Legos are more than plastic building block pieces used by children to create all sorts of structures from their imagination, or parts for complex sets for adults ranging from the space shuttle to the Roman Colosseum.

They’re being used to educate industry, government and the military about how to reduce cybersecurity risks.

Lego City

Rocky Case, Wyoming Manufacturing Works director, examines a Lego model city being built to aid in educating clients about cybersecurity.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus