The next step in approving a $20 million business commitment grant for a 60,000-square-foot research and development center for vertical farming company Plenty Unlimited will be at the February meeting of the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board.

The project was detailed to the Wyoming Business Council board of directors at their Sept. 8 meeting in Rock Springs. The board unanimously approved the grant request by the city of Laramie for the Plenty center to be built on the 16.35-acre Cirrus Sky Technology Park, which is owned by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus