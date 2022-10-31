Wyoming manufacturers are invited to take part in a new resource with state-sanctioned business-boosting potential.
The initiative is called CONNEX Wyoming. It is a free online platform for those looking to buy or sell materials, find new clients and manage their supply chains.
The platform is a new outgrowth of a national supply chain platform called CONNEX Marketplace. That program went live on Nov. 29 via efforts of various economic development groups, which include Manufacturing Works, the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Business Council.
The main function of CONNEX Wyoming is to facilitate communication within the industry and provide a one-stop, in-depth directory for both manufacturers and suppliers. Designed with the input of more than 100 manufacturing organizations, CONNEX Wyoming seeks to do more than act as a parts broker; its objective is to also enable the development of long-term relationships between suppliers and buyers by directly revealing the identity of these suppliers.
This offers Wyoming businesses access to the searchable database. From there, users can elect to view the nationwide database for $500 per year, with unlimited licenses per location.
As expected, on Sept. 29 in Sheridan, Gov. Mark Gordon celebrated the launch of the new program at L&H Industrial, a locally based company that makes mining equipment. While remarking on existing manufacturing success for Wyoming companies, Gordon emphasized the market is likely to expand significantly.
“The door is opening for manufacturing opportunities here in Wyoming,” Gordon said, citing the recent recruitment of Northrop Grumman and TerraPower, which have both expressed an intent to bring large-scale operations to the state in the coming months. “You look at all we are doing with carbon capture, and you can see the opportunities for innovation are endless.”
Another significant motivation for offering CONNEX Wyoming has to do with stabilizing supply chains. During the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains at all sizes of companies throughout the nation have been stretched thin.
“The U.S. is now having to tackle supply chain issues, and we need all the tools we can possibly have at our disposal,” said Wyoming Manufacturing Center Director Rocky Case. “When chains collapse, critical infrastructure goes down. We have all seen how geopolitical events or a pandemic makes international supply chains less reliable.”
“For manufacturers, the pandemic demonstrated just how vulnerable supply chains are,” said Ron Gullberg of the Wyoming Business Council, in the UW news release announcing the initiative. “Many manufacturers are now searching for ways to domestically or locally develop supply chains to protect their operations from additional supply chain disruptions. We hope that Wyoming manufacturers will be a part of the CONNEX Wyoming program, which can help solve some of these problems.”
As that Sept. 14 written announcement noted, "disruptions to existing supply chains have resulted in shortages of materials and inputs to manufacturing processes, which are hampering productivity and profitability of Wyoming manufacturers. CONNEX Wyoming will offer manufacturers the ability to post requests for information and requests for quotations for such items in the platform’s B2B Exchange Center, where qualified suppliers may directly respond to the posts with their capabilities and availability. These platform features will help Wyoming manufacturers quickly find the materials and inputs they need to meet their productivity and profitability objectives, while improving supply chain robustness for downstream manufacturers, as well."
In his speech in Sheridan, Gordon said CONNEX Wyoming will facilitate the existing economic ecosystem and serve as a way to get Wyoming businesses in front of larger audiences.
Case added that it is important that small and medium-sized businesses that choose to enter the database provide as much information as possible about what they have to offer.
“When they click that link to register, it’s important they pay attention and give as many details as possible about their capabilities,” Case said. He explained that it’s up to businesses to provide specific information regarding their operations to increase the likelihood of creating meaningful partnerships.