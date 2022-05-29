From its soft suicide prevention doors for inpatient treatment facilities to millitary-grade backpacks with straps that double as lifesaving, inflatable flotation devices, Kennon Products in Sheridan has one common goal: Protecting high-value assets.
Since the mid-1980s, Kennon has been producing aircraft sun shields, expanding from general aviation products for private aircraft owners to products designed to protect military aircraft. Kennon is a precision sewing company that specializes in making covers for aircraft, but the company also began exploring manufacturing in the health-care sector more than 10 years ago. In 2008, working with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Kennon engineers developed safe doors that break away under 20 pounds, encouraging privacy, but also protecting patient safety, for inpatient behavioral health.
The soft suicide prevention door is now sold internationally, and Kennon has made more than 18,000 SSPRs.
“We protect high-value assets. That could be a military aircraft, and it could be the patient in a hospital. In the case of inflatables, it is protecting service members,” explained Becky Cooper, executive vice president.
By 2019, Kennon had outgrown its 11,000 square feet in Sheridan, and began work on a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. In early 2019, the State Loan and Investment Board approved a $3.2 million grant and loan project to the Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority joint powers board for the new facility. The company moved in July 2021.
“It has been a good change to have a space that has been designed and built specifically for us. We are now in High-Tech Business Park across the street from Weatherby and by VacuTech,” in what has become Sheridan’s de facto manufacturing sector, Cooper said.
When people think of manufacturing in Wyoming, they often think of welding, mining or working with metals and assembly, Cooper said. Textile manufacturing can be overlooked. For one Kennon employee, the opportunity to study visual arts alongside engineering led to a deeper understanding of the work at Kennon.
Student-worker
Nontraditional student and mother of three Kate Emond is graduating this spring from Sheridan College with an associates degree in applied science in engineering technology, with a visual arts certificate. Emond has worked at Kennon for several years, serving as sort of a liaison between the manufacturing side and the production side. Rachael Anderson, an interdisciplinary artist and instructor at Sheridan College, said she first ran into Emond in one of her three-dimensional design classes.
“I was watching her switch between her engineer brain and her artist brain, and watching how they were feeding off of each other,” Anderson said. “Watching her figure things out, and how she was applying them, I recommended that she add the visual arts certificate to her degree.”
Emond, who works full time at Kennon, said she selected Sheridan College for its accessibility after receiving a Wyoming Works grant for continued education. Emond’s family moved to Wyoming from Montana almost 10 years ago for her husband’s job, and she found work as an engineering aid at Kennon. She works on designing high-tech military products, like backpacks with straps that double as flotation devices. Emond said there can be a disconnect when it comes to moving the design off of a computer and into the production line.
“Art and engineering do go hand-in-hand,” Emond said. “I’m learning to weave, and, for example, you have to do calculations to figure out how much yarn you need to make a certain weave at a certain size. Engineering-wise, you have to know the stretch of the fabric, and the shrinkage. That can be put into formulas in your computer, but when you actually sew, or work with the material, so many variables come into play.
“Bringing in the art component, you account for those variables, and you can better apply that to the engineering side,” she said.
Emond is one of the first students to participate in the new Visual Arts certificate program at Sheridan College. The Visual Arts certificate provides the opportunity for students to experience the world of studio art, or can stand alone for the student wishing to diversify, practice and experience various art techniques, according to Anderson. The visual arts certificate program is in its first year, and students who are not necessarily art majors can use it as a stepping stone to work inside facilities on campus and with Sheridan College’s arts faculty.
“We’re able to let them come in for that kind of intense focus most people don’t get until they are in graduate school,” Anderson said.
Emond brings a unique skillset, Cooper said.
“Kate is a rockstar,” she said. “We have full manufacturing capabilities, and then, of course, we have a strong engineering team. But she really brings this unique hybrid of artistic and creative thinking, and combines that with a really solid technical skill and logic. Typically, folks are either left-brained or right-brained … and live and excel in those worlds. She really does a great job of flexing strengths in both of those areas to come up with really insightful solutions.”
Cooper said leaders at Kennon look for training opportunities. Often that is on-the-job training, and formal training is important, too.
“Our industry, when it comes to working with textiles in manufacturing, is sometimes overlooked,” Cooper said. “A lot of people think of manufacturing and industry when it comes to mining and welding, or working with hard metals or assembly, but wherever we can find training that is applicable, certainly that is useful and appreciated.”