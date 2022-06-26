He wasn’t much of a coffee drinker before long nights of tracking bats. Now, Jeff Gruver is going to bat for local coffee-holics seeking flavorful specialty brews.
Gruver owns Motive Coffee Co., roasting coffee in a small store located across the street from the Albany County Courthouse at 507 E. Ivinson Ave. in Laramie. He started roasting coffee three years ago after more than 20 years doing consulting work as a wildlife ecologist, mostly studying bats.
A career as a coffee roaster wasn’t something Gruver went to college to study. Later, he became interested in the many nuances of coffee flavors.
“That’s how I got into coffee,” Gruver said. “I never drank coffee until I started studying bats when I got out of college and hired as a seasonal helper on a graduate student project in Oregon. And so, we’d go out, and the bats are active at night. We drank a lot of coffee.”
Gruver said his first steps, which eventually led to starting his business, began in 1996 in Corvallis, where he would regularly visit a small cafe near the Oregon State University campus.
“I drank French Roast, always black,” Gruver said. “For 15 years, I didn’t know there was anything else but dark roasts.”
Gruver, who earned a graduate degree from the University of Wyoming, returned to Laramie in 1999 with his wife, and began working for a local environmental and statistical consulting firm.
He said one day a local coffee shop was out of the dark roast, so Gruver ordered a light roast.
“It was an eye-opening experience,” he said. “I discovered all the incredible variety of flavors that were there, and that I didn’t necessarily ever taste in the dark roast coffee. So, then I started trying these different light roasts wherever I would go. It was like, ‘Oh, this one’s got flavors and tastes different in my mouth than the one I tried yesterday, or the one I remember liking last week.’ I was fascinated.”
Gruver learned about the differences in coffees grown around the world. He learned about how the differences in soil and climate influenced the flavor.
After more than two decades of studying bats in the wild, Gruver decided to make a change.
“Coffee roasting seemed like a natural fit,” he said.
Getting started
Gruver put together a business plan and evaluated the best coffee roaster that would meet his needs, both in managing the complexity of creating the right roast and the amount of roasted coffee he could produce daily. He credits Jim Drever, a regional director at the Wyoming Small Business Center in Laramie, for helping guide him through the steps for his startup.
Gruver said it was the roaster arriving, getting it installed, and then “just going through a bunch of batches” that taught him the intricacies of creating a desirable roast.
“I enjoy the challenge of bringing out the best a coffee has to offer,” Gruver said. “It’s immensely satisfying.”
Competition with large and small roasters in buying desired coffee beans from around the world hasn’t dimmed his enthusiasm for his business, he said. Motive Coffee became the third roaster in Laramie when it started and has to find supplies through coffee buyers who are also supplying his competitors and giants like Starbucks.
Motive sells bagged, whole roasted coffee beans in 13 varieties. In general, roasts fall into one of four color categories – light, medium, medium-dark and dark. Except for a few special roasts for clients, Gruver doesn’t add anything to his coffees.
Grinders and beans
The roastery also sells grinders.
“Ground coffee will lose some its unique flavor if not used immediately,” Gruver said. “A grinder can make all the difference in a good cup of coffee.”
Roasting brings out the aroma and flavor that is locked inside the green coffee beans.
Beans are stored green, a state in which they can be kept without loss of quality or taste. Gruver orders his coffee beans based on availability from growers and customer demand, so they don’t need to be stored for long. His store has a walk-in safe, a legacy of its use by a jeweler years ago, to keep his beans cool and fresh.
The world’s seemingly unsatiable desire for coffee makes it a good time to enter the coffee roasting business, even if competition for business is growing, as well, said Burc Maruflu, a University of Arizona coffee expert.
Considering the cost of a good roaster, the relatively small location needed to operate it, and not having to meet kitchen requirements of a fully operating coffee café, these factors help a startup like Motive, Maruflu said.
“In comparison to other businesses, it’s relatively easy to get in when it comes to coffee roasting business,” he said.
Growing demand
Maruflu teaches an upper-level course, “Coffee from Crop to Cup,” in which students learn about the coffee supply chain, from farming, processing, exporting, importing and roasting to retail sales. He also owns and operates the Savaya Coffee Market, a coffee roaster and shop at five locations in Tucson. His family has been roasting coffee since the 1500s.
And nowadays, Americans are drinking more coffee than ever. The National Coffee Association said results of a 2022 survey showed that 66% of Americans now drink coffee each day, up by nearly 14% since January 2021, the largest increase since NCA began this tracking.
NCA reported that specialty coffee consumption hit a five-year high as 43% of coffee drinkers chose specialty coffee in the past day, up 20% since January 2021.
Maruflu said that coffee chains mostly roast their coffees on the dark side for their popular espresso-based drinks like lattes.
“They want a consistent taste experience for their customers, no matter where they are,” he said.
Small roasters in communities like Laramie offer both taste and educational experience to customers not found with large coffee chains, he added.
“When the small roaster is the roaster of the town, they bring the story of the coffee, how it ends up into their roastery, and how it ends up into people’s cups,” Maruflu said. “Now, that’s what I’m teaching at the (Arizona) university.”
Store sales
Motive products and others by local roasters are popular at the Big Hollow Food Co-op in downtown Laramie. The store sells coffee from three roasters in Laramie, one from Cheyenne and two from Fort Collins, Colorado.
Jeff Hubbell, Big Hollow operations manager, said the store has worked with local roasters since it opened in 2007.
“It’s just so great because you can get coffee so fresh,” Hubbell said. “You might get coffee from a larger store, and it could have been roasted a couple of months ago. Maybe has a shelf life of a year or something on it. When we work with a local roaster like Motive, a lot of times the coffee is roasted the day before, and it moves off the shelf really fast.”
Coffee is a noticeable part of Big Hollow sales, he said.
“We sell a lot of local coffee here,” Hubbell said. “It’s something that people are willing to spend some money on because they can really taste the difference.”
Hubbell said Big Hollow likes working with local vendors because they are often involved in the community, as well, which is something the co-op values. He mentioned Motive’s popular medium-roast coffee, Solitude.
“It’s a really good roasted coffee, but it also supports the Wyoming Wilderness Association,” Hubbell said. “So, some of the sales of every one of those bags goes to that organization. I think people respond really positively to the quality product that also gives back to them the same values that they share.”
As for Gruver, being able to give back to the community is an important part of his business. His connection to wildlife prompted Gruver to do something for that Wyoming nonprofit.
“The Wyoming Wilderness Association is interested in promoting and educating folks about and conserving wilderness areas in Wyoming,” Gruver said. “It’s been a really nice partnership, I think, for both of us. I help sort of get the word out about their mission, and they do the same on their end for me.”