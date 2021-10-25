Large and small businesses across Wyoming are pulling out all the stops to find new talent. From “help wanted” signs in windows to street banners, radio and print ads, and career fairs, employers are looking hard for workers and largely coming up short of their recruitment goals.
What’s causing this “labor shortage” isn’t clearly defined, but there are likely multiple factors.
David Bullard, a Wyoming Department of Workforce Services senior economist, said the most recent job statistics from his department were released in March. Even then, the numbers illustrated a significant imbalance in job availability versus demand.
“From those most recent numbers, we had 19,000 job openings,” he said, noting that number is an all-time record. “At the same time, there were about 11,000 unemployed people. Even if all the unemployed people went to work, that wouldn’t fill the job openings by a long shot.”
The straightforward calculation of those who filed for unemployment in the state is about 5%. However, if the number of job openings and the number of those filing for unemployment are added together and compared to the overall population of the state, that rate would jump up to 6.5%. For comparison, the highest unemployment during the 2010 recession was 7.6%.
“There have been lots of reason floated to try to explain the labor shortage,” Bullard said. “There’s the pandemic and health concerns, child care issues and also the idea that the three rounds of stimulus payments we had starting in April 2020 and through March of this year made it so people didn’t have to work as much.”
Immediately after the stimulus payments ended, families with children began receiving deposits in the form of advance child tax credits. Those tax credits are $300 for each child 5 and under and $250 for each who are ages 6-17.
“Depending on what the family looks like, that money could be equivalent to a part-time job,” Bullard said.
“When we talk about the government injecting money into the economy, it affects the supply and demand for labor,” Bullard said. “If people have extra money, there is less need to work, and it could cause people to drop out of the labor force. At the same time, people have extra money, and they want to use it, so that increases the demand for services.”
In Wyoming and across the nation, the most job openings have been in accommodation and food services – jobs that involve working directly with the public and generally offer lower wages. However, professional and business services are also recording an unprecedented number of openings.
Some businesses are so shorthanded they have reduced their hours of operation. While cutting back might stave off permanently closing doors, that means existing employees have less opportunity to pull in a full paycheck, which can result in those whose hours have been cut leaving altogether, exacerbating the problem.
“When you’re still pulling in some pay, traditionally, you have not been eligible for any unemployment,” said Ty Stockton, DWS communications manager, adding that there have been recent legislative changes to help business owners retain employees, even if they have to cut back hours.
The Short Time Compensation Program, approved during this year’s legislative session, allows employees whose hours have been cut to collect partial unemployment benefits that seek to make up for the missed time. The bill stipulates there must be two or more employees whose hours have been reduced, and the benefit can last for up to a year, whereas full unemployment lasts 26 weeks. Workers can report how many hours they were cut and receive a pro-rated unemployment check to make up some of the difference of their missed earnings.
“This is something that other states have had for a while, but it’s new to Wyoming. It’s designed to help employers and employees. The amount they will get paid doesn’t match the full amount workers would make if they had their full hours, but it comes close,” Stockton said.
“I do expect the labor shortage should moderate somewhat moving forward, given that we have had some unusual, and, hopefully, one-time things going into it,” Bullard said. “Some of those factors should dissipate over time. However, the demographics are not particularly good as far as labor supply as we go into the future.”
Bullard said the average age of Wyoming residents is increasing. As the baby boomer generation retires, there aren’t as many younger workers replacing them.
“I hesitate to say any government program or incentive would be an answer to this,” Stockton said. “I know there are some that aren’t in the workforce because they have moved out of the state or decided to do something different. People don’t show up to job interviews if they’re working on their own new business. Maybe we need to let things shake out and figure out where people are landing.”