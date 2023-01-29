An aerial view of the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, which is located west of Interstate 25 and south of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, looking southwest, toward Colorado. It was previously known as Swan Ranch Industrial Park.
An aerial view of the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, which is located west of Interstate 25 and south of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, looking southwest, toward Colorado. It was previously known as Swan Ranch Industrial Park.
An aerial view of the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, which is located west of Interstate 25 and south of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, looking north.
The Cheyenne Logistics Hub, with 1,500 available acres, access to two railroads and proximity to both Interstates 80 and 25, is a siting boon for businesses in both Wyoming and northern Colorado, developers say.
“The Cheyenne Logistics Hub is not just for Cheyenne. It’s not a small business park, and the scale of it and ability to meet the needs of state and regional business development is big,” Josh Jamison, principal and managing partner at Granite Peak Group, which owns the Hub, said. “For the entire state, and even the region down to the Front Range, for this much land to be available that has been developed with rail access and infrastructure is very unique.”
The Cheyenne Logistics Hub is comprised of 2,000 acres of land southwest of Cheyenne and opened in 2012. The industrial park has grown in the decade since it opened and is now home to Searing Industries, Dr. Elsey’s, Liberty Services, Vestas Wind, Sinclair HollyFrontier and various frac sand supply customers.
“We still have about 1,500 acres that haven’t been sold and are not occupied by anyone today. Those acres have infrastructure, roads, water and sewer available,” Jamison said.
The vision
In the early 2000s, the Granite Peak Group’s original partners, Rich Fairservis, the late Neil McMurry and Ron McMurry, made an $80 million investment toward their vision of a shovel-ready business park in Cheyenne. The company broke ground on Swan Ranch Industrial Park in 2008 and opened in 2012. The park was rebranded the Cheyenne Logistics Hub several years ago.
“Really, a hub is what we are,” Jamison said. “We do have big companies that people recognize at the Logistics Hub, but there are also a lot of smaller businesses there, as well. We have four buildings there that we own and lease out to folks, and there have been smaller, start-up businesses here, as well.”
Access to the BNSF Railway and Union Pacific rail systems, as well as two interstate highway systems, has attracted companies wanting to expand their business, as well as local start-ups, Jamison said. Cheyenne LEADS currently houses a start-up involving hydrogen vessels in the Hub. Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County, said the park is a great resource in the community.
“Having a dual-served rail opportunity and an abundance of available land, all while being miles from Colorado, provides another tool in our toolbox for helping attract businesses to the area,” Hale said.
Vestas American Wind Technologies designs, manufactures, installs and services onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe. At the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, Vestas stores wind blade rail cars and changes the fixtures that hold the wind blades due to various lengths of the blades.
“The nature of our business is very technical and requires a significant amount of space and support,” Derrek Semadeni, Vestas transportation manager, said. “Overall, we have been satisfied with the location being dual served by both main railroads (BNSF and UP) and very happy with the level of support and responsiveness from the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. We hope to continue our business at the Cheyenne Logistics Hub well into the future.”
The future
There is existing infrastructure to the businesses currently at the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, with capacity for more rail traffic in and out, Jamison said. There are also water, sewer and natural gas services available on site. While it may take years for the park to fill, Jamison said that is not necessarily the goal. The park can also serve as an important recruiting tool and can show that southeast Wyoming is ready for business.
The industrial park’s transloading and rail car storage capabilities have been very attractive to companies like HollyFrontier Corp. and Vestas Wind.
HollyFrontier has worked with Cheyenne Logistics Hub for several years on a number of daily jobs, as well as long-term special projects. Since 2015, the company has stored rail cars at the rail park. More recently, the park has helped HollyFrontier transload naphtha from truck to rail car. Naptha is a flammable liquid created in the process of distilling oil.
Cheyenne Logistics Hub’s “communication, attention to detail and implementation of the designated project(s) contributed to the overall success of the assignment on hand,” HollyFrontier said in a statement.
Jamison said that being community-minded is also a priority, and that Granite Peak Group works with the city and Cheyenne LEADS, especially if a business is going to be using water and other resources.
“We want them to be a good business for the community,” he said. “We certainly want to see growth, but that also comes down to, for us, making sure the people locating here are the right folks for the community.”