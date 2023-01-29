The Cheyenne Logistics Hub, with 1,500 available acres, access to two railroads and proximity to both Interstates 80 and 25, is a siting boon for businesses in both Wyoming and northern Colorado, developers say.

“The Cheyenne Logistics Hub is not just for Cheyenne. It’s not a small business park, and the scale of it and ability to meet the needs of state and regional business development is big,” Josh Jamison, principal and managing partner at Granite Peak Group, which owns the Hub, said. “For the entire state, and even the region down to the Front Range, for this much land to be available that has been developed with rail access and infrastructure is very unique.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus