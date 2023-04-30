The Wyoming Business Council and Leadership Wyoming recently released The Wyoming Academy roster for the 2023-24 class enrolled for the four courses around the state beginning in June.
The vision for The Wyoming Academy is to bring local leaders together to build, network and empower individuals in their communities. By exposing participants to large and small cities in the four different gatherings, they hope to make them aware of the unique challenges around the state while offering inspiration to help them solve them.
“The power is in the day-to-day interactions in the communities. The leaders’ and community members’ effort does make a difference,” said Josh Dorrell, Wyoming Business Council chief executive officer. “We want them to understand how connected they all are. Playing together is another benefit of building that network of leaders. We are all on team Wyoming here.”
The 30 participants coming from economic development, industry, city and county staff, and key board membership will travel to different cities and receive instruction from Dorrell, Leadership Wyoming Executive Director Mandy Fabel, UW College of Business Dean Scott Beaulier and WBC Chief Operating Officer Amy Grenfell.
“There is a high rate of burnout among local leaders across Wyoming,” Fabel said. “We hope this program will energize those participating, as well as inspire them to bring new energy and perspectives into the fold of their local projects and programs. Hopefully there are many ripple effects across the state.”
The idea stemmed from the economics of local communities, Dorrell explained. The Wyoming Academy is designed to bring awareness of the influence of each individual on the ground level of Wyoming communities.
“Many communities are in transition economies. We want them to continue doing the economic thrivers that have always been there for them,” he said. “Let’s start creating things in addition to those and open people’s eyes to the longevity of planning. It may take 10 years to see the effects.”
The cohort will attend four separate events designed to help them move projects forward, build resilience in their communities, and foster personal and professional growth. They are:
- June 7-9, 2023 in Cody and Powell
- Aug. 29-31, 2023 in Evanston and Kemmerer
- Jan. 24-26, 2024 in Cheyenne and Torrington
- April 3-5, 2024 in Casper and Glenrock
To see the roster of individuals participating, visit Leadership Wyoming’s website, leadershipwyoming.org/academy.
“We know that it takes many different types of leaders to strengthen and grow our communities and The Academy was designed to provide community leaders an economic development foundation that can be used to help their communities remove constraints to growth, create more local capacity, and build on the natural passion from within the communities,” said Grenfell.
Each cohort consists of 15 previous graduates of the core Leadership Wyoming program and 15 people who have not participated. The 30 participants were selected through an application process including work experience, community involvement and other leadership roles they fill.
Tori Campbell, president and founder of Mizzen Energy Services and UW College of Business advisory chair, will be attending as a participant this summer in hopes of reconnecting in-depth with communities from all four corners of the state.
“It really is about passion and excitement for the state. The economic development in oil and gas is part of the Wyoming legacy. I’m excited to try to figure out what else the state can be known for,” Campbell said. “We have great depth, and we need to expand in breadth.”
Though deeply loyal Wyomingites, she and another participant currently live outside of the state, and will be bringing ideas, as well as expertise, from across borders to The Wyoming Academy this year.
Leadership Wyoming was founded nearly 23 years ago as the first class of 40 students gathered with Bill Schilling, president and founder of the Wyoming Heritage Foundation, at the head. According to the organization’s website, it has hosted nearly 800 participants as part of the annual program. Program participants travel throughout the state to attend different conferences in both large and small communities.
“Leadership Wyoming has a solid and admirable reputation in the state for bringing people together to accomplish big things,” said Grenfell. “Collaborating with them allows us to harness the magic and expertise of Leadership Wyoming to create a community of Wyoming leaders ready to take advantage of Wyoming’s opportunities.”
Just a few years before Leadership Wyoming was formed, the Wyoming Business Council gathered a board of directors from many different areas of expertise and started working to improve and develop businesses and communities in Wyoming.
WBC wanted to form a program that would follow the format of Leadership Wyoming in the sense of facilitating 30 to 40 leaders each year from all over the state. The Wyoming Academy is modeled after Leadership Wyoming, though it doesn’t require the same time commitment. WBC set the vision and outcomes of the program, while Leadership Wyoming staff will execute the logistics, activities and curriculum, since they have run a similar program for many years, according to Dorrell.
“This is our inaugural year — we are really excited about it, how it’s going to start and how it’s going to change,” Dorrell said. “It’s going to evolve, get better. It’s going to take on a life of its own.”