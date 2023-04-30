Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell

Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell speaks during an event hosted by the Wyoming Business Council and the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) in the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on March 7.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The Wyoming Business Council and Leadership Wyoming recently released The Wyoming Academy roster for the 2023-24 class enrolled for the four courses around the state beginning in June.

The vision for The Wyoming Academy is to bring local leaders together to build, network and empower individuals in their communities. By exposing participants to large and small cities in the four different gatherings, they hope to make them aware of the unique challenges around the state while offering inspiration to help them solve them.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus