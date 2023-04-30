Laramie County Community College unveiled its new Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center during a grand opening April 14, with hopes that it will contribute to building the local workforce and diversifying the economy.

LCCC President Joe Schaffer said while economic diversification has started to feel like a buzzword and a pipe dream, it has never been more important in the face of the boom-and-bust cycle of Wyoming’s economy. He said the core of the state’s economy in coal can never fully recover from each bust, and the swings in the economic picture are becoming more violent.

