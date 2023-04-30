Adjunct instructor Chase Lesher, left, demonstrates how to use a Computer Numerical Control Mill during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. Lesher has a degree in machine tool technology and 14 years of experience as a tool and dye maker and a mold maker. “I’m just helping the program get off the ground,” said Lesher. “I’ll teach whatever they need me to teach.”
X-Cal regional manager Joe Carter, left, directs the robotics demonstration during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The robot on the floor has a range of 400 feet, contains a microphone and speaker, and can run up to 30 mph.
FCI Constructors of Wyoming Project Manager Ross Choate checks out a Computer Numerical Control Lathe during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Attendees check out the new equipment in the Additive Manufacturing and Manual Machining Labs during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer speaks during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
From left, co-chair of the AMMC Advisory Committee and owner of Alliance Brew Gear Brian Gross, Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer, Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm and LCCC Board of Trustees Chair Bob Salazar cut the ribbon during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center (AMMC) in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer speaks during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center (AMMC) in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Chairman Bob Salazar speaks during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm speaks during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laura Curran, field representative from the office of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reads a statement from the senator during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Aaron Pratt, a representative from the Denver Regional Office of the Economic Development Administration, speaks during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Brian Gross, co-chair of the AMMC Advisory Committee and owner of Alliance Brew Gear, speaks during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer speaks during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Adjunct instructor Chase Lesher, left, demonstrates how to use a Computer Numerical Control Mill during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. Lesher has a degree in machine tool technology and 14 years of experience as a tool and dye maker and a mold maker. “I’m just helping the program get off the ground,” said Lesher. “I’ll teach whatever they need me to teach.”
X-Cal regional manager Joe Carter, left, directs the robotics demonstration during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The robot on the floor has a range of 400 feet, contains a microphone and speaker, and can run up to 30 mph.
FCI Constructors of Wyoming Project Manager Ross Choate checks out a Computer Numerical Control Lathe during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Attendees check out the new equipment in the Additive Manufacturing and Manual Machining Labs during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer speaks during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
From left, co-chair of the AMMC Advisory Committee and owner of Alliance Brew Gear Brian Gross, Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer, Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm and LCCC Board of Trustees Chair Bob Salazar cut the ribbon during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center (AMMC) in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer speaks during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center (AMMC) in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Chairman Bob Salazar speaks during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm speaks during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laura Curran, field representative from the office of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reads a statement from the senator during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Aaron Pratt, a representative from the Denver Regional Office of the Economic Development Administration, speaks during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Brian Gross, co-chair of the AMMC Advisory Committee and owner of Alliance Brew Gear, speaks during the grand opening of Laramie County Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer speaks during the grand opening of LCCC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center in the Career and Technical Building on Friday. The center houses “cutting-edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and our new Z-Space – the ultimate virtual reality experience,” according to a flier sent out by the college.
Laramie County Community College unveiled its new Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center during a grand opening April 14, with hopes that it will contribute to building the local workforce and diversifying the economy.
LCCC President Joe Schaffer said while economic diversification has started to feel like a buzzword and a pipe dream, it has never been more important in the face of the boom-and-bust cycle of Wyoming’s economy. He said the core of the state’s economy in coal can never fully recover from each bust, and the swings in the economic picture are becoming more violent.
But he believes southeast Wyoming is poised incredibly well for manufacturing — stemming from logistical advantages, business climate, culture and industry interest.
“Now is the time for Wyoming to emerge as the next greater maker state,” he said. “A new heartland of production from both material and knowledge perspective.”
The one critical piece they lacked to make this dream possible was a pipeline of talent, and he believes the AMMC is going to be the catalyst for change.
The center is housed in a renovated 14,200-square-foot space on campus for career and technical education, where students will be able to utilize both credit and non-credit programming for skill development, industry certifications and college credentials. Specific skills taught include safety, lean manufacturing, mill and lathe operations, 3-D modeling, robotics and more.
There will also be a ZSPace available for training in virtual and augmented reality, and a Concept Forge to enable new entrepreneurs to prototype their product ideas in a fabrication lab. They will be able to access tools spanning 3-D printers to laser cutters due to funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Gov. Mark Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Project Initiative.
Funding for the entire renovation came from many additional stakeholders, including the LCCC Foundation, the National Association of Community College Entrepreneurship and Laramie County voters. County commissioners worked to put the build out on the 2021 sixth-penny, specific purpose sales tax ballot in the amount of more than $3 million.
Schaffer said students will be able to go into large-scale steel and structural manufacturing or additive manufacturing, as well as materials manufacturing.
The benefits and possibilities were described as endless by LCCC AMMC Director Dave Curry, and he said he smiles every time he walks into the building because of the equipment he sees.
“We’re going to be able to train people that are from Laramie County, that want to work in Laramie County and want to stay in Laramie County. I don’t know how better to sum that up,” he said. “Because, for many years, we’ve had people graduate high school, or they’ll change jobs and they leave the state of Wyoming. Now we can not only give them jobs, but actually give them a lifelong career.”
Curry said he’s excited for the first training program to start near the end of May, which will run for nine weeks. It is a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Operator boot camp, and there will be close to 10 students in the course in order to test the curriculum and ensure the equipment works properly.
“Once we get our credit program starting in the fall of 2024, then a student will be able to come in and get what we call a credit diploma on the manual machine side of the house,” he said, “and then move over in the spring semester to the CNC machine.”
Schaffer still recognizes gaining student interest will be an uphill battle, because he said they’ll have to fight against preconceived notions when it comes to manufacturing.
But he believes the partnership with the school districts and employers who want to create pathways for apprenticeships and careers in the industry will build those connections.
“Our first programming is going to be focused more on people who are currently working or adults who are looking to make a career transition,” he said. “I’m optimistic, but I recognize it’s going to be a challenge for people to see what manufacturing means for future career growth and career opportunities.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.