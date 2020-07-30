Extherid Biosciences, a Jackson preclinical research organization also performing local COVID-19 testing, went global last month as it merged with a complementary U.K-based company following a similar growth curve.
The merger represents a share-for-share transaction that means both companies benefit from the sudden growth.
Extherid launched in Jackson in 2016, acting as an outsourced research arm for pharmaceutical companies, medical device makers, biotechnology companies and even academia. Founder Marnie Peterson, a former University of Minnesota professor with a lab and tenure, was able to transfer her research grants to the University of Wyoming to live in Wyoming.
Within a couple years, she worked with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center to set up her private lab and differentiated her company quickly by partnering with Haderlie Farms in Thayne, about an hour away, to provide pig tissue for testing because of its similarities to human skin.
By bringing in the skin fresh after the animals are slaughtered for human consumption, the company can test everything from wound care to inflammation to antimicrobial properties of experimental products targeted at infectious diseases.
“Overprescription and overuse have contributed to rising levels of pathogens resistant to the current arsenal of antimicrobial products,” Extherid’s website reads. “We use our predictive models to test experimental products and ensure that the lead candidates perform well in clinical trials.”
Becoming Perfectus
Based in Daresbury, England, a rural town outside Liverpool, Perfectus Biomed Ltd. opened its lab in 2012. It grew rapidly, with between 30% and 70% year-over-year growth every year since its founding. The company focused on biofilms, a collective group of organisms that can coat other organic surfaces. Dental plaque is a common example of a biofilm.
“We have extensive experience developing ‘fit for purpose’ experiments that mimic ‘real-life’ scenarios,” the company’s website reads. “Our mission is to improve quality of life through the provision of exceptional, customised microbiological services.”
Founder Samantha Westgate explained that standard tests don’t mimic reality quite as well as her biofilm tests.
“We look at bacteria and fungi as they would be in natural environments,” she said. “It’s much tougher to cheat with antimicrobials, etc.”
And that gives companies hiring her research lab more refined, applicable data. The data can be used to develop products or simply to help an established product make its marketing claims versus competing products. Nondisclosure agreements make it difficult to point out specifics, Westgate said.
Shortly after Extherid came to life in Jackson Hole, a large medical device maker hired both Extherid and Perfectus to work on a research and development project. While the labs each brought something different to the project, they forged a friendship during the time that helped them stay in touch over the next three years.
“We’ve watched each other’s business grow,” Westgate said. “We noticed Marnie’s business is about where we were two to five years ago.”
As the less mature company, Extherid is taking on the name of Perfectus through the merger, acting as the company’s U.S. subsidiary, Perfectus Biomed.
Currently, Extherid has eight or nine employees, with five of them at the doctorate level. Since the merger, Peterson is already looking to hire at least two more staffers and expects to be able to grow to 12 employees before 2021. She has capacity to grow to around 30 employees in her current space.
Across the pond, Perfectus is already adding 10 people to its staff of 35 to accommodate the new work and new research styles the combined teams allow.
Westgate said the companies share a similar internal culture and offer similar client experiences.
“We both go over and above to understand what the client’s looking for,” Westgate said.
However, the companies offered different services altogether, allowing them to learn each other’s styles and incorporate them quickly for growth and better client service, depending on regionality.
“We’re not the same company in two different geographies,” Westgate said.
Wyoming Business Report first reported on the merger in the June 2020 print issue, before it was officially announced. Peterson said she signed the papers finalizing the merger the day she first spoke to this publication.
Complementary services and geographies
In the two weeks after the merger, the company got five projects going jointly where the complementary nature of their services came together. They are also training each other on unique processes applicable to each other via video calls and the like.
Perfectus has been a global company from the beginning, with only about half its work coming from the U.K. Another 25% comes from Europe, while the rest is from the U.S., South Africa, Australia and other countries. But tapping into a U.S.-based company allows them to get more steadily into the large stream of North American clients. By contrast, Extherid’s footprint has been dealing with 90% U.S.-based companies, with some coming from Canada and Australia.
“From Extherid’s perspective, our geographies and services are complementary,” said Peterson.
With the merger, the U.S. lab in Jackson will start adopting more of the services Perfectus has offered and vice versa. That also allows the flexibility for a client who needs to go through U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing to be able to do so with a lab on American soil.
“We’ve both been really happy with just how quickly we’ve seen both companies benefiting,” Westgate said. She added that some testing is made more difficult by crossing political boundaries, and Peterson’s lab in the U.S. and her connections make it easier.
Another benefit of the merger they’ve already noticed in an amplified way is reduced travel. Where COVID-19 has all but shut down travel between the U.K. and the U.S., there hasn’t even been the luxury of flying around to different sites to demonstrate findings. And for in-house training purposes, that may be a blessing in disguise.
“In some ways, COVID is accelerating how we train each other with video calls and things,” Westgate said.
Peterson added that expansion has been quick since the merger, because her lab can suddenly offer so many more services. And Extherid, despite the merger with Perfectus, will remain a Wyoming-based subsidiary.
Separately, the companies were growing between 20% and 70% per year; collectively, Westgate said, they hope to mirror that growth or beat it. She added that over the next two years or so, the Jackson-based subsidiary will grow more quickly than the U.K. counterpart.
And that means high-quality jobs for people with science degrees, master’s degrees and Ph.Ds in a destination town.
“People are wanting to move out of big city areas into mountainous or remote areas,” said Peterson, who moved to Wyoming for the same reason. “It’s the best of both worlds – to live in picturesque space or have mountains and parks and green land and also have opportunity.”
While not so much of a destination on the U.K. side, the small town offers similar benefits of rural living for Westgate, who said she owns a horse and couldn’t have afforded to live in London – the reigning king for biosciences in the U.K. – and be a practicing equestrian.
“Not everybody that has a good education wants to live in a big city,” Westgate said.
And in Jackson, that means a strong talent pool, even for a business like Extherid that requires specialized skills and knowledge. Peterson said when they seek new candidates, they only post the jobs through local sources and on the website.
“When we post a job, we get a lot of applicants,” Peterson said. She added that growing in Jackson allows her to hire highly trained people that can then move from hospitality and tourism jobs or other areas into professional jobs that change them from transient workers to permanent residents.
“We want them to flourish,” Peterson said. “It makes us so happy to see people flourishing.”
And that should mean more growth to come. While Peterson said she expects to at least double her Jackson footprint, she said she may end up establishing satellite labs in other areas of the state as the growth continues.
But the joint company definitely expects that growth to continue.
“We’re both on a growth trajectory for a good reason,” Westgate said.