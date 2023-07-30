Legos are more than plastic building block pieces used by children to create all sorts of structures from their imagination, or parts for complex sets for adults ranging from the space shuttle to the Roman Colosseum.
They’re being used to educate industry, government and the military about how to reduce cybersecurity risks.
Manufacturing Works, the Wyoming Manufacturing Extension Partnership, is completing a Lego model city to show clients throughout the state about the challenges of the growing cyber threat that can impact key infrastructure, supply chains, power grids, databases, assembly lines, communications, computer systems and the Internet of Things (IOT), which includes all the connected devices found in homes and workplaces.
“We’re building this simulated city with different Lego models,” said Rocky Case, Manufacturing Works director. “We’ve got an airport, an airplane, construction equipment, windmills, health care facilities, a law enforcement center, and all kinds of things that are critical to infrastructure and daily functioning in society. It can be very problematic when these things go down.”
Case said the various elements of the city are used to demonstrate how easy it can be to interrupt services, but how easy it can be to prevent cyber attacks.
Using a Lego city can be an effective way of providing cybersecurity education by creating a tangible, visual representation of digital infrastructure and the internet, Case said, especially abstract concepts.
“More often than not, we do our best to educate folks about why they need to take action and put security measures in place,” Case said. “Typically, they wait until it’s too late, until a breach has happened, and they’ve been compromised. We would rather be a little more proactive and have them engaged in practicing cyber hygiene before an attack happens.”
Case said it’s essential for Wyoming manufacturers doing business as prime or subprime contractors with the federal government, such as the Department of Defense, to have Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. Also, they must meet NIST 800-171 specifications, which consists of 110 requirements, each covering different areas of an organization’s IT technology, policy and practices. That includes analysis of their system security plan that should be in place.
“We can help them develop plans of action and milestones to help identify gaps and deficiencies that need to be addressed and what actions are going to be taken to correct them,” Case said.
According to a 2022 report by the National Association of Manufacturers, Wyoming manufacturers accounted for 6.49% of the total output in the state and employed 3.66% of the workforce. Total output from manufacturing was $2.95 billion in 2021.
Case said Wyoming manufacturers represent a broad spectrum of businesses.
“Brewing beer is considered manufacturing, so any brewer is considered a manufacturer,” Case said. “We have very small manufacturers working with NASA on some big projects.”
There are at least 1,350 manufacturers in the state employing nearly 11,000 workers, according to a recent Manufacturing Works fact sheet. Among the manufacturing sectors in Wyoming are: primary metal; transportation equipment; chemical; electrical equipment, appliance and component; fabricated metal products; leather and allied products; food; machinery; paper; and nonmetallic mineral product manufacturing.
The Small Business Administration describes a small manufacturer as employing between 500 and 1,500 workers.
“We only have a handful of manufacturers with that many employees in Wyoming,” Case said.
Nationally, 98.6% of all manufacturing companies are small businesses, and the majority of them have fewer than 20 employees.
Case said with Manufacturing Works’ wide range of potential clients, having a tool like the Lego city can help meet different education and training needs.
And it’s not just manufacturers who are clients, he said. Manufacturing Works will assist any company that needs to meet CMMC standards.
“We’ll help make sure that they have good, good cyber hygiene in place,” Case said.
Manufacturing Works is a partnership of the University of Wyoming, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Wyoming Business Council. It is also part of the Wyoming Business Network that includes the Small Business Development Center, which offers cybersecurity counseling to clients.
Case said Manufacturing Works also works with referrals from CyberWyoming, a nonprofit that helps small businesses with reducing their cybersecurity risks. It was CyberWyoming that introduced Case to the Lego model city. CyberWyoming has used a Lego model city for demonstrations at conferences and educational programs.
“A lot of things in tech and cybersecurity are not tangible,” said Laura Baker, CyberWyoming executive director. “You can’t touch them. You can’t feel them. You can’t switch things around and really know what’s happening in a real-time basis.”
Creating a Lego model of a hospital or a hydroelectric dam and hooking it up to a Raspberry Pi, where you can turn off the lights and move the doors and change the function based on programming can make it more “for anybody that has a tough time getting their head around the ambiguity of what cybersecurity is.”
Baker said CyberWyoming’s parent organization, the CyberWyoming Alliance, was recently notified by Wyoming Community Foundation’s Board of Directors that it has approved a $7,700 request for “Using Legos to Train K-12 Students on Networking & Cybersecurity Principles.” The CyberWyoming Alliance is a nonprofit that provides educational programs to schools and communities.
Aaron Patton of Cheyenne, a cybersecurity penetration tester and a CyberWyoming Alliance board member, is collaborating with Baker to create a hands-on learning environment for students to develop IT/OT security skills.
After exploring several options, such as Cyber Warfare Ranges, Patton and Baker decided to create a small-scale cyber city.
“To start the project, we developed a hospital scenario,” Patton said. “Legos are a way to demonstrate how the world of cyber can have real-world impact and consequences.”
