It’s been a long time coming, Campbell County resident Frank Latta said, in response to news of Wyoming’s budding hemp industry, which in its first few months of infancy has skyrocketed.
Following the passage of legislation dating back to 2015, Gov. Mark Gordon approved the state’s first regulatory plan, which granted Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) regulatory authority over hemp growing and processing in the state. After submitting its hemp plan on Jan. 31, WDA received approval from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Feb. 20. During this time, the governor signed off on emergency rules that would allow the program to begin in time for the 2020 growing season.
Since issuing its first hemp license to Cody producer Dale Tenhulzen, CEO and president of Mother Hemp Farms, in early March, WDA has since signed off on another 24 licenses statewide, for a total of 11 for producers, 12 for producer/processors and two for processing plants as of July 3 and a total of 926.924 acres across the state.
Latta is not surprised by the number of producers signing up in a state hungry for economic diversification.
In fact, he’s been pushing for such legislation for years. He did so in his capacity as a former Wyoming House District 52 representative between 2000-04, following his eight-year stint as mayor of Gillette. And for the past seven years, Latta has been at forefront of a grassroots effort to legalize hemp and separate it from the stigma of marijuana, primarily, as he notes, because it has less than 3% THC.
“There’s a lot of interest,” Latta said. “We’re (Campbell County and the state) hungry for new industry.”
Though not a grower himself, Latta has long touted the potential of the industry in the state and was one of the earliest voices in pushing legislators to act. When then-candidate Mark Gordon was running for office, Latta reached out to him on the proposition of legalizing hemp, at which point Gordon verbally confirmed he would do so once he took office.
Latta pointed to neighboring states North Dakota, Montana and Colorado, which are among the top-producing hemp states. According to USDA data, in August 2019, U.S. producers had more than quadrupled the amount of land they planted with hemp over the prior year. The top 10 states with the highest number of hemp cultivator licenses, according to data in the Cannabiz Media License Database, are Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky, Colorado, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont, California and Montana.
Latta would like to see Wyoming join that list. Given Wyoming’s access to rail, major interstates and enormous land mass, he believes the state could become a major producer on both a national and global scale.
“It’s going to be a growing industry,” Latta said.
“There’s going to be bumps, but there will be a lot of people growing hemp,” Latta said.
WDA Program Coordinator Wes Brown confirmed the increased level of interest in applying for licensure, which has a fairly arduous application process in keeping with USDA guidelines that require producers to buy seeds from a USDA-approved source, detail the types of hemp products they plan to produce, provide the location where their crops will be processed, as well as the final destination of said products upon leaving that licensed processor. Fifteen days prior to harvest, producers are also required to file a harvest report with the WDA as part of the rules for the pilot program.
Brown said he gets a lot of calls from interested producers, as well as lot of questions about navigating the steps in the application process.
“Many people have been contacting us,” he said. “There’s definitely lots of interest.”
Among those interested parties is Justin Loeffler, owner of GreenTree Ag, Goshen County’s first hemp processing plant. Loeffler, who has been in agriculture since he was about 8 years old, sees hemp as the next best hope for an otherwise lagging agricultural industry.
Loeffler grew up watching his father and grandfather struggle to make ends meet at the mercy of a precarious markets and “one-trick pony” crops like sugar beets and corn with a single buyer in which producers are out of luck when the market dramatically declines.
Loeffler would like to see that equation reversed in favor of growers for a change. Given its heartiness and variability in terms of the thousands of products one plant can produce – including fiber products, hemp concrete, paper goods, food, fuel, cannabidiol (CBD) products, paper filler, and personal products like lotions and soap – he sees great promise in its future.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that hemp will be the next viable commodity for the state,” he said. He points to the nearby abandoned Wyoming Ethanol facility, as well as the processing facility for Western Sugar Cooperative, which let the majority of its workforce go in 2019, as evidence of a much-needed change to save the backbone of the state’s agricultural industry.
Along with its versatility – four products per plant – thus far, he’s impressed by his first crop, which since planting weeks ago is already germinating fast while withstanding the first slant of hail. It also doesn’t require any specialized farming equipment, he noted, beyond a drill box and air seeder.
As one of two processors in the state, with the other facility in Cody, Loeffler’s hemp processing equipment, which was designed by Hemp Processing Partners, can process up to 1,000 pounds of hemp per hour. This fall will be his first season processing Wyoming hemp, though last year he was able to process hemp from growers in Colorado and as far away as Kentucky.
Right now, he is part of a larger cooperative in Goshen County between a handful of small producers and the Goshen County Economic Development Corporation, who are working jointly to test the area’s viability to grow hemp on a larger scale.
“We’re starting off with a mini-facility,” he said, “and so far, things are moving really, really well.”
They’re getting a lot of calls, he said, because right now, there are a lot of producers throughout the country and not enough processing facilities. Another hangup is the high cost of USDA-approved seeds, which they’re reliant on until they can hopefully produce their own varieties from future harvests down the road.
More importantly, Loeffler said, is to prove that they can produce hemp in order to attract investors, as well as customers.
“Nobody is going to finance your theory,” he said. “We need to prove to them that we can produce four-plus tons per acre to make big companies interested in investing.”
Right now, Loeffler is tracking the data based on various conditions to see what works best and how. The goal, he said, is to prove hemp can be a viable commodity, and, for the state, fertile ground.
In his mind, the opportunities for the product are endless, especially once the Food and Drug Administration gives CBD products approval, at which point he believes major drug and food manufacturers will get on board, creating an orbital demand for hemp as a commodity.
“I’m telling you,” he said, “hemp is going to bring in a higher margin, and producers are going to be able to grow a crop with less work and greater return.”