’t easy.
Fight or flight
“Transition is a physiological event,” Anderson said. “It triggers a fight or flight response because it’s hard to see what a successful future looks like when you’ve been doing military your whole life.”
The flight response causes that spike in early veteran unemployment and the fight response pushes many to try and start their own businesses. U.S. Small Business Administration data points out that vets are 45 percent more likely to start their own business. But according to Anderson, that’s not always for the best.
For his own part, Anderson recalled asking his wife how he was going to make money three years before his planned exit from the military. That spawned conversations and endless brainstorming. But it was mostly a trap — a trap veterans know well.
“Since the person has never moved out of the military, the brain stops cognition and is unable to think through the next step,” he said. “But the brain doesn’t stop trying to solve the problem, so it fills with a bunch of really great ideas.”
This is what Anderson refers to as the “ignorance-hubris gap” common to people who’ve learned to take care of themselves without a lot of instruction in the military.
“I’ve never done it before,” he said. “But I figured things out in the military and I’ll figure it out here.”
Unicorn’s hubris
Financed on a small pension and big hubris, Anderson ignorantly started a small advertising business in Jackson in 2014. He thought there’d be demand for local businesses to advertise to locals. The market told him otherwise quickly. Money trickled in, but it wasn’t going to fly like the C-130s that Anderson knew so well.
In fact, they were sinking quickly with Teton-sized bills to pay and meager income. Luckily, he avoided the fate of other vets in the same position when a friend called him about a remote job opening in aerodefense. Despite the brainstorms, he’d never considered working in the private sector in an industry parallel to the military. Especially since those kinds of businesses don’t exist physically in Jackson Hole.
He scored the entry-level role, the only job to which he applied. He had a “unicorny” rise to executive after a short period when he showed the company some international growth opportunities they’d been missing. This vision drew on his short advertising career and years of living in Japan within the military. He still works in his executive role directing global strategy and foreign military sales for that company while building PreVeteran.
Even with expensive tax credits and affirmative action in place, it seems hard for most veterans to find their place.
Most vets don’t have the magic unicorn experience Anderson had in the private sector, where 70 percent of vets land after service. And worse, others stop believing in magic altogether. Suicide and drug addictions are sadly common paths from here, something that Anderson said his program can help prevent.
“Veterans’ hubris and ignorance makes them not be prepared, and it disintegrates into bad, bad outcomes quickly because you don’t want help and you just fall off a cliff," he said. "We want to be the preventative program to help people.”
Since 2013 before his own military exit, Anderson has reviewed decades of studies on the two-year achievement gap of new veterans. That carried forward to his full-time private sector employment where he tried to figure out why he was successful but so many others in his position fail.
“I wanted to figure out what the heck is going on,” he said. That desire to understand pushed him through multiple psychological disciplines before landing on cognitive neuroscience. “There’s nothing more profound than how an individual mind acts with external events.”
Cognitive neuroscience showed him the flow of how thoughts transition into behaviors which inspire actions that end in outcomes. In other words, stimulating the right thoughts at the ground level will help veterans get the employment outcomes they deserve. That worthy quest requires education timed well.
Shifting veterans’ paradigms
PreVeteran is named because of when employment education should occur: before they leave the military and become a veteran. It’s 100 percent certain that every military career will end. And veterans mostly know when their release date is years in advance. So Anderson is now seeking out “pre-veterans” who will be changing their entire lives soon and providing them with the tools to succeed as he did.
“You can’t make someone have a mindset shift,” Anderson said. “You have to provide them with training and let them make the decision themselves.”
So far, Anderson is early-stage with PreVeteran after only ushering three groups totaling 23 people through his $497 employment prep course. (“If you don’t pay, you don’t pay attention.”) The five-week course, he said, helps pre-veterans filter the noise from their life so they can prioritize a successful transition from the military above all else.
The course sets students up to be able to articulate well how their skills learned in the military transfer into private-sector employment. It shows a brain probably in survival mode a clear path toward getting a job, starting a business or working for the government.
Once his students learn how to tackle the transition, a second course teaches vets how to negotiate the highest possible salary. Since rank and file military members don’t make much money and have predictable raises while most everything is provided, it’s a tough switch for many vets to ask for more money in the private sector.
According to todaysmilitary.com, military members with five years of service will tend to have a base pay of $34,000 to $35,000. The main difference between highly paid individuals and low-paid individuals is primarily in the housing allowance that varies from $6,300 a year to nearly $30,000, enough for officers to maintain a healthy mortgage while raising a family.
“They don’t make much money, so when I ask them, they say, ‘I don’t want to make less than I make now,’” Anderson said. “That’s a weird answer in the private sector.” The course offerings, then, also help people realize the value of the skill-set and experience they bring with them from the armed services. So far, only one person has gone through both courses. Within 100 days, the man got a great job offer on the table, but the course helped him nail down a salary $40,000 beyond his first offer.
“We’re guaranteeing people thousands if not tens of thousands more,” Anderson said.
The experience
Everyone has their own experience with the program, especially since it’s changed a little with each class as a fledgling program still out for academic evaluation at Texas A&M University. But one course graduate referred to only by her first name, Alexis, said transition from military needs more than the required course offered in the military.
“My mind was going in 20 different directions, at least,” said Alexis. “It was just major overwhelm, right? Your brain starts thinking of all these ideas and all these different things you could do to, y’know, make a living when you get out of the military and what you might fit into.”
She said the course helped her narrow her focus to core things she could focus on in her transition, especially thinking about jobs from the employer’s perspective rather than an employee’s since employees have a limited view behind the curtains. “What can I do that will help them in their profit-making enterprises?”
Another graduate, Bill, said the course nailed down a lot of the thoughts he was already having about his transition, where he felt like he was spinning his wheels and going in far too many directions.
“The course really helped me understand the difference between the military and the private sector and how they have different goals and how they look for different qualities in an employee,” Bill said. “It’s really important to shift that mindset from military to potential civilian employee.”
With the switch flipped and his own choices narrowed through the course, Bill said he hopes to become an executive coach, leaning on his experience in the military to further clients’ business objectives.
“I would definitely recommend the course to transitioning military members and their spouses,” Bill said.
Managing the transition in 5 steps
PreVeteran’s employment prep course is a five-week program consisting of on-demand courses, live Zoom classes, one-on-one coaching and weekly assignments. Here’s what it looks like:
WEEK 1: Week one introduces students to the technologies they should be using to organize and prep for post-military employment. It also examines how networking can be the most impactful component of hiring.
WEEK 2: The next week addressed neuroscience-based mindset training to remove people as their own obstacle to success.
WEEK 3: This key week helps students see the differences between public and private-sector employment, allowing them to fit better into the private-sector machine when they’ve been a public cog for so long.
WEEK 4: This week channels the horde of ideas most transitioning military members have identified toward a role, industry or career that will best fit the student to simplify job-finding.
WEEK 5: Iteration and review round out the program since, like any military mission, a plan can blow apart on first contact. This supported training helps students chart their path forward more effectively.